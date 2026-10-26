Get to your favorite sports bar or make sure your remote control batteries are fresh, sports fans.

Monday gives fans the Sports Equinox, that rare day of the year in which all of North America's top four professional leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL) are in action. And the equinox provides a bonus gift this year: Game 5 of the best-of-seven WNBA Finals between the Dream and Valkyries.

The action-packed night is anchored by Game 3 of the World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The Brewers lead the series 2-0 after two edge-of-your-seat, one-run victories in the first two games.

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Game 3 features two pitchers who have been lights-out recently. Milwaukee's Robert Gasser has a 1.14 ERA in his past six starts and allowed one earned run or fewer in all six of those games. Tampa Bay's Freddy Peralta, who spent the first eight seasons of his career in Milwaukee, is 7-0 with a 0.90 ERA in his past nine starts, including the playoffs.

The Rays are slight -118 money line favorites over the Brewers (+103) in the latest MLB betting odds for Game 3.

While Tampa Bay vs. Milwaukee Game 3 is the marquee attraction on the Sports Equinox, there are other sports betting options that include Cowboys at Eagles on Monday Night Football, a nine-game NBA slate and three NHL contests. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Monday, Oct. 26. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

MLB best bets, where to watch

World Series Game 3: Brewers at Rays

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Brewers +101 | Expert: Freddy Peralta Under 4.5 Total Pitcher Strikeouts +107 (Doug "Prop Bet Guy" Kralstein)

Peralta, who went 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA with the Mets in 22 starts this season before being traded to the Rays, has turned his year around with increased usage of his changeup. While the adjustment has increased his effectiveness, he has struck out just 39 batters in his last 50 2/3 innings. "The Brewers do not swing and miss much as is, and will also grind out at-bats against Peralta, who notoriously is inefficient with his pitch counts (4.1 pitches per plate appearance)," Kralstein told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says Milwaukee has a 60% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Brewers money line (+101).

NFL best bets, where to watch

Cowboys at Eagles

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Eagles +177 | Expert: Under 44.5 -110 (David Bearman)

It's a good thing these franchises and fanbases hate each other, because neither team is playing great football. Injury-riddled Philadelphia (2-4) has lost four in a row, while Dallas (2-4) has dropped three of its last four. Bearman notes the Cowboys, who have been much maligned on defense this season, have struggled offensively over the last two games, scoring a total of 29 points. "The Eagles are last in yards per play (4.4), 31st in pass yards per play and time of possession, 31st in offensive success rate, and lead the world in 3-and-outs," Bearman told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model gives Philadelphia a 42% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Eagles money line (+177).

NBA best bets, where to watch

Suns at Thunder

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 220.5 | Expert: Suns +10.5 -112 (Larry Hartstein)

In case you missed it last night, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams suffered a bad lower-leg injury against the Clippers. In addition, starter Cason Wallace was forced out of the game with a shoulder injury. On Monday, a shorthanded Oklahoma City team plays the second half of a back-to-back against Phoenix, which is coming off a 131-122 victory against the Warriors. "Look for Devin Booker, who's coming off a 43-point outburst Saturday and has gotten to the foul line 17 times in two games, to lead the way as the Suns keep it respectable," Hartstein told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 57.1% chance the teams combine for 220 points or fewer and assigns a "B" grade to Under 220.5.

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Warriors at Nuggets

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: NBCSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 236.5

Steph Curry and Golden State are off to a 0-3 start this season, and defense has been an issue. The Warriors rank next-to-last in the league in defensive efficiency (122.2 points allowed per 100 possessions). In the loss on Saturday to the Suns, Golden State allowed Phoenix to shoot 58.1% from the field and score 27 fastbreak points. On Monday, the Warriors face a Nuggets team that is coming off a 141-point effort (including 126 in regulation) in an overtime victory over the Pelicans. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 54.5% chance the teams combine for 237 or more points and gives a "B" grade to Over 236.5.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Kings at Rangers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: NHL Net | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rangers -131

The concrete jungle has been kind to the Rangers this season. New York is a perfect 6-0-0 at Madison Square Garden and outscoring teams 29-10. That's bad news for Los Angeles, which is tied for last in the NHL in goals scored (21) and is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Devils in which the Kings managed just 13 shots on goal. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Rangers have a 55% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Rangers money line (-131).