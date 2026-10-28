The Milwaukee Brewers were three outs away from completing a sweep and winning the first championship in franchise history before the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to keep alive their hopes. Milwaukee remains in the driver's seat, however, and is hoping the ace of its pitching staff can help secure that elusive World Series title. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

The Brewers attempt to close out the 2026 World Series when Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday against the Rays in Game 5 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Cooper Pratt led off the top of the 12th inning in Game 4 with his first career postseason homer to give Milwaukee a 3-2 lead, but Tampa Bay refused to go quietly in the bottom half as it strung together four consecutive hits following an error by Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz, with pinch hitter Ben Williamson completing the comeback victory with a walk-off single.

While the Rays will start Drew Rasmussen on short rest as they look to stave off elimination a second straight time, the Brewers are going with Misiorowski, who earned the victory in Game 1 after allowing one run and four hits over five innings. The 24-year-old right-hander, who is the heavy favorite to win the 2026 National League Cy Young Award, has posted a 2.70 ERA across three starts this postseason.

After going 0-for-3 in Game 1, Pratt has been a major offensive force for Milwaukee in the Fall Classic. The 22-year-old rookie shortstop is 6-for-13 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last three contests and recorded half of the Brewers' eight hits in Game 4.

The Brewers are -160 money line betting favorites over the Rays in the latest MLB betting odds for Game 5.

In addition to Milwaukee vs. Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the 2026 World Series on Wednesday, there are other sports betting options that include a 12-game NBA schedule, a four-game NHL slate and a pair of college football games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Wednesday, Oct. 28. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

MLB best bets, where to watch

World Series Game 5: Brewers at Rays

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (-120) | Expert: Jacob Misiorowski Under 15.5 outs recorded (PropBetGuy)

Fewer than six total runs were scored in each of the three games Jacob Misiorowski has started thus far this postseason, and he has allowed only four over 13 1/3 innings. But the Brewers and Rays combined for at least seven runs in each of the last three World Series contests and both teams utilized a large number of relievers on Tuesday, with seven pitchers coming out of Milwaukee's bullpen and Tampa Bay using six. As a result, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see Game 5 being a low-scoring affair as the Over on the Over/Under betting line of 6.5 hits in well over 69% of its simulations. Misiorowski hasn't given up much in these playoffs, but he also hasn't worked deep into games, as his five-inning outing in Game 1 of the Fall Classic was his longest. SportsLine prop betting expert PropBetGuy (145-98, +2690 on his last 243 MLB player prop picks) thinks the 24-year-old hurler also will fail to exceed the five-inning mark in Wednesday's start.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Spurs at Jazz

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Salt Lake City | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 234.5 (-105) | Expert: Keyonte George Over 20.5 Points (-114, Mike Barner)

None of San Antonio's first four games this season have had more than 233 combined points scored, but Utah hasn't been strong defensively thus far as it ranks 22nd in the NBA with an average of 121 allowed. The Jazz are 20th in the league in scoring at 112.8 points per game but have had at least 239 total points scored in two of their four contests. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Spurs and Jazz will have no trouble offensively in their clash on Wednesday as its simulations have the Over hitting well over 63% of the time. Utah guard Keyonte George is averaging a team-high 22.8 points and eclipsed the 20-point plateau in three of the team's four games. And since San Antonio was in action Tuesday, SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (14-6, +678 on his last 20 NBA player prop picks) is backing the 22-year-old to score at least 21 again.

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NHL best bets, where to watch

Flames at Oilers

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Edmonton | TV: ESPN+| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 6.5 (-108)

The Oilers are third in the NHL in scoring with 51 goals, but the Flames are tied for 27th with 28 tallies -- just three more than the Columbus Blue Jackets' league-low total. After producing at least four goals in three straight contests, Edmonton failed to hit that total in each of its last two games. Meanwhile, Calgary has tightened up defensively of late, giving up fewer than three tallies in each outing during its four-game winning streak. The Flames also have scored more than three in only two of those contests, and the SportsLine Projection Model feels strongly that they'll struggle against the Oilers as the Under hits in more than 63% of its simulations and has assigned an 'A' grade to the pick.

College football best bets, where to watch

Jacksonville State at New Mexico State

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Las Cruces, N.M. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 49.5 (-111) | Expert: Jacksonville State -3 (-118, Emory Hunt)

Jacksonville State and New Mexico State have been involved in many high-scoring games this season, as five of the Gamecocks' seven contests and four of the Aggies' seven have had at least 50 combined points produced. Two of New Mexico State's three home games have had a total of 60 or more points scored while two of Jacksonville State's three road contests have eclipsed the 52-point plateau. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks defense again will take a back seat Wednesday as its simulations have the Over hitting more than 61% of the time. The Gamecocks are 3-0 in Conference USA play and enter this showdown with a four-game overall winning streak. They posted a 41-point victory when they met the Aggies in 2024, and SportsLine expert Emory Hunt likes Jacksonville State to keep New Mexico State's offense in check this time around and cover the spread betting line of -3.