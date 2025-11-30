There's a strong chance the Kansas City Chiefs' reign as champions of the AFC West will be coming to an end this year, and the team that likely will be slaying the proverbial dragon is the same one that finished atop the division prior Kansas City's dominance. That club is the Denver Broncos, who can move four games ahead of the Chiefs with five to play when they visit the Washington Commanders at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

Denver (9-2) enters the Week 13 matchup with an eight-game winning streak and a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West, which it won in 2015 before Kansas City began its run of nine consecutive division titles. The Broncos, who haven't lost since dropping a 23-20 decision at Los Angeles in Week 3 are coming off a bye after edging the Chiefs 22-19 at home the previous week.

After making a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game last season, Washington (3-8) has struggled mightily this year and is in the midst of a six-game losing streak. The Commanders, who will be without 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels (elbow) on Sunday for the sixth time in 12 games this campaign, also were off last week after falling 16-13 in overtime to the Miami Dolphins in Spain in Week 11.

Eight games are on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies (8-12) and host Sacramento Kings (5-15) at 9 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center. Memphis has won four of its last five contests, a surge that began on Nov. 20 with a 137-96 rout of Sacramento at home.

Meanwhile, the NHL has four games on its slate, one of which has the Dallas Stars (16-5-4) hosting the Ottawa Senators (12-8-4) at American Airlines Center at 6 p.m. ET. The Stars have earned points in five straight games (4-0-1) and 10 of their last 11 (9-1-1), with one of their victories during that stretch being a 3-2 overtime triumph at Ottawa on Nov. 11.

There also are a slew of college basketball games on Sunday, including a matchup between San Diego (3-3) and Long Beach State (1-6) at 5 p.m. ET at the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid in Long Beach, Cal. Both teams are looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat, while San Diego is aiming to avenge last season's 76-70 home loss to the Beach.

The Broncos are 5.5-point favorites against the Commanders in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Grizzlies are 2.5-point favorites against the Kings, the Stars are -142 favorites on the money line against the Senators and San Diego is a 2.5-point favorite against Long Beach.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Nov. 30. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Broncos at Commanders

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Landover, Md. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Commanders +5.5 (-106) | Expert: Courtland Sutton Over 47.5 receiving yards (-114)

The Broncos have been involved in plenty of close battles this season, as only two of their 11 contests have been decided by more than eight points. Their five games away from Empower Field at Mile High, including one against the New York Jets in London, were decided by a total of 13 points. Only two of Washington's eight losses were by fewer than six points, but the SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Commanders will keep it close on Sunday Night Football as they cover the spread in 55% of its simulations. SportsLine prop expert PropBetGuy believes Courtland Sutton will be productive in Denver's aerial attack since Washington has been torched by receivers out wide this year.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Grizzlies at Kings

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Sacramento | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Grizzlies -2.5 (-114) | Expert: Santi Aldama Over 22.5 points + assists + rebounds (-111)

Each of Memphis' last four victories have been by more than three points, including the first two contests of its current four-game road trip. The Grizzlies trounced the Kings by 41 at home less than two weeks ago, with Santi Aldama leading seven players in double figures with 29 points. Sacramento has lost 10 of its last 12 games, and nine of the defeats were by double digits. With all of that in mind, the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations say Memphis covers the spread 65% of the time. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner likes Aldama to again be a major contributor against the Kings after having added five rebounds and three assists to his game-high point total in the previous meeting between these clubs.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Senators at Stars

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 5.5 (-127)

There hasn't been a shortage of goals in either of these teams' last few outings. Two of Dallas' last three games have seen a total of seven or more goals scored, while at least six tallies were netted in both of Ottawa's last two contests. The Stars and their opponents have combined for more than five goals in two of the club's last three home games, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a defensive battle taking place Sunday as the Over hits in 57% of its simulations.

CBB best bets, where to watch

San Diego at Long Beach State

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Long Beach, Cal. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 146.5 (-109)

Long Beach State has been kept under 75 points in five of its seven games this season. Three of those contests, as well as a victory in which the Beach scored a season-high 87 points, finished Under the projected total for their matchup with the Toreros. Meanwhile, three of San Diego's six games also were Under the total set for Sunday's clash. Neither team scored more than 73 points in their last two outings, and the SportsLine Projection Model feels they'll both have difficulty putting points on the board in their meeting as its simulations say the Under hits more than 57% of the time.