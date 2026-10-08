Not everyone is cut out for primetime.

Take, for example, the people behind former ABC sitcom Cavemen, a 30-minute show about cavemen living in modern-day San Diego. The sitcom somehow lasted seven episodes before ABC pulled the plug.

Though they are not at risk of being canceled, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have also not been primetime hits recently. Over their last 14 primetime games, the Buccaneers are 3-11. Over their last 11 such games, the Cowboys are 2-8-1.

On Thursday night, the two not-ready-for-primetime teams battle when Dallas hosts Tampa Bay at AT&T Stadium.

Bet on Thursday's NFL action with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

The Cowboys (2-2) are tied for second in the NFC East after a come-from-behind 34-30 victory against the Texans. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers (0-4) are one of five winless NFL teams after a 17-14 loss to the Packers.

Dallas is an 8.5-point favorite over Tampa Bay in the latest NFL betting odds.

While Bucs vs. Cowboys is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other sports betting options across a sporting landscape that includes Game 4 of the ALDS between the White Sox and Guardians and a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Oct. 8. All times Eastern.

Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here to bet on Thursday and get up to $250 in bet resets:

NFL best bets, where to watch

Buccaneers at Cowboys

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Texas | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 48.5 | Expert: Buccaneers +10.5 (R.J. White)

Undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels makes his second career start for Tampa Bay in place of the injured Baker Mayfield (thumb). Last week, Daniels went 19-of-27 for 148 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. He also rushed for 55 yards. On Thursday, he faces arguably the worst defense in the league. Dallas ranks last in the NFL in multiple defensive categories, including EPA per play (0.16). "The Cowboys haven't been favored by more than seven at home since 2023, and this Cowboys team with a defense that ranks last in yards per play doesn't seem like one worthy of breaking that stretch," White told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says there's a 67% chance the teams combine for 49 points or more and assigns a "B" grade to Over 48.5.

Use the DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets when wagering on NFL Week 5 games:

MLB best bets, where to watch

Guardians at White Sox

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: White Sox +1.5 (-182) | Expert: Parker Messick Under 6.5 total pitcher strikeouts -153 (Prop Bet Guy)

Chicago can advance to the ALCS against the Rays with a win in Game 4 of the ALDS over rival Cleveland. To stave off elimination, the Guardians will send Parker Messick (12-9, 2.56 ERA) to the mound. Prop Bet Guy notes Messick has stayed Under 6.5 strikeouts in 23 of 33 starts this season. "With a potential hook coming the moment he gets into trouble, Messick would have to pitch close to perfect to see enough batters to clear this line," he told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says the White Sox have a 67% chance to cover the run line and gives a "B" grade to Chicago +1.5 (-182).

Bet on MLB games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

College football best bets, where to watch

Missouri State at Western Kentucky

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Bowling Green, Ky. | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 56.5

Two programs looking to turn their season around will face off when the Bears (1-3) visit the Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-1 in CUSA). Western Kentucky has dominated the series between the teams recently, having beaten Missouri State nine straight times. This season, both teams have struggled defensively. The Bears rank last in CUSA in total defense (439.8 yards per game), while the Hilltoppers are next-to-last (421.6). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 64.1% chance the teams combine for 57 points or more and assigns a "B" grade to Over 56.5.

South Florida at UTSA

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 49.5

The UTSA Roadrunners (4-1, 1-0 in American) will look to get a key conference win when they host the South Florida Bulls (4-1, 1-1) in the Alamodome. The Roadrunners, who are the slight +280 favorites to win the conference title, are coming off a 16-14 win at Rice. They are averaging 31.4 points per game, which ranks fifth in the American. Excluding their game at No. 1 Texas, they are averaging 37.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the Bulls excel on the other side of the ball, giving up just 14.6 points per game, which leads the American. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 59.9% chance the teams combine for 50 or more points and gives a strong "A" grade to Over 49.5.

Get $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code on Thursday:

South Alabama at Arkansas State

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Jonesboro, Ark. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: South Alabama +125 | Expert: Over 57.5 (Micah Roberts)

Two teams looking to ascend in the Sun Belt square off when the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-3, 0-1) host the South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 1-0). South Alabama brings an efficient ground attack to Jonesboro. The Jaguars rush for 205.2 yards per game, which ranks 33rd in the country and fourth in the Sun Belt. On Thursday, they have a juicy matchup against an Arkansas State defense that allows 197.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks 128th in the FBS. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Jaguars have a 53% chance to win and assigns an "A" grade to South Alabama money line (+125). Meanwhile, Roberts notes the total has gone Over in four of the Red Wolves' five games this season. "This game will definitely go Over despite the last five meetings staying Under," he told SportsLine.