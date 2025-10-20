Two contenders in the NFC collide when the Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit in the first game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Buccaneers (5-1) own the best record in the NFC and can join the Colts as the only 6-1 teams in the NFL with a win on Monday. Meanwhile the Lions (4-2) sit in second place in the NFC North, behind only the Packers (4-1-1).

Detroit is coming off a 30-17 loss at the Chiefs, but the team has been resilient in recent years. The Lions have gone a franchise-record 50 straight games without back-to-back losses and have won 11 straight games following a defeat. The average margin of victory during the 11-game streak is 16.7 points per game.

That streak will be tested on Monday by a Tampa Bay team that has a knack for finding ways to win. Of the Buccaneers' five victories this season, four have been by three points or fewer. The 5-1 start to the year is tied for the best six-game start in franchise history. Tampa Bay can improve to 6-1 for just the second time in team history, joining the 2021 Buccaneers.

Detroit is a 6-point favorite over Tampa Bay.

In the second game on Monday, the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) will try to join the 49ers and Rams (both 5-2) atop the NFC West when they host the Houston Texans (2-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle. After losing their season-opening game to San Francisco, the Seahawks have won four of their last five games, with the only defeat coming to the Buccaneers. The Texans have rebounded from their 0-3 start to the season with victories over the Titans and Ravens.

Seattle has one of the best rush defenses in the league. The Seahawks rank second in the NFL in rushing yards per carry allowed (3.3) and third in rushing yards allowed per game (79.0). They have allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards in five straight contests.

Houston may have one of the best overall defenses in the league. The Texans lead the league in scoring defense (12.2 points per game) by a significant margin over the next-best team, the Rams (16.7). They are the only team in the NFL to allow 20 or fewer points in every game this season.

For Monday, Seattle is a 3-point favorite over Houston.

While the Monday Night Football doubleheader is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on the day, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes Game 7 of the ALCS.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Buccaneers at Lions

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Buccaneers +224 | Expert: Buccaneers +5.5 -110 (R.J. White)

The game features two of the league's most prolific passers. Since 2023, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield have both thrown 81 touchdowns. That's the most in the NFL over that time and six more than the next best quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Both quarterbacks will face rather mediocre pass defenses on Monday; the Lions give up 212.7 passing yards per game (17th in the NFL) while the Buccaneers allow 231.3 (21st). In addition, Detroit will be without its top two safeties, Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (suspension). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says Tampa Bay has a 37% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Buccaneers money line (+224). Meanwhile, White notes Mayfield is coming off a solid performance against a quality San Francisco defense, throwing two long touchdowns. "With the Bucs' quality rush defense, I don't think the Lions will be able to salt away this game, and I trust Mayfield to keep his team close in the second half," he says.

Texans at Seahawks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texans +143 | Expert: Seahawks -3 (R.J. White)

The matchup to watch will be Seattle's offense against Houston's defense. The Seahawks rank second in the league in yards per play (6.3), behind only the Colts (6.4). Meanwhile the Texans rank third in total defense (265.8 yards per game) and fifth in yards per play (4.7). But White notes Houston's wins have come against the "broken" offenses of Tennessee and Baltimore. "The major edge is on the other side of the ball, as the Seahawks also have an elite defense while the Texans offense looked awful prior to its uncompetitive matchups," White says. The SportsLine Projection Model says Houston has a 46% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Texans money line (+143).

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

ALCS Game 7: Mariners at Blue Jays

Time: 8:08 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: FOX/FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mariners +110 | Expert: Blue Jays -120 (Bruce Marshall)

A berth in the 2025 World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers will be on the line when the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners collide in a winner-take-all Game 7 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Down 3-2 in the series on Sunday, the Blue Jays got a solid start from rookie righty Trey Yesavage and three RBI from Addison Barger in a 6-2 Toronto victory. Monday's pitching matchup pits the Blue Jays' Shane Bieber (1-0, 4.15 ERA) against the Mariners' George Kirby (0-1, 7.07), but neither pitcher will have a long leash with the season on the line. The SportsLine Projection Model gives Seattle a 53% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Mariners money line (+110). However, Marshall, who is 181-167-3 in his last 351 MLB picks (+$2,944 profit), likes Toronto. "Shane Bieber looks a better option on the mound for the decider, having gone a solid six innings in Game 3, while the Mariners' George Kirby was routed, allowing eight runs in just four innings pitched," he says.

Looking ahead

Rockets at Thunder

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Thunder -7.5 -113 | Expert: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 1.5 total steals -124 (Stephen Oh)

The 2025-26 NBA season tips off on Tuesday night when the reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder host Kevin Durant and the new-look Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Last season, the Thunder had a historic campaign, winning 68 regular season games and posting the best regular season point differential (+12.9) in league history en route to winning the NBA title. It was the first for the franchise since 1979 when it was the Seattle Supersonics. The Rockets finished second in the Western Conference with 52 wins, but were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Warriors. In the offseason, Houston acquired Durant from the Suns in a blockbuster trade. On Monday, he will return to Oklahoma City, where he played for eight seasons before leaving in free agency to join Golden State. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Thunder have a 67% chance to cover and gives an "A" grade to Oklahoma City -7.5.

Warriors at Lakers

Time: 10 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Lakers +112 | Expert: Austin Reaves Under 2.5 total 3-point field goals +134 (Stephen Oh)

Two playoff teams from last season square off when the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors open the season on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Last year, the Lakers had the third best record (50-32) in the Western Conference, while the Warriors (48-34) had the seventh. Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round by the Timberwolves while Golden State was knocked out in the Western Conference semifinals by the same Minnesota team. The Lakers' LeBron James will miss Tuesday's season opener while dealing with sciatica on his right side. According to reports, he is not expected to return until mid November. The SportsLine Projection Model says Los Angeles has a 55% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Lakers money line (+112).