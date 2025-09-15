NFL fans get double the fun on Monday with two Monday Night Football games: the Houston Texans hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Las Vegas Raiders.

In the first game, the Texans (0-1) will try to bounce back from their 14-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Houston did not score a touchdown in the season opener for just the second time in franchise history. However, the Texans held Los Angeles to 296 yards, including just 72 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers (1-0) are looking to start 2-0 for the fifth straight season. They are coming off a 23-20 victory over the Falcons at Atlanta, a win that looks much better after the Falcons knocked off the Vikings 22-6 on Sunday night. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield has lost nine straight primetime games as a starter and has a 1-7 record in his career on Monday Night Football.

Houston is a slight -2.5 favorite over the Buccaneers.

In the second game, the lead in the AFC West will be on the line when the Raiders (1-0) host the Chargers (1-0) at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be the first meeting since 2014 between two coaches, Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll, who have a long history facing each other. In 12 meetings between the coaches since first meeting in 2007 when Harbaugh was at Stanford and Carroll was at USC, each coach has six wins.

This season, Los Angeles has become a popular pick to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West, especially after the Chargers started the year by beating Kansas City, 27-21, in Brazil. Las Vegas, meanwhile, enters Monday off a 20-13 win over the Patriots.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite over the Raiders.

While the Monday Night Football doubleheader is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on the day, there are other options on an nine-game MLB slate.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Sept. 15. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Buccaneers at Texans

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Buccaneers +121 | Expert: Buccaneers +3 (R.J. White)

Mayfield's primetime struggles are well chronicled. Among quarterbacks with at least eight starts on Monday Night Football, only Daniel Jones (who is winless in eight career starts on Monday) has a worse winning percentage than Mayfield's 12.5% mark. However, the Texans' offensive line issues from last season resurfaced in the Week 1 loss to the Rams in which Houston gave up three sacks. Also, White notes "the Texans defense couldn't really slow down the Rams passing game despite the limited scoring, and the Bucs appear to have a star in the making in Emeka Egbuka to take some of the burden off Mike Evans. I think this should be pick 'em at best and it's a two-unit play for me." The SportsLine Inside the Lines team model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, gives the Buccaneers a 54% chance to win on Monday and assigns an "A" grade to Tampa Bay money line (+121).

Chargers at Raiders

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Raiders +157 | Expert: Raiders +3.5 (R.J. White)

Though the Chargers were arguably the most impressive team from Week 1, Las Vegas played well in its victory at New England. The Raiders gave up just 13 points to a Patriots offense that received much hype over the summer, limiting New England to 4-of-14 on third down conversions and 3.3 yards per carry on 18 rushes. "Geno Smith did a great job leading the Raiders offense in Week 1, and with the Brock Bowers injury not looking serious, I think this one should be on the other side of 3," White says. The SportsLine model gives Las Vegas a 39% chance to beat Los Angeles and gives a "C" grade to Raiders money line (+157).

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

Cubs at Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh, Pa. | TV: MLBN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Pirates +1.5 -164 | Expert: Pirates +115 (Bruce Marshall)

The Cubs can move one step closer to clinching a playoff berth when they begin a three-game series on Monday against the Pirates at PNC Park. The Cubs (85-64) own the top record among the National League wild card teams, and their magic number to clinch a postseason spot is 4. Meanwhile, the Pirates (65-85) are on the verge of being eliminated from postseason contention. Monday's pitching matchup features Chicago's Jameson Taillon (9-6, 4.15) against Pittsburgh's Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.47). "[I'm] not sure how much attention will be allotted the Pirates," Marshall says. The SportsLine model gives Pittsburgh a 62% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Pirates run line +1.5.

Phillies at Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: MLBN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Phillies +102

Two World Series contenders in the NL collide in what could be a preview of a playoff series when the Phillies and Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium. The Phillies (89-61) own the second best record in the NL and can clinch the NL East with a win on Monday. Meanwhile, the Dodgers (84-65) sit atop the NL West. On Monday, Philadelphia lefty Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.77) lines up against Los Angeles righty Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 3.32). The SportsLine Projection Model gives the Phillies a 48.0% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Philadelphia money line (+102).

More MLB best bets