It's been more than a month since the Phoenix Suns strung together three consecutive victories. They have a strong chance to accomplish the feat and potentially move closer to an automatic playoff berth in the Western Conference on Thursday.

The Suns (35-26) seek their first three-game winning streak since the end of January when they host the Chicago Bulls (25-37) at 9 p.m. ET at Mortgage Matchup Center. Phoenix, which is coming off a 114-103 triumph over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in which Devin Booker returned from a four-game absence due to a hip injury, trails the Los Angeles Lakers - who visit the Denver Nuggets on Thursday - by two games for sixth place in the West.

Chicago has been in a freefall since posting a four-game winning streak from Jan. 18-24, losing 15 of its last 17 contests. The Bulls haven't had any success against the Suns of late either as they've dropped 11 straight meetings since registering a 116-10 victory at Phoenix on Mar. 18, 2019.

Eight other games are on Thursday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets (15-46) and Miami Heat (33-29) at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center. The Heat have won five of their last seven contests, while the Nets are in the midst of a season-high nine-game losing streak and fell to 0-2 against Miami this campaign with Tuesday's 124-98 road setback.

The NHL has eight games on its slate, one of which has the Buffalo Sabres (36-19-6) visiting PPG Paints Arena to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-16-13) at 7 p.m. ET. The Sabres, who are two points behind the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning and looking to end their 14-season playoff drought, have gone 25-5-2 since Dec. 9 and won four straight since the NHL returned from its Olympic break but lost both of its previous meetings with the Penguins in 2025-26.

A loaded college basketball schedule includes a Big Ten Conference clash between No. 3 Michigan (27-2) and Iowa (20-9) at 8 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Wolverines have won 13 consecutive games in conference play but have lost three of their last five meetings with the Hawkeyes.

The Suns are 10.5-point favorites against the Bulls in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Heat are 13.5-point favorites over the Nets. The Sabres are -115 on the money line against the Penguins and Michigan is an 8.5-point favorite against Iowa.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Mar. 5. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Nets at Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Heat -13.5 (-105) | Expert: Nolan Traore Over 10.5 points (-112, PropBetGuy)

The Nets haven't been very competitive during their current slide, suffering six of the nine losses by double digits and five by at least 16 points. Miami demolished Brooklyn by 26 points at home on Tuesday as Bam Adebayo was among six members of the Heat in double figures and three that reached the 20-point mark with a game-high 23. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Heat will record another comfortable victory on Thursday as they cover the spread in 67% of its simulations. Brooklyn's Nolan Traore scored 14 points against Miami two nights ago, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (120-86, +1941 on his last 206 NBA player prop picks) expects another productive performance from him as the rookie guard has recorded at least 11 points in nine of his last 12 outings.

Bulls at Suns

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bulls +10.5 (-113) | Expert: Collin Gillespie Under 25.5 points + assists +rebounds (-112, Alex Selesnick)

Yes, the Bulls' record over the last six weeks is abysmal, but five of their last eight losses have been by fewer than 10 points. They also have played the Suns tough during their 11-game skid in the all-time series, as only three of those setbacks were by more than nine points. The Bulls lost their first two meetings with the Suns this season by a total of 10 points and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them keeping it close again as its simulations have them covering the spread 67% of the time. Phoenix guard Collin Gillespie has combined for more than 25 points, assists and rebounds only four times in his last 18 contests, and SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick (4-2, +189 on his last six NBA player prop picks) thinks he'll fall short of that number against Chicago.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Sabres at Penguins

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Penguins -104

The Penguins won nine of 12 games before dropping a 2-1 decision to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and have gone 2-1-1 without captain Sidney Crosby, who is sidelined with the lower-body injury he suffered during the Olympics. Buffalo has lost only three of its last 13 contests (10-2-1), with one of those defeats being a 5-2 home setback against Pittsburgh just before the Olympic break. The Sabres haven't lost since, but the SportsLine Projection Model feels the Penguins will prevail again as they win outright in 55% of simulations.

CBB best bets, where to watch

No. 3 Michigan at Iowa

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Iowa City, Iowa | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Iowa +8.5 (-112) | Expert: Iowa Under 69.5 points (-120, Chip Patterson)

The Wolverines have been flawless in true road games this season, winning all 10 of those contests. But they haven't performed particularly well in Iowa City as they are just 38-42 there. The SportsLine Projection Model believes Michigan will come out on top in Thursday's matchup but sees the Hawkeyes putting up a formidable fight as its simulations have them covering the spread 71% of the time. The Wolverines are fifth in the Big Ten defensively (68.7 points allowed), and SportsLine expert Chip Patterson likes them to keep Iowa from getting close to its 75.7-point average.