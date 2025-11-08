With the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2025 season having been released earlier this week, the race to determine the 12 teams who will compete for the national championship is really starting to materialize. Games are especially amplified in November as a single loss could boot a team out of the CFP race or prevent them from making a conference championship game. Week 11 has quite a few matchups on the docket that will go a long way in determining which teams make the 12-team field.

Arguably the biggest game of the Week 11 slate is the game of the year in the Big 12 when undefeated BYU takes on a one-loss Texas Tech squad that many have pegged as the favorite in the conference. The Red Raiders can't afford another loss, while the Cougars may not have the style points to handle a loss like this. Texas Tech is a sizable 10.5-point favorite at home for this matchup.

Other notable Week 11 games with playoff implications include Oregon visiting Iowa, Missouri hosting Texas A&M and Navy taking on Notre Dame. All six of those teams have two or fewer losses, with the Aggies being undefeated entering the weekend, and every team mentioned has a path to the playoff within reach.

While Saturdays are synonymous with college football, this Saturday also features an eight-game NBA slate and a whopping 13 NHL games on the schedule, giving sports fans plenty of viewing choices to kick off the weekend.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Nov. 8. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 7 BYU at No. 8 Texas Tech

Time: 12 p.m. | Location: Lubbock, Texas | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 52.5 | Expert: Texas +10.5 (Mike Tierney)

It's rare to see an undefeated team ranked in the top 10 enter any game as a double-digit underdog, but that's the reality for BYU, which heads to Lubbock for a massive clash with Texas Tech to kick things off on Saturday. These teams have had very different 2025 campaigns so far, with the Red Raiders blowing out every opponent besides Arizona State, which was the team's lone loss. The Cougars haven't lost, but three of their five conference wins have come by one score, and the other two were by two scores, so the "style points," if you will, haven't been there for BYU. Combine all that with the game being at Texas Tech and you have BYU as a sizable underdog in this critical November clash.

The model expects this one to be high scoring, with Over 52.5 hitting in over 60% of simulations. And SportsLine expert Mike Tierney thinks BYU will at the very least cover the spread, which is something the Cougars have done very well this season. "The Cougars are as feisty as their QB (Bear Bachmeier), with seven covers in their last eight outings as underdogs," Tierney says. "Their defense can curtail Tech's big-play potential and keep the margin in single figures."

No. 6 Oregon at Iowa

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Iowa City | TV: CBS and Paramount + | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Oregon -6.5 | Expert: Oregon -6 (Thomas Casale)

The Hawkeyes have flown under the radar this season, with their two losses coming to rival Iowa State (16-13) and No. 2 Indiana (20-15). Iowa has scored 34 or more in five of its other six games, which isn't something we're used to saying for Kirk Ferentz-led teams. The Hawkeyes have a massive opportunity in Week 11 with No. 6 Oregon coming to town. Iowa has just those two losses so far, so a win here and winning out the rest of the way could get the Hawkeyes into the playoff. As for Oregon, this is the first of a tough four-game November schedule, with ranked clashes against USC and rival Washington still on the docket. The Ducks have plenty of firepower and talent, but their best win so far has been over a Penn State team that wound up firing its head coach. This is arguably the team's toughest test to date outside of the loss to Indiana at home.

The model likes the Ducks to win and cover against the unranked home side, and SportsLine expert Thomas Casale agrees, noting this should be a get-right spot for Oregon. "I expect a razor focused Oregon team on Saturday after a sloppy effort against Wisconsin at home before the bye," Casale says. "Look for Oregon to pull away and cover the six points."

More CFB best bets:

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Suns at Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Los Angeles -5.5 | Expert: Under 227 (Bruce Marshall)

Two Western Conference foes looking to get rolling in the early stages of the season meet in L.A. Saturday night when the Clippers play host to the Suns in these teams' second meeting in three days. Phoenix enters the contest at 4-5 on the year after beating Los Angeles 115-102 on Thursday. The Clippers are 3-5 and have lost three games in a row. This is an interesting year for both teams as the Suns traded Kevin Durant to Houston this offseason, making Devin Booker the clear go-to guy for the franchise while also adding Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. The Clippers have a similar roster to previous seasons with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden leading the charge, and they're hoping to get out of the first round of the postseason for the first time since 2020-21.

The model likes the Clippers to win and cover the 5.5-point spread, as L.A. covers in nearly 70% of model simulations. SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who's 4-1 over his last five NBA picks, has two picks for this game, including Under 227. "Neither offense, however, seems to be going full guns at the moment, and this total is being posted roughly the same as Thursday night when the teams stayed comfortably under in the desert," Marshall said.

Looking ahead: Steelers vs. Chargers

Time: 8:20 p.m., Sunday | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Pittsburgh +2.5 | Expert: Los Angeles -2.5 (R.J. White)

Two playoff contenders meet in prime time on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 as the Chargers host the Steelers. Pittsburgh is now 5-3 after snapping a two-game losing streak, and the team did so in great fashion by beating the Colts 27-20, handing Indy just its second loss of the year. The Steelers control the AFC North and need to keep stacking wins as the Ravens are getting healthier and have won two in a row. The Chargers are 6-3 after a 3-0 start, but the offensive line has been an issue due to injuries, same with the running back room. Justin Herbert has had to shoulder the load and has already tossed eight interceptions after throwing three and seven, respectively, over the last two seasons.

The model likes the Steelers to at the very least cover the spread, as that occurs in over 50% of simulations. R.J. White, however, is going the other route, backing the Chargers to both win outright and cover on their end. "While the Steelers' pass rush could be an issue, I'm not sure they'll be able to cover all the weapons Herbert has at his disposal," White said. "I'm more intrigued by the matchup on the other side, where the Chargers defense has looked excellent the last two weeks against the Vikings and Titans."