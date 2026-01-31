The future of basketball is always on display in the world of college hoops, but in a ranked vs. ranked matchup in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, that will especially be the case.

No one knows exactly how the NBA Draft will unfold, but it's very likely that BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson will be among the first players selected, if not the first two. Now, those two face off in arguably the biggest game of the day on Saturday.

Dybantsa is averaging 23.6 points per game on the year and has 67 total points across his last two games for No. 13 BYU. Peterson is averaging 21.6 points per game, though he's missed time throughout the season, including the Jayhawks' most recent game -- a win over Kansas State.

In addition to watching these two likely NBA Draft lottery selections on Saturday, you can watch other notable college basketball games, six NBA matchups and 14 NHL contests.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Jan. 31. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets

Time: 3 p.m. ET | Location: Charlotte | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Charlotte ML | Expert: Charlotte +4.5 (Bruce Marshall)

The Spurs (32-15) continue to try and catch the Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference, and they enter Saturday as winners of six of their last 10 after knocking off the Rockets on Wednesday. San Antonio continues to thrive in Victor Wembanyama's third season, and the young big man is averaging 24.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game after missing roughly half of last season after a blood clot scare. The Hornets (21-28) are still pretty far outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, but the team has quietly played very well of late, winning five in a row and seven of its last 10 entering this matchup with the Spurs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, sees value in backing the Hornets to continue their winning ways as they win in 49% of simulations at +138 odds. SportsLine's Bruce Marshall thinks Charlotte should at least be able to cover at home on Saturday. "The Hornets are the hotter of these two teams, leading NBA net rating in January, and with a five-game win streak entering this afternoon after Kon Knueppel's 34 points help see of the Mavs and Kon's old Duke teammate Cooper Flagg (49 points and all) on Thursday," Marshall said.

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Location: Houston | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Houston -10.5

The Rockets rebounded from a tough loss to the Spurs with a win on Thursday over the Hawks. Houston is now 29-17 and firmly entrenched as one of the top teams in the West. The Rockets are winners of seven of their last 10 games and are an elite 16-4 at home, which is where they'll be Saturday night when they welcome the Mavericks to town. Dallas is 19-29 and appears to be at least one more season away from truly competing for a playoff berth, but the good news is No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg has really started to come into his own in his rookie season, and he's coming off a 49-point outburst against Charlotte on Thursday in a double-double performance. The model is all-in on Houston in this matchup as the Rockets not only win in the vast majority of simulations, but cover as well. The Rockets cover -10.5 in 64% of model simulations.

College basketball best bets today, where to watch

No. 13 BYU Cougars at No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET | Location: Lawrence, Kansas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: BYU ML

It's always fun to see two future NBA stars face off at the college level, and that's what we've got in store on Saturday with Peterson and Kansas hosting Dybantsa and BYU. Peterson has likely already missed too much time to be in the Wooden Award conversation, but Dybantsa appears to be the only potential competition with Duke's Cam Boozer for the prestigious award. Now, Dybantsa will try to lead a road upset over Kansas. The Jayhawks are winners of four straight after losing to West Virginia for the team's second conference loss. BYU is coming off its second Big 12 loss of the year, which came at the hands of No. 1 Arizona in an 86-83 win for the Wildcats. The SportsLine model sees value in backing the road Cougars here as they win outright in more than 40% of simulations to return value at their current +143 money line odds.

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: West Lafayette, Ind. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Arkansas -6.5

We've got the latest installment of the John Calipari Bowl as the veteran head coach leads the Razorbacks against his former team, the Wildcats. The Razorbacks won the lone matchup between these SEC rivals last year in Kentucky, and the Wildcats will surely be looking for revenge this time around. Arkansas is 6-2 in conference play this year and 16-5 overall as it appears to be a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team. The Wildcats are 14-7 and 5-3 in SEC play, and they're looking to pick up another signature win to strengthen their tournament case. The SportsLine model likes the home team here, and it thinks Arkansas will cover, too, as the Razorbacks cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

NHL best bets today, where to watch

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Location: Buffalo | TV: NHL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 6.5

Buffalo hasn't made the Stanley Cup Playoff since 2010-11, but the team is certainly looking to change that this season. The Sabres are one of the hottest teams in the league right now as they're winners of five in a row. They're also 7-2-1 over their last 10 and right there with other top contenders in both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division. One of those other contenders is the Canadiens, who are tied with Buffalo with 67 points in the standings. Montreal enters Saturday having won two in a row and is 5-4-1 over its last 10. This is the fourth and final meeting between these division rivals this year, with Buffalo having won two of the previous three matchups, with both wins coming the last two times these teams squared off. The SportsLine model is leaning Over here as that side of the total hits in more than 50% of simulations. Montreal is 33-19-2 to the Over this year while Buffalo is 26-25-2 to the Over.