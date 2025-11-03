The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back to .500 when they host the struggling Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys (3-4-1) are coming off a 44-24 blowout loss last week at Denver. Meanwhile, the Cardinals (2-5) have lost five in a row but all of the losses have been by four points or fewer.

Dallas is a 3-point favorite, while the Over/Under for total points is 53.5.

Arizona will be playing its third straight game without quarterback Kyler Murray, who is officially questionable with a foot injury but will not start. Veteran Jacoby Brissett, who has 599 passing yards and a 4-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the last two games, will start for the third game in a row. He has a 19-36 career record as a starter and has lost six consecutive starts.

The Cardinals have dominated the series against the Cowboys recently, having won three straight games and seven of the last eight. However, Arizona has dropped six of its last seven road games and nine of its last 11 primetime games.

While Cardinals-Cowboys is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes and a nine-game NBA slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Nov. 3. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Cardinals at Cowboys

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Texas | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cowboys -3 | Expert: Cowboys -3 (Daniel Vithlani)

Football fans who enjoy scoring have loved watching Dallas games this season. The Cowboys are the just the fourth team in NFL history to average 30-plus points per game on offense and allow 30-plus points per game on defense through eight games of a season. None of the previous three teams won a playoff game. Behind quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas leads the league in passing offense (263.8 yards per game) and ranks second in total offense (384.1). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says the Cowboys have a 51% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Dallas -3. Meanwhile, Vithlani notes the Cowboys have scored at least 40 points in each of their three home games this season. "As bad as the Cowboys secondary has been, I don't think Arizona will be able to keep up in a shootout," he says.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Timberwolves at Nets

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Brooklyn | TV: Peacock| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 226.5 -107 | Expert: Julius Randle Over 24.5 total points -117 (Mike Barner)

The Nets will look to win their first game of the season when they host the Timberwolves at the Barclays Center. On Sunday, the Nets were blown out by the 76ers 129-105 to drop to 0-6. The 0-6 start is the franchise's worst since the 2015-16 season when it went 0-7. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will play without Anthony Edwards (hamstring) for a fourth straight game. With him out, Julius Randle has picked up the slack, averaging 29.0 points over that stretch. Barner likes Randle to continue his hot streak. "With his leading role against a horrible defensive team, the Over is the way to go here," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 57.4% chance of the total staying Under 226.5 points and gives a "B" grade to Under 226.5 (-107).

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Portland | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blazers -3.5 | Expert: Blazers -147 (Matt Severance)

The Lakers hit the road to play the second half of a back-to-back when they face the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Last night, Luka Doncic had a triple-double (29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) in a 130-120 win over the Heat in Los Angeles. The red-hot Austin Reaves added 26 points for the Lakers (5-2). Meanwhile, the Blazers (4-2) have won three in a row despite playing this season without head coach Chauncey Billups, who has been charged in the FBI's gambling sting operation. Portland beat Los Angeles by 14 points in L.A. on Oct. 27 though Doncic did not play that game. "Los Angeles played last night and beat Miami, but I wonder if Doncic will be allowed to play the second of a back-to-back after going 38 minutes," Severance says. "He just got back from injury, after all."

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 3 Florida vs. No. 13 Arizona

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: TNT/truTV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Arizona -3.5

The 2025-26 college basketball season tips off with a full slate of games, and the marquee matchup of the day pits the reigning national champions Florida Gators against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Led by Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh, the Gators retain every important frontcourt contributor from last season's title team. However, they will have an all-transfer backcourt in Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. Meanwhile, the Wildcats will rely heavily on two five-star freshmen, Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, who form the nucleus of the team's No. 2-ranked recruiting class. The SportsLine Projection Model says Arizona has a 53% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Wildcats -3.5.