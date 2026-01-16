What's the best thing going for the Houston Rockets right now? The Houston Texans.

Because if the Texans weren't in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, there would be much more scrutiny in H-town on the Rockets and their recent woeful stretch. Houston, which entered the season as a popular pick to knock off the reigning NBA champion Thunder after the team added Kevin Durant in the offseason, has lost five of its last seven games, including defeats to the Mavericks and Kings. The team has dropped to sixth in the Western Conference standings.

The Rockets haven't been able to find the Gulf from Galveston. Over the last seven games they are shooting just 41.0% from the field, which ranks last in the league over that time. For comparison, the Nuggets are shooting 41.3% on 3-pointers alone during that same stretch.

And on Friday night, Houston will play the second half of a back-to-back, against the Minnesota Timberwolves, at the Toyota Center in Houston. On Thursday, the Rockets shot just 33.7% in a 111-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

Houston is a 4.5-point favorite against Minnesota.

While Rockets vs. Timberwolves is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes five other NBA matchups and a seven-game college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, Jan. 16. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at 76ers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cavaliers +2.5 | Expert: 76ers -126 (Matt Severance)

The Cleveland Cavaliers (23-19) and Philadelphia 76ers (22-17) play the second half of a baseball-style series at Xfinity Mobile Arena. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers blew out the 76ers 133-107, but Cleveland guard Darius Garland, who scored 20 points, left that game with a foot injury and he's already been ruled for Friday night. SportsLine's Matt Severance notes that the losing team from the first game of these baseball-style series often has the advantage in the second game. "I expect a major response tonight from the home side," he says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says the Cavaliers have a 67.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to Cleveland +2.5.

Timberwolves at Rockets

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rockets -4.5

Despite Houston's shooting woes, the Rockets are still favored over the Timberwolves (27-14). The main reason is that Anthony Edwards already has been ruled out for a second consecutive game with a right foot injury. Edwards leads the team in scoring (28.9 points per game) while also averaging 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. His on-ball pressure also triggers Minnesota's defense, which ranks eighth in the league (112.4 points per 100 possessions). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 67.0% chance Houston covers and gives a 'B' grade to Rockets -4.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Baylor at Kansas

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Lawrence, Kan. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Kansas -7.5

The Kansas Jayhawks (12-5, 2-2 in Big 12) have been up-and-down all season while dealing with potential No. 1 overall pick Darryn Peterson being in and out of the lineup. But Tuesday's 84-63 blowout of No. 2 and previously-undefeated Iowa State showed what the Jayhawks are capable of achieving this season if they continue learning how to play with each other and if Peterson stays in the lineup. Kansas ranks seventh in the country in field goal percentage defense (38.3%) and is 20-1 all-time against Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse. The Bears (11-1, 1-3) are coming off a 94-79 victory at Oklahoma State, which ended a three-game losing streak. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 59.0% chance the Jayhawks cover and assigns a 'B' grade to Kansas -7.5.

Looking ahead

NFL: Bills at Broncos

Time: 4:30 p.m. Saturday | Location: Denver | TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Broncos -1.5 | Expert: Bills +1.5 (Brady Kannon)

One season after meeting in the Wild Card round, the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills will square off in the playoffs again, this time in an AFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. Last year, the Bills cruised to a 31-7 victory over the Broncos in Buffalo. This year's game features the reigning NFL MVP, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, against one of the league's top defenses. Allen led all quarterbacks in rushing yards (539) and ranked second in total touchdowns (39) during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Denver defense had 68 sacks this season (tied for the fifth most by a NFL team all-time) and ranked second in completion percentage (57.8) and yards per attempt (6.1). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Broncos have a 51.0% chance to cover and gives a 'C' grade to Denver -1.5. But SportsLine's Brady Kannon disagrees. He believes Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is merely average. "Bills strength on defense is [against] the pass. which will make the game difficult for Nix, and the Broncos' rushing attack is just average too," he says.

NFL: 49ers at Seahawks

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday | Location: Seattle | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: 49ers ML | Expert: 49ers +7.5 (Emory Hunt)

This NFC Divisional Round matchup between NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco gained some intrigue on Thursday when Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold popped up on the injury report with an oblique injury. However, Darnold said he still expects to play on Saturday. The 49ers won't be feel bad for Darnold or Seattle; San Francisco has dealt with more than its share of injuries this season, most recently losing tight end George Kittle for the season. Interestingly, the 49ers have won their last four games against the Seahawks in Seattle. The SportsLine Projection Model says San Francisco has a 35.0% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the 49ers money line. Meanwhile, SportsLine's Emory Hunt likes San Francisco to cover. "There is a commonality here that [the 49ers] have entering a game [against] their division rival Seattle that'll help them be in position to keep this one tighter than the spread, which they will," he says.