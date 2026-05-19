Knicks and Cavs, you're up.

One day after the double-overtime instant classic between the Spurs and Thunder, New York and Cleveland take center stage in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden. Both teams enter the best-of-seven series with major mojo. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks own the largest point differential (+194) of any team over the first 10 games in NBA playoff history. Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers are coming off a 31-point blowout win on the road against the top-seeded Pistons in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

New York won the season series over Cleveland 2-1, with the home team winning each of the three games. For Game 1. Brunson & Co. are 7.5-point favorites.

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While Knicks vs. Cavaliers is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, May 19. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Knicks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks -7.5 | Expert: Karl-Anthony Towns Over 4.5 total assists -104 (Larry Hartstein)

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has been high on New York throughout the playoffs. Stephen Oh, who's the man behind the model, believes that sportsbooks are not considering the Knicks' massive improvement in key metrics this season, such as point differential (+4 last season to +8 this season), road point differential (+1 last season to +5 this season) and rebounding differential (+1 last season to +6 this season). For Game 1, the model says New York has a 58.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Knicks -7.5. Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein notes that Towns has dished out six or more assists in seven straight games. "Since the Knicks trailed the Hawks 2-1, they have increasingly run their offense through Karl-Anthony Towns," he says.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Blue Jays at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)

Toronto and New York play the second game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.41 ERA) takes the mound for the Blue Jays looking to stay hot. During the month of May, he is 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA. The last time he faced the Yankees was in May 2025, and he allowed only one run and one hit across 6 2/3 innings, with that lone hit being a solo homer by Cody Bellinger. Cease also struck out nine and walked two. The SportsLine Projection Model says Toronto has a 62.0% chance to cover and gives a 'C' grade to the Blue Jays run line +1.5 (-175).

Brewers at Cubs

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cubs +1.5 (-169) | Expert: Cubs +100 (Jeff Hochman)

While Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski has been untouchable during the month of May (2-0, 0.00 ERA in 18 1/3 innings), Chicago's Ben Brown has been almost as good. Since joining the rotation two appearances ago, he has given up only one hit and two walks while striking out 10 in eight innings. SportsLine's Jeff Hochman likes Brown to stretch out even more in his third start. "I like the home team in this system spot with temps falling and winds subsiding throughout the game," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Cubs have a 64.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to the Chicago run line +1.5 (-169).

Dodgers at Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Padres +134

The top two teams in the National League West collide in the middle game of their three-game series when San Diego (29-18) and Los Angeles (29-19) play at Petco Park. On Monday, the Padres outdueled Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers 1-0 for their fourth straight victory. During the winning streak, San Diego has allowed just seven total runs. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Padres have a 48.0% chance to win and gives a 'B' grade to the San Diego money line (+134).

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Looking ahead

NHL: Golden Knights at Avalanche

Time: 8 p.m. Wednesday | Location: Denver | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Golden Knights +162

Colorado, the Presidents' Trophy winner, enters the Western Conference Finals as the clear favorite, but Las Vegas arguably has the edge on special teams. The Golden Knights have been ruthless at killing penalties in the postseason at 86.8%, which ranks fifth among all teams that made the playoffs. The Avalanche's power kill ranks 11th at 79.3%. Meanwhile Las Vegas is fourth in power play (25.7%), while Colorado is sixth (25.0%). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Golden Knights have a 40.0% chance to win and assigns a 'C' grade to the Las Vegas money line (+162).