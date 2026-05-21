Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2, Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 1 and MLB

The Giants' Bobby Thomson's "Shot Heard 'Round the World" in 1951. The Mets' legendary Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. The 1996 Yankees rallying to win the World Series after losing the first two games to the Braves and trailing by six runs in Game 4.

New York sports teams' postseason history is littered with great comebacks, and Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have joined that list with Tuesday's unlikely rally from a 22-point deficit with just 7:52 remaining in the fourth quarter to beat the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Entering Tuesday, NBA teams were 1-594 when down 22 points or more in the fourth quarter of a playoff game in the last 30 seasons.

But on Thursday the focus shifts to Game 2 and Cleveland. After such a demoralizing loss, the spotlight will be on the Cavs. Will they fight or allow Tuesday's loss to beat them twice?

New York is a 6.5-point favorite against Cleveland for Thursday's game at Madison Square Garden.

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While Knicks-Cavaliers is the marquee attractions on Thursday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and four prime-time MLB games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, May 21. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Knicks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks -6.5 | Expert: Sam Merrill Over 7.5 points -122 (Mike Barner)

New York's Game 1 comeback was fueled by attacking James Harden relentlessly in the fourth quarter and overtime. Harden allowed 34 points as the primary defender, including 17 points (on 8-of-12 shooting) to Brunson alone. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says the Knicks have a 60.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to New York -6.5. Meanwhile, Barner notes that Merrill has made at least two 3-pointers in five straight games and has scored at least 10 points in three in a row. "His role seems to be increasing, and he is shooting 40.0% from three in the playoffs, so this Over is appealing," Barner says.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Canadiens at Hurricanes

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Raleigh, N.C. | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Canadiens +1.5 (-155)

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be the classic test of rest versus rust. Because of sweeping its first two playoff opponents, Carolina will have 11 days' rest for Thursday's matchup. Meanwhile Montreal, which needed seven games to eliminate the Sabres in the last round, will have just two. However, the Canadiens swept all three games against the Hurricanes this season. The SportsLine Projection Model says Montreal has a 74.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to the Canadiens puck line +1.5 (-155).

MLB best bets, where to watch

Braves at Marlins

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Miami | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 runs | Expert: Braves -136 (Adam Thompson)

The way the Atlanta bats have been hitting, they may be able to cover this total on their own. The Braves have scored 17 runs over their last two games (both against Miami pitching), lead the majors in batting average (.264) and slugging (.441) and rank second in runs scored (267) and OPS (.768). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 64.0% chance the teams combine for eight runs or more and assigns a B grade to Over 7.5. Meanwhile, Thompson likes Spencer Strider taking the mound against the Marlins. The last time he faced Miami, he gave up one run on three hits in 7 innings.

Blue Jays at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8 | Expert: Blue Jays +128 (Adam Thompson)

While the Yankees rank third in all of baseball in OPS (.759), they have struggled against righties recently, with a .584 OPS against right-handers over the last 15 days. On Thursday they will face righty Spencer Miles, who is set to take the bulk of the innings for Toronto. Miles has thrown 6⅔ scoreless innings over his last two appearances. "Toronto's offense stinks, but it stinks less against left-handers of late, and Carlos Rodon hasn't been sharp," Thompson says. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 68.4% chance the teams combine for nine runs or more and gives a B grade to Over 8 runs.

Rockies at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 9.5 | Expert: First 5 Innings Diamondbacks -0.5 -137 (Matt Severance)

Break up the Diamondbacks. Arizona (25-23) has won four in a row and five of its last six. On Thursday, the team opens a four-game series against cellar-dwelling Colorado (19-31). Severance notes that Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez has been dominant at home this season (1.65 ERA in four starts). "The Rockies are using a potpourri of middling dudes you probably never heard of in a bullpen-type day on the mound," he says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 64.7% chance the teams combine for 10 runs or more and assigns a B grade to Over 9.5 runs.

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