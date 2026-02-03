What were you doing at 19 years old?

Certainly not scoring 83 points over the course of two NBA games, because only Cooper Flagg has done that in league history.

On Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks' 19-year-old rookie phenom poured in a career-high 49 points against the Hornets. Two days later, he dropped 34 on the Rockets. That's not bad for a player who would be no better than the sixth-best prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft, according to TNT college basketball analyst Jamal Mashburn.

Unfortunately for Flagg, his heroics haven't led to wins. The Mavericks (19-30) have lost four in a row and are now 3.5 games behind the Trail Blazers for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

On Tuesday, Flagg and Dallas will look to stop the team's skid when they face the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Celtics (31-18), who are tied for second in the Eastern Conference, are 6.5-point favorites.

While Celtics-Mavericks is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes 10 NBA games and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Tuesday, Feb. 3. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Celtics at Mavericks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 222.5

The Celtics own the league's No. 2 offense, scoring 120.7 points per 100 possessions, which ranks just behind the Nuggets (120.8). That attack has been just as effective on the road (120.7) as it has been at home (120.8). That bodes well on Tuesday against the Mavericks, who have given up 114.1 points per 100 during their four-game losing streak. That ranks 17th in the NBA over that time. Dallas also plays at the fifth-fastest pace in the league (102.42). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 64.6% chance the teams combine for 223 points or more and assigns a strong 'A' grade to Over 222.5.

Suns at Blazers

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Portland | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Trail Blazers +2.5

The Suns (30-20) will be without All-Star Devin Booker (ankle) for the sixth straight game. They struggled without him on Sunday, shooting just 33.3% from the field in a 117-93 blowout loss to the James Harden-less Clippers. In the last five games without Booker, the Suns are averaging just 111.5 points per 100 possessions, which is down from their season average of 114.3. Meanwhile, the Blazers (23-27) -- who have lost five straight games, all to Eastern Conference teams -- will be glad to see a team from the West on Tuesday. Portland is 18-14 against Western Conference teams this season, which is the sixth-best record among West teams. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Blazers have a 68.0% chance to cover and gives a 'B' grade to Portland +2.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 19 Saint Louis at Davidson

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Davidson, N.C. | TV: CBSSN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 148.5 | Expert: Over 147.5 (Eric Cohen)

The Saint Louis Billikens (21-1, 9-0 in Atlantic 10) have no trouble scoring the basketball. They rank sixth in the country in scoring offense at 91.4 points per game, which would crush the school record for a single season (82.7, set in the 1955-56 season). They also lead the country in offensive eFG% and have seven 100-point games this season, which already is the most in school history. Meanwhile, the Davidson Wildcats (13-8, 5-4) have given up 86.6 points per game in their last five games when facing a ranked team. "This feels like a game played in at least the 150s, so I'm rolling with the Over," Cohen says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says there's a 68.9% chance the teams combine for 149 points or more and assigns a 'B' grade to Over 148.5.

NC State at SMU

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: SMU +2.5

The SMU Mustangs (15-6, 4-4 in ACC) have one of the best trio of guards in the country. Boopie Miller (19.4 points per game), Jaron Pierre Jr. (17.0) and B.J. Edwards (14.1) combine to score 50.5 points per game. That's 58.3% of the team's points. The Mustangs also have been excellent from the foul line this season, shooting 76.7%, which ranks third in the ACC and 36th in the nation. That bodes well on Tuesday night against a NC State Wolfpack team that fouls often. The Wolfpack (16-6, 7-2) are 287th in Div. I in fouls per game (18.9). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 77.0% chance SMU covers and gives a 'B' grade to Mustangs +2.5.