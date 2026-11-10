The Boston Celtics have won eight of nine games since losing their 2026-27 NBA season opener and still aren't in first place in the Eastern Conference. That can change Tuesday as the visiting Celtics (8-2) take on the conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers (9-2) at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

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After beginning the campaign with a 121-113 setback against the Detroit Pistons, the Celtics reeled off five consecutive victories. The winning streak was halted by the Houston Rockets on Nov. 2, but Boston has followed that defeat with three straight triumphs, with the last two coming on its current four-game road trip.

Despite their success, the Celtics find themselves half a game behind the 76ers in the East. Philadelphia grabbed the top spot with Sunday's 127-121 victory over the Bulls in Chicago as Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 29 points while Joel Embiid registered his fifth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The 76ers have posted their best 11-game start since opening the 2000-01 campaign with a 10-1 record. Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Boston, has reached the 20-point plateau in each of his last four outings and seven of 10 since being acquired from the Celtics in July.

Boston dealt Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George, who led the team with 27 points in its 117-97 triumph over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. It marked the fourth time the 36-year-old George produced at least 20 points in 2026-27 and was his highest output since he poured in 38 in the Celtics' season-opening loss to Detroit.

The Celtics are 1.5-point favorites over the 76ers in the latest consensus NBA odds.

In addition to Celtics vs. 76ers, there are other sports betting options on Tuesday, including five other NBA contests, a seven-game NHL slate, three MAC college football matchups and a plethora of college basketball games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Tuesday, Nov. 10. All times Eastern.

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Celtics at 76ers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Celtics ML (-119) | Expert: Jaylen Brown Over 28.5 points + rebounds (-121, Brad Thomas)

Both of the Celtics' losses this season have come on the road, but they enter Tuesday's showdown with a three-game overall winning streak. Each of their last two victories were convincing, as they began their road trip by beating the Charlotte Hornets by 39 points and followed with a 20-point triumph over the Bucks. Philadelphia is coming off a win at Chicago but only defeated the lowly Bulls by six points. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Celtics will continue their winning ways in this showdown, as they emerge victorious in 68% of its simulations, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Jaylen Brown led the 76ers with 29 points in their triumph over Chicago and also grabbed seven rebounds. It was the fourth time in six games the veteran guard combined for at least 30 points and rebounds, and SportsLine expert Brad Thomas (12-2, +968 on his last 14 NBA player prop picks) likes him to do it again in his first meeting with his former team.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Avalanche at Maple Leafs

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6.5 (+102) | Expert: Nathan MacKinnon Over 3.5 shots on goal (-122, Angelo Magliocca)

The Avalanche and Maple Leafs are two of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL, with the former ranking third (72 goals) and the latter seventh (64). Additionally, Toronto is tied for seventh in most goals allowed (63) and Colorado shares 13th place (55). But neither of the Avalanche's last two games produced more than five total goals, and each of the Maple Leafs' past four have finished with six or fewer tallies. The SportsLine Projection Model expects those streaks to continue, as its simulations have the Under hitting well over 56% of the time. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon is tied for ninth in the league with 66 shots on goal and has registered at least four in half of his 18 outings this season. The 2026 Maurice Richard Trophy winner, who led the NHL with 350 shots last campaign, has unleashed four or more shots in just one of the Avalanche's eight road games in 2026-27, but SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca (6-3, +212 on his last nine NHL player prop picks) thinks MacKinnon will reach that mark against a Maple Leafs team that allows the sixth-most shots per game (29.6).

College football best bets, where to watch

Kent State at Bowling Green

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Bowling Green, Ohio | TV: ESPNU | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bowling Green -4.5 (-112) | Expert: Under 44.5 (-110, Eric Cohen)

The Falcons began conference play with back-to-back victories but have lost their last three MAC contests. The Golden Flashes also own a 2-3 conference record but have struggled mightily on the road, losing all five of their away games. Those defeats were convincing, as each was by 21 or more points. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see Bowling Green blowing out Kent State, but its simulations do have the Falcons covering the spread 56% of the time. Neither team is an offensive power, as Bowling Green is averaging 17.8 points while Kent State is putting up 14.3 per game. As a result, SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (15-6, +801 on his last 21 college football picks) likes the Under to hit in Tuesday's matchup.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Illinois at Texas Tech

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Lubbock, Texas | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 166.5 (-105) | Expert: Illinois -1.5 (-112, Thomas Casale)

The Fighting Illini and Red Raiders have played four games combined this season, and only one of them has exceeded the 165-point mark. Illinois scored at least 112 points in both of its contests, but Texas Tech produced 76 in each of its two outings. Neither team has allowed more than 70, and the Red Raiders have yet to permit 60. Therefore, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a shootout taking place at United Supermarkets Arena. Its simulations have the Under hitting more than 77% of the time. Illinois is a much deeper squad, and SportsLine expert Thomas Casale (4-1, +245 on his last five college basketball against-the-spread picks) thinks that will be a major reason the Fighting Illini will cover the spread Tuesday.