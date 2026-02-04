Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for January. Considering the way he's started off in February, he may earn himself the honor a second straight time.

Brown hopes to produce his third strong performance of the month when the Celtics (32-18) take on the Houston Rockets (31-17) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. The 29-year-old guard began February with a double-double as he scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Boston's 107-79 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He followed with another (33 points, 11 boards) two days later as the Celtics defeated the Mavericks 110-100 in Dallas.

It was the third consecutive victory for Boston, which now faces a Rockets squad that also has won three in a row. Houston has been superb this season at home, where it has won 17 of its 21 contests. The Rockets have won their last two meetings with the Celtics, including a 128-101 triumph in Boston earlier this season, but lost their matchup in Houston 109-86 last campaign.

There are six other games on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including a clash between the Memphis Grizzlies (19-29) and Sacramento Kings (12-39) at 10 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, while the Grizzlies ended their six-game slide Monday with a 137-128 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis won the first two meetings between the teams this season, including a 115-107 triumph at Sacramento on Nov. 30.

The NHL has 10 games on its slate, one of which has the Boston Bruins (32-20-4) wrapping up their stay in the Sunshine State with a matchup against the Florida Panthers (28-24-3) at 7 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers have suffered four straight regulation losses, while the Bruins dropped a 6-5 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in the NHL Stadium Series on Sunday but extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2).

A busy college basketball schedule includes an SEC showdown between Texas A&M (17-4) and Alabama (14-7) at 7 p.m. ET at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Aggies attempt to extend their winning streak to five games as they meet a Crimson Tide squad that has lost two of its last three contests.

The Rockets are 4.5-point favorites against the Celtics in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Kings are 1.5-point favorites versus the Grizzlies. The Panthers are -149 on the money line against the Bruins and Alabama is an 8.5-point favorite versus Texas A&M.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Feb. 4. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Celtics at Rockets

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Celtics +4.5 (-106) | Expert: Payton Pritchard Under 25.5 Points + Assists + Rebounds (-121, PropBetGuy)

The Celtics are riding a three-game winning streak, during which they have defeated each opponent by double figures. The Rockets also have won three in a row, but the last two victories both were by just four points. With all of this taken into account, the SportsLine Projection Model says the Celtics cover the spread in 67% of its simulations. SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (+874 on his last 132 NBA player prop picks) doesn't expect guard Payton Pritchard to be a big contributor for Boston, since the Rockets allow the fewest rebounds and the fourth-fewest assists in the NBA.

Grizzlies at Kings

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Sacramento | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Kings -112 | Expert: Ty Jerome Over 20.5 Points + Assists (-110, Mike Barner)

Even though they have lost three straight at home, the Kings will be glad to be back on their own court following a disastrous 0-6 road trip. Prior to its current skid, Sacramento won four straight in its own building. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies haven't had any success on the road of late, losing their last five away games (not including two contests against the Orlando Magic in London last month). The SportsLine Projection Model feels the Kings will avoid a double-digit losing streak, as its simulations have them winning 70% of the time. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (29-9, +1836 on his last 38 NBA player prop picks) thinks Memphis guard Ty Jerome could see more time on the court since the team traded Jaren Jackson Jr. on Tuesday and be a bigger contributor against a Sacramento squad that has the third-worst defensive rating in the league.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Bruins at Panthers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Sunrise, Fla. | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Bruins +125

Since edging the visiting Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Jan. 4, the Panthers have lost four straight on their own ice, including a 5-1 setback against the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park in Miami in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic, they have gone 2-7-1 in their last 10 home games. The Bruins are 12-2-3 since suffering three straight regulation losses in late December. The SportsLine Projection Model has a hunch that Florida's home slide will continue, as the red-hot Bruins win in 52% of its simulations.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Texas A&M at Alabama

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. | TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 178.5 (-110) | Expert: Alabama -5.5 (-110, Thomas Casale)

These are two of the highest-scoring teams in the nation, as Texas A&M ranks third with an average of 91.8 points and Alabama is seventh at 91.2 per game. The clubs also aren't very good defensively, with the Aggies ranking 11th in the 16-team SEC with an average of 76.7 points allowed and the Crimson Tide last at 82.3 permitted per contest. However, Alabama has been held to fewer than 78 points in two of its last three outings and kept under its average in seven of its last eight. The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the Under in this matchup, as its simulations have it hitting almost 60% of the time. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale (24-13, +833 on his last 37 college basketball against-the-spread picks) believes the Crimson Tide will cover the spread as they are facing an Aggies squad that lacks size and is one of the worst rebounding teams in the conference -- unlike Tennessee and Florida, who dominated Alabama on the boards en route to recent victories.