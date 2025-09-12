The Kansas State Wildcats were among the preseason favorites to win Big 12 title. Instead, they have been one of the most disappointing teams in the 2025 college football season thus far. They desperately need to get back on track when they visit the upstart Arizona Wildcats on Friday night (9 p.m. ET).

This matchup is arguably the most compelling among the five FBS contests because of the implications for both clubs. Arizona (2-0) is looking to bounce back from a 4-8 season, its first under coach Brent Brennan, and his Wildcats face a major step up in level of competition following lopsided wins over Hawaii and Weber State by a combined score of 88-9.

This is a swing game for Arizona's bowl-bid hopes amid a rugged Big 12 schedule. Moreover, a win would do a lot for the morale of the program under Brennan's tenure, while a loss on an isolated national stage could have the program's faithful feeling restless about the direction of the program. Kansas State won this matchup 31-7 on its home turf last year, so a revenge angle exists as well.

On the other side, this game is just as critical for the fortunes of Kansas State. A program known historically for its sound fundamentals and mistake-free football has been uncharacteristically self-destructive on its way to a 1-2 start.

The purple-clad Wildcats committed six penalties and two critical turnovers in their 24-21 season-opening loss to conference foe Iowa State in Ireland. They needed a last-minute touchdown to escape with a 38-35 win over FCS opponent North Dakota in Week 1 before falling 24-21 to Army at home last week as a 17.5-point favorite.

This Kansas State club appears to lack the composure and resilience that defined most of its predecessors, but a strong performance Friday would give the team a needed boost as it hits the core of its conference schedule.

Kansas State is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 54.5 points in the latest sportsbook odds for Kansas State vs. Arizona.

In addition to the CFB slate Friday's sporting landscape also features a full MLB card and a three-game WNBA card. and we'll look ahead to Saturday's big boxing match. Below is a snapshot of the top viewing options for Friday, Sept. 12.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Tucson, Ariz. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model pick: Kansas State -1.5 | Expert pick: Arizona +100 ML (+100)

The SportsLine Inside the Lines team model leans slightly toward the road favorite. It sees the Kansas State Wildcats making a 31-29 victory, clipping the -1.5 spread by a hair and going Over the projected total. However, this isn't a strong play as it only sees Kansas State covering 52% of the time, about the same rate provided by the implied sportsbook odds.

Conversely, SportsLine CFB expert Eric Cohen (+533, 6-1 in last seven CFB picks), who is a University of Arizona alum, says he anticipates an inspired performance from the homestanding club that will be looking to avenge last year's defeat. He's calling for the Arizona Wildcats to manage a narrow victory and prolong Kansas State's early-season misery.

More CFB best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Diamondbacks at Twins

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: MLB TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model pick: Over 8.5 runs | Expert pick: Diamondbacks ML +100 (Bruce Marshall)

The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model loves the Over 8.5 runs in this matchup. Its 10,000-game simulation sees about 10 runs crossing the plate with an average predicted score of 5.0-4.9 in favor of the Diamondbacks. The model sees the Over hitting about 60% of the time, nearly much than the sportsbook implied odds of 52%.

However, SportsLine MLB expert Bruce Marshall (+2798 in MLB for the season) sees the value on the underdog Diamondbacks. He said he's surprised a Minnesota team that has dropped six of eight is favored, while Arizona, which has suddenly surged into the NL wild card race, can make up more ground with a victory Friday.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Time: 8 p.m. ET Saturday | Location: Las Vegas | TV: Netflix

SportsLine pick -- Experts pick: Crawford +140

One of the biggest boxing matchups in recent memory takes place Saturday in a legacy-defining matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. The 12-round fight is for Alvarez's unified super middleweight belts.

Both fighters are among the sport's biggest stars of this generation, though Alvarez carries the stronger marketing brand. Both are four-division champions, while Crawford will be looking to become a unified champion in a third division.

Much has been made about the weight-class transition of Crawford. He spent most of his career at welterweight (147 pounds) and has never fought heavier than 154 pounds. He's leaping two weight classes to meet Alvarez at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds.

However, many fans forget that Alvarez started his career as a welterweight before moving up in weight classes and his many milestones include a belt at light heavyweight (175 pounds). Crawford has clearly gained bulk and said he doesn't expect to see a decline in his speed or reflexes at the higher weight.

Even so, Alvarez's familiarity with the weight class is likely while he's a modest favorite with odds of around -170 at most outlets, with Crawford a +140 underdog.

SportsLine boxing analyst Josh Nagel says he's siding with the resourceful Crawford to use his creativity and ring generalship to manage a close decision victory.