Saturdays are for college football, and Week 7 of the 2025 season has some massive games in store, with many having major College Football Playoff implications, with three games featuring ranked opponents on both sides.

Two of those games begin right at 12 p.m. ET, with No. 1 Ohio State in action at No. 17 Illinois as part of FOX's Big Noon Saturday, and No. 14 Missouri hosting No. 8 Alabama airing on ESPN. Ohio State has dominated to open the year, especially on defense, while Illinois has rebounded nicely from a blowout loss to Indiana. Missouri has looked great to begin 2025, and the Tigers face an Alabama team that is 2-3 on the road under Kalen DeBoer, presenting a potential upset spot in Columbia.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, No. 7 Indiana heads west for a date with No. 3 Oregon in a battle of unbeaten Big Ten schools, with that game airing on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams made the CFP last year and are aiming to get back in 2025. The Hoosiers have a new quarterback in Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza, and he's played himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation. That's also the case for Oregon's Dante Moore, who transferred from UCLA last year, when he sat behind Dillon Gabriel. The winner of this matchup will emerge as the No. 2 team in the Big Ten behind the Buckeyes.

There's also the annual Red River Rivalry between No. 6 Oklahoma and Texas (3:30 p.m. ET), Florida, fresh off an upset of Texas, visiting No. 5 Texas A&M (7 p.m. ET), USC hosting No. 15 Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET) and No. 10 Georgia taking on Auburn (7:30 p.m. ET).

In addition to a loaded Week 7 college football slate, there's a winner-take-all Game 5 of the NLDS between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers to determine the fourth and final team to head to the Championship Series round, and there's also NHL action and UFC Fight Night. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Oct. 11. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri

Time: 12 p.m. | Location: Columbia, MO | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Missouri money line +134 | Expert: Alabama -3 (Micah Roberts)

Missouri has been a team on the rise for the last few years under Eli Drinkwitz and he has the Tigers off to a great 5-0 start behind a high-powered offense led by quarterback Beau Pribula. Pribula has passed for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns this year, while Ahmad Hardy has already rushed for 730 yards and nine scores on the ground. The Tide have won four in a row after a stunning Week 1 loss at Florida State, which includes a big road win at Georgia. Alabama has gotten great quarterback play from Ty Simpson, who has passed for nearly 1,500 yards along with 13 touchdowns. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is backing Missouri on the money line as they win in 51% of simulations. But SportsLine's Micah Roberts likes Bama to win outright and cover, noting the Tide have won big games already while Missouri hasn't played the best competition to date. "Alabama also leads the nation in turnover margin at +9, turning the ball over only once," Roberts said. "No fumbles the entire year so far. Alabama is looking to recreate past glory, and it re-establishes it against Missouri."

No. 7 Indiana at Oregon

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Eugene | TV: CBS/Paramount+ | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Oregon -7.5 | Expert: Indiana +8.5 points (Emory Hunt)

The Ducks and Hoosiers meet for a highly-anticipated Big Ten clash that probably wasn't on anyone's radar when Oregon joined the conference. Indiana has transformed into a winner under Curt Cignetti, who appears to have his team in even better shape than last year's squad that made the College Football Playoff. A big talking point with last year's Hoosiers team was the lack of a signature win due to a favorable schedule. Well, Indiana destroyed Illinois 63-10 a few weeks ago and now has an opportunity to take down an Oregon team that's lost just once at home under Dan Lanning since 2022. Emory Hunt likes the Hoosiers to at least cover +8.5 thanks to their quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. "We've seen this Indiana team struggle to gain national relevancy despite their successes the last two seasons," Hunt said. "This year, I believe they are much better at QB, along the offensive line and on the defensive side of the ball. All three gives them an excellent chance to keep this competitive vs a red hot Oregon team, even on the road." Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model has the Ducks winning outright and also covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

More CFB best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Cubs at Brewers

Time: 8:08 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: TBS/HBO Max | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 runs | Expert: Brewers money line (Matt Severance)

The Brewers went for the kill shot in Game 4 on Thursday by starting ace Freddy Peralta, and it didn't work as the Cubs took Game 4 6-0, forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 back in Milwaukee. The home side has won every game this series, with the Brewers winnings Games 1 and 2 and the Cubs taking Games 3 and 4 at Wrigley. The winner of Saturday's matchup will face the Los Angeles Dodgers, last year's World Series champs, in the NLCS with a trip to the World Series on the line. SportsLine expert Matt Severance expects the Brewers to close things out at home on Saturday. "Without question, the Brewers have the better bullpen, and that's probably where Saturday's game is won or lost," he said. The SportsLine model has Over 7.5 runs hitting in 54.2% of simulations.

Looking ahead: Broncos vs. Jets

Time: 9:30 a.m., Sunday | Location: London | TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 43.5 | Expert: Broncos -7 (R.J. White)

For the third week in a row, the NFL is in Europe, this time with the winless Jets facing a Broncos team that handed the Eagles their first loss of the year in Week 5. Denver started the year slowly with a narrow win over the Tennessee Titans and close losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, but the Broncos have won two in a row and have a great chance to make it three wins in a row with the early start in London against the Jets, who are the only team in the league right now without a win. SportsLine expert R.J. White is laying the points with the Broncos in this one, noting the Jets' defense has been awful to start the year. "How can you expect them to stop anyone?" White said. "All the Broncos have to do to cover is shut down the Jets running game, and they're coming off giving up 45 rushing yards to the Eagles. I know the value is typically in backing winless teams at this point, but I have this line as at least a point light." The model expects a lower-scoring affair here as Under 43.5 hits in 54% of simulations.