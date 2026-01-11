The New England Patriots haven't won a playoff game since the 2018 season, when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. On the way to the championship, they knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers, who also haven't recorded a playoff victory since that postseason as they beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 in the Wild Card round.

One team will end its drought Sunday as the Patriots host the Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET in a playoff matchup at Gillette Stadium. No. 2 seed New England (14-3) enters the playoffs with a three-game winning streak but suffered all three of its losses this campaign at home. The No. 7 seed Chargers (11-6) ended the regular season with back-to-back defeats but won two of their final three road contests.

After two straight 4-13 seasons, the Patriots turned things around quickly in their first year with some familiar faces running the show. Head coach Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls as a linebacker with the team, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who returned to the role he had during two previous stints with the organization, were brought in to help in the development of quarterback Drake Maye, who is an NFL MVP contender as he was fourth in the league in passing yards (4,394) and third in touchdown passes (31).

The Chargers are hoping this is the year Justin Herbert gets over the hump and posts his first playoff victory. The sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert is 0-2 in the postseason as Los Angeles was edged 31-30 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round in 2022 and trounced 32-12 by the Houston Texans at the same stage last year.

Eight games are on Sunday evening's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the San Antonio Spurs (27-11) and Minnesota Timberwolves (25-14) at 7 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Spurs are looking to avenge a 125-112 loss at Minnesota on Nov. 30.

The NHL has four games on its evening slate, one of which has the Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-12) visiting the SAP Center to face off against the San Jose Sharks (23-18-3) at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams enter with a three-game winning streak, but the Golden Knights have won each of their last 10 meetings - including all three this season.

One of three college basketball games taking place Sunday evening is a Big 12 Conference showdown between Cincinnati (8-7) and No. 25 UCF (12-2) at 5 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. The Knights are hoping to bounce back from an 87-76 setback against Oklahoma State on Tuesday that ended their 11-game winning streak.

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Chargers in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Timberwolves are 2.5-point favorites versus the Spurs, the Golden Knights are -155 favorites on the money line against the Sharks and UCF is a 3.5-point favorite versus Cincinnati.

Chargers at Patriots

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Foxborough, Mass. | TV: NBC

SportsLine picks -- Model: Patriots -3.5 (-111) | Expert: Hunter Henry Under 44.5 receiving yards (-112, Alex Selesnick)

The Patriots recorded 12 of their 14 victories this season by four or more points, including each of the last seven. Each of the Chargers' last five losses were by at least four points, and they ended the campaign with a 19-3 setback at Denver. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see anything different happening in their Wild Card matchup as the Patriots cover the spread in 53% of its simulations. However, SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick (+1287.5 on his last 100 NFL player prop picks) believes Los Angeles' defense will do a good job containing New England's Hunter Henry as it has surrendered the fourth-fewest yards to opposing tight ends this season.

Spurs at Timberwolves

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: NBA League Pass

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 235.5 (-112) | Expert: Keldon Johnson Over 11.5 points (-133, Larry Hartstein)

Both teams rank in the top 10 in the NBA offensively, but they also are among the top 13 clubs defensively. The Spurs are seventh with an average of 112.8 points allowed, while the Timberwolves are giving up 115.1 points per game to rank 13th. The SportsLine Projection Model believes San Antonio and Minnesota will continue to defend well as its simulations say the Under hits well over 61% of the time. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein thinks Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will contribute offensively as the 26-year-old has averaged 15.8 points over his first five outings this month and scored 22 against the Timberwolves in their first meeting this season.

Golden Knights at Sharks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: San Jose | TV: NHL Network

SportsLine pick -- Model: Sharks +128

The Golden Knights are riding a four-game point streak (3-0-1), but they're facing a red-hot Sharks team. Since being embarrassed 7-2 at Vegas on Dec. 23, San Jose has won six of its last seven contests - including three of four at home. Even though the Sharks haven't beaten the Golden Knights since posting a 4-3 overtime victory late in the 2022-23 season, the SportsLine Projection Model feels the drought will end as the Sharks win in 58% of simulations.

Cincinnati at UCF

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Orlando | TV: ESPN2

SportsLine picks -- Model: UCF -3.5 (-111) | Expert: UCF -164 (Matt Severance)

The Bearcats have lost five of their last seven games, including the last two, although two of their last three setbacks were by fewer than four points. However, each of the Knights' 12 victories this season have been by four or more points. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think the streak will stop on Sunday as its simulations have the Knights covering the spread 66% of the time. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (8-3, +588.5 on his last 11 college basketball picks) believes UCF will emerge victorious as it has won eight straight at home while Cincinnati is 0-5 away from its own court.