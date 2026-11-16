The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to an 0-8 start two previous times in franchise history, and it took until Week 12 for them to get in the win column on both occasions. The Chargers hope to avoid a third such instance and notch their first victory of the 2026 NFL season when they conclude Week 10 by visiting the struggling Baltimore Ravens (4-5) on Monday Night Football. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

While based in San Diego, the Chargers began both the 1975 and 2000 campaigns with 11 consecutive losses before ending both slides with a triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Jim Harbaugh hopes it doesn't take another meeting with Kansas City to halt this year's skid, as his club doesn't face its AFC West rival again until Week 17.

The Chargers, who came into this season off back-to-back 11-win campaigns, finished 1975 with a 2-12 record and went 1-15 in 2000. They possess an AFC-worst minus-98 point differential, and five of their eight losses have been by double digits.

Los Angeles has lost five straight regular-season matchups against Baltimore, including a 30-23 setback at home in 2024. But the Ravens are in disarray themselves, having lost four games in a row after getting off to a 4-1 start. Their top two quarterbacks also were knocked out with injuries -- potentially for the rest of the season -- in their Week 8 setback against the Buffalo Bills.

Returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a dislocated and broken thumb on Baltimore's first offensive play in the loss to Buffalo. The injury required surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined for 6-10 weeks. If the Ravens are out of the playoff picture, it's unlikely they would put Jackson back on the field this year.

Backup Tyler Huntley sustained a season-ending toe injury in that same contest, and undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano started Baltimore's Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The club acquired Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals just before that game, and the veteran journeyman will make his Ravens debut on Monday Night Football.

The 33-year-old Brissett threw for 1,719 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games with Arizona before being benched in Week 8 and subsequently losing his starting job to Gardner Minshew. Brissett did guide the Cardinals to a season-opening victory over the Chargers, however, throwing for 277 yards and a TD in a 26-14 triumph.

The Ravens, who are fifth in the NFL in rushing with an average of 137.8 yards per game, are 4.5-point favorites over the Chargers in the latest consensus odds for the Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup.

In addition to Los Angeles vs. Baltimore on Monday Night Football, there are other sports betting options, including an eight-game NBA schedule, a pair of NHL contests and a huge men's college basketball slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Monday, Nov. 16. All times Eastern.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Chargers at Ravens

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 39.5 (-107) | Expert: Chargers +4.5 (-110, Mike Tierney)

Both teams are in the bottom 10 in points allowed, with the Ravens tied for 24th at 26.2 and the Chargers 29th at 27.4. Los Angeles has yielded at least 22 points in every game this season and surrendered 44 against the Houston Texans last week. Baltimore has permitted 33 or more points in three consecutive outings. Even though both clubs are in the bottom 11 in scoring -- with the Chargers last in the NFL at 15.1 points per game -- the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a defensive battle on Monday Night Football. The Over hits in 61% of its simulations. Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Mike Tierney (25-10, +1346 on his last 35 NFL picks) likes Los Angeles to at least cover the spread against a Baltimore team that has lost each of its last three contests by at least 22 points.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Trail Blazers at Timberwolves

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis, Minn. | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Timberwolves ML (-134) | Expert: Ayo Dosunmu Over 17.5 points (-105, Mike Barner)

The Trail Blazers and Timberwolves both are playing well, as the former enters this matchup on a three-game winning streak and the former posted five consecutive victories before falling to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Portland is 6-1 on the road this season, while Minnesota was 5-1 at home prior to the setback against Chicago. The Timberwolves won four straight meetings against the Trail Blazers before suffering a four-point loss in their most recent clash in March. The SportsLine Projection Model believes they'll return to their winning ways, as its simulations have the Timberwolves emerging victorious 69% of the time, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Minnesota guard Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 18.5 points this season and has scored 21 or more in four of his last five outings. He's been averaging 15.1 shots since joining the starting lineup, and SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner is backing the 26-year-old to put up at least 18 points against the Blazers. Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NHL best bets, where to watch

Canucks at Mammoth

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Salt Lake City | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6.5 (-103) | Expert: Canucks +2.5 (-143, Matt Severance)

Both teams are coming off high-scoring affairs, as the Canucks ended their seven-game losing streak with a 6-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. The Mammoth and San Jose Sharks combined for 10 goals the previous day before Utah lost in a shootout. But each of Vancouver's previous three contests had fewer than seven total tallies produced, and Utah's prior matchup with the St. Louis Blues was scoreless through 65 minutes. Even though Vancouver (98, 32nd) and Utah (73, 25th) are among the worst in the NHL in goals allowed, the SportsLine Projection Model believes goals will be somewhat scarce. It has the Under hitting in well over 52% of its simulations. Since the Mammoth enter Monday with a five-game winless streak (0-2-3) and are missing a few key forwards, SportsLine expert Matt Severance (34-20-1, +627 on his last 55 NHL picks) feels the Canucks will cover the spread in this showdown.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Long Beach State at No. 7 UCLA

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 145.5 (-108)

The Bruins' first two games of the season finished over this number, and their victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last time out ended just three points under the mark. UCLA scored at least 106 points in each of its last two outings, while Long Beach State has produced 62 or more in each of its three contests this campaign. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for the Beach to continue that trend on Monday, and its simulations have the Over hitting well over 69% of the time.