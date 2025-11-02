Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The three-time reigning AFC champion, Kansas City (5-3) is coming off its third consecutive victory and fifth in six games, a 28-7 triumph over the Washington Commanders.

Buffalo (5-2) returned from its bye to rout the Carolina Panthers 40-9 last week and avoid a third straight loss. The Bills have lost four consecutive postseason meetings with the Chiefs but have won the last four regular season meetings between the AFC powers, including a 30-21 victory last year.

Eight games are on the NBA schedule, including a showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers (4-1) and Brooklyn Nets (0-5) at 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Philadelphia is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a 109-108 setback against the Boston Celtics on Friday, while Brooklyn is seeking its first win of 2025-26.

Meanwhile, the NHL has five contests on its slate, one of which has the Calgary Flames (2-9-2) concluding its four-game road trip with a matchup at 7 p.m. ET against the Philadelphia Flyers (6-4-1) at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Calgary fell to 0-2-1 on its trek with Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, while Philadelphia lost 5-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs to drop to 3-1-0 on its five-game homestand.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites against the Bills in the latest consensus NFL odds. The 76ers are 5.5-point favorites against the Nets, while the Flyers are -136 favorites on the money line against the Flames.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Nov. 2. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Chiefs at Bills

Time: 4:25 p.m. | Location: Orchard Park, N.Y. | TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bills +2 (-108) | Expert: Bills +115

The latest installment of this rivalry features two of the top offenses in the NFL. Buffalo ranks third with an average of 382.9 yards, while Kansas City is fifth at 378.3 per game. The Bills lead the league in rushing (164.4 yards) and are fourth in scoring (29.6 points), while the Chiefs rank fifth in passing (251.8). Buffalo's James Cook is the NFL's second-leading rusher with 753 yards following his 216-yard performance against Carolina last week, and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes shares the league lead with 17 touchdown passes while ranking second with 2,099 passing yards. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Bills keeping this battle close as they cover the spread in 58% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Will Brinson, who is 23-12 on his last 35 NFL picks, likes Buffalo to extend its regular-season winning streak against the Chiefs to five games as he expects a superhuman effort from reigning league MVP Josh Allen.

Seahawks at Commanders

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Landover, Md. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 48.5 (-114) | Expert: Jacory Croskey-Merritt Under 44.5 rushing yards (-114)

These teams are trending in opposite directions, as Seattle has won five of its last six games while Washington has lost three straight. The Commanders are 26th in the NFL against the pass, allowing 244 yards through the air per game, and now face the unenviable task of defending Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the league with 819 receiving yards. The 23-year-old wideout, who is 312 yards away from eclipsing the career high he set last season, has posted three straight 100-yard performances and hauled in a touchdown pass in each of those contests. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't expect a high-scoring affair, as its simulations have the Under hitting 53% of the time. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (+1205 on his last 40 NFL player prop picks) feels Washington running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt's recent struggles gaining yards on the ground will continue.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

76ers at Nets

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Brooklyn, N.Y. | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 232.5 (-106) | Expert: Adem Bona Over 14.5 points + rebounds (-120)

After posting a one-point victory at Boston in their season opener, the 76ers were on the wrong side of a one-point decision against the Celtics at home on Friday, suffering their first loss of the campaign as Joel Embiid missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Nets have been idle since Wednesday, when they outscored the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter but missed their final five shots and dropped a 117-112 decision to remain winless. Philadelphia and Brooklyn split their four meetings last season, with each team winning once at home and once on the road. The 76ers are third in the NBA in scoring with an average of 125 points, but these teams failed to combine for more than 217 points in any of their matchups in 2024-25, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think they'll do so in this contest as the Under hits in 54% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Mike Barner (13-9 on his last 22 NBA player prop picks) feels Philadelphia's Adem Bona will be productive in place of Embiid, who will be rested for this game.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Flames at Flyers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: NHL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Flames +1.5 ( -216)

The Flames are last in the NHL with six points and have lost 11 of 12 since edging the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout in their season opener. But four of their last six setbacks have been by just one goal, with one coming in overtime and another in a shootout. The Flyers are an impressive 6-2-0 at home thus far this campaign, but three of the victories came after regulation (two in shootout, one in OT). Calgary swept the season series in 2024-25 with a pair of 6-3 wins, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes the Flames will at least keep it close on Sunday as they cover the puck line in 67% of its simulations.