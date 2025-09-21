The Kansas City Chiefs seek their first win of the 2025 NFL season when they visit the New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Kansas City (0-2) is in the midst of its first three-game losing streak of the Patrick Mahomes era as it was trounced by Philadelphia 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, began the 2025 campaign with a 27-21 setback against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was defeated 20-17 last week in its rematch with the Eagles.

New York (0-2) also is in search of its first victory of the season, and just its second since Week 5 of the 2024 season. The Giants, who lost 11 of their final 12 games last year, were beaten 21-6 by the Washington Commanders in their 2025 opener and dropped a 40-37 decision to the Dallas Cowboys in overtime last week.

There also is a full 15-game MLB slate on Sunday, including the finale of a crucial three-game series between a pair of American League West rivals as the Seattle Mariners attempt to complete a sweep of the host Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball at Daikin Park. Seattle (86-69) won the first two contests of the set to move two games ahead of Houston (84-71) for first place in the division. The Astros enter Sunday tied with the Cleveland Guardians (84-71) for the third and final wild card spot in the AL.

Meanwhile, the WNBA semifinals begin Sunday, when the Indiana Fever visit the Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m. ET and the Minnesota Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury at 5 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs are 6-point favorites against the Giants in the lastest consensus NFL odds, while the Mariners are -141 favorites against the Astros, who are priced at +118. The Aces are 8.5-point favorites against the Fever at FanDuel Sportsbook and the Mercury are 7.5-point underdogs versus the Lynx.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Sept. 21. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mariners at Astros

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Astros +1.5 (-141) | Expert: Eugenio Suarez to homer +443

After beginning their final homestand of the regular season by sweeping a three-game series against the Texas Rangers, the Astros dropped 4-0 and 6-4 decisions to the red-hot Mariners. Seeking its first AL West title since 2001, Seattle has won 13 of its last 14 games. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model sees the series finale being a close contest, as it has the Astros covering the run line in 60% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Jake Fetner likes Mariners slugger Eugenio Suarez, who belted his 47th homer of the season in the series opener, to go deep again on Sunday.

More MLB best bets

NFL best bets, where to watch

Chiefs at Giants

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Chiefs -6 | Expert: Isiah Pacheco Over 9.5 carries (-133)

The Chiefs averaged 19 points per game last season and enter Week 3 with that identical number. New York failed to record a touchdown against Washington in its season opener but found the end zone four times versus Dallas last weekend. Kansas City is 0-2 for the first time since Mahomes became its starting quarterback in 2018, and SportsLine's proven model believes the team finally will get in the win column as it has the Chiefs covering the spread in 55% of its simulations. Meanwhile, expert PropBetGuy thinks Isiah Pacheco will be busier than he was against Philadelphia last week, when he rushed only five times, predicting the running back will go Over his projected total of 9.5 carries.

More NFL best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Fever at Aces

Time: 3 p.m. | Location: Paradise, Nev. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Despite being without injured star Caitlin Clark, the sixth-seeded Fever upset the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in the opening round for their first playoff series victory in 10 years. They now have the unenviable task of facing the second-seeded Aces, who got past the seventh-seeded Seattle Storm 74-73 in the decisive third game of their first-round matchup after having won 16 straight regular-season contests. Indiana went 2-1 against Las Vegas in 2025, winning both home meetings without Clark in the lineup while losing on the road with the superstar guard on the court.

Mercury at Lynx

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis, Minn. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

The fourth-seeded Mercury ended the fifth-seeded New York Liberty's hopes of repeating as WNBA champions, winning their first-round matchup in three games. Top-seeded Minnesota swept its best-of-three series against the eighth-seeded Golden State Valkyries. The Lynx lost only 10 games during the regular season, but one was against the Mercury in Phoenix. Minnesota won the other three meetings between the teams, with two of the victories being by double figures.