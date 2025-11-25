With games regularly tipping off at 11 p.m. ET, the NBA's new broadcast deal with Peacock has been a gift to insomniacs, graveyard shift workers around the country and basketball fans in the Philippines.

The rest of us die-hard NBA hoop heads, however, need a cup of coffee or three in order to stay up to catch these late night games. But Tuesday's game is worth the caffeine overdose: LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers host James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and the crosstown rivals Los Angeles Clippers in a NBA Cup group game at Crypto.com Arena.

While the records suggest this is a major mismatch (the Lakers are 12-4, and the Clippers are 5-12), there is much riding on Tuesday. Both teams are tied for the lead in the West Group B at 2-0. The Lakers can clinch the group with a win, while the Clippers can clinch the group with a win and a Grizzlies loss.

Both James and Leonard have returned recently from injuries but are slated to play, which means that—with all due respect to injured Lakers center Deandre Ayton, who is out—all of the stars should be on the court barring some last-minute "load management" issues. The Lakers are 6.5-point favorites against the Clippers.

While Lakers vs. Clippers is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes and a three-game NBA slate, a full college basketball schedule and MACtion in college football. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Nov. 25. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Magic at 76ers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 229.5

Knock on wood, 76ers fans. Joel Embiid was upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic and, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround. That suggests the big man could return to face the Magic after missing the last seven games with a knee injury, but 76ers fans know to not get their hopes up. Meanwhile, Orlando is dealing with its own injury issues. Paolo Banchero remains out with a groin strain, and Jalen Suggs has been in-and-out of the lineup to not put too much stress on his surgically repaired knee. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says there's a 56.2% chance the teams go Over the total and assigns a "B" grade to Over 229.5.

Clippers at Lakers

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Lakers -6.5

The Clippers entered the season among a big group of contenders in the Western Conference, but injuries and defensive inconsistency have hampered their season; they are 2-10 in their last 12 games. Tuesday's game concludes a seven-game "road" trip, in which they are 2-4. On Tuesday, they will meet a Lakers team that has been elite in close games this season. The Lake Show is 6-0 in clutch games (games within five points at some point in the last five minutes). It certainly helps to have a player like Doncic, who leads the team in points (34.5), rebounds (8.8), assists (8.9) and steals (2.0) per game. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Lakers have a 55% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Lakers -6.5.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 17 Tennessee

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Tennessee +123

The Cougars (6-0) escaped Monday's opening round game of the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas with a 78-74 overtime victory over Syracuse. Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan bailed out Houston by scoring 26 points each, including all 11 of the team's points in overtime. On Tuesday, the Cougars will face a 6-0 Volunteers team that is coming off an 85-60 rout of Rutgers on Monday. Tuesday's matchup features two of the best defensive teams in the country. Houston leads the nation in defensive efficiency (89.4 points per 100 possessions), while Tennessee is fourth (92.3). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Volunteers have a 46% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Tennessee money line (+123).

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 21 Auburn

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Auburn -4.5

Not only did the Tigers (5-1) beat Oregon 84-73 on Monday, they also got a double dose of good news. Point guard Tahaad Pettiford, who had a terrific freshman season last year, broke out of his early-season slump with his best game of the year: a game-high 24 points, four rebounds and four assists. In addition, senior transfer forward Keyshawn Hall, who was a game-time decision to play because of an ankle sprain, started and contributed 18 points and six rebounds. On Tuesday, the Tigers encounter a 5-0 Michigan team that owns the No. 2 defense in the country (90.7 points per 100 possessions). The SportsLine Projection Model says Auburn has a 79% chance to cover and gives a strong "A" grade to Tigers -4.5.

College football best bets, where to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Ypsilanti, Mich. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Eastern Michigan +7.5

The Broncos (7-4, 6-1 in MAC) can clinch a spot in the MAC Championship Game when they face the Eagles at Rynearson Stadium. The Broncos are an old-school, disciplined football team that runs the ball (second in the MAC in rushing, at 181.1 yards per game), plays solid defense (second in total defense, at 287.8 yards per game), doesn't commit penalties (first in penalties per game, at 4.18) and controls the clock (first in time of possession, at 32:12). Meanwhile, the Eagles (4-7, 3-4) have been eliminated from bowl consideration and will be playing for pride. The SportsLine Projection Model says Eastern Michigan has a 74% chance to cover and assigns a moderate "B" grade to Eagles +7.5.