The Houston Rockets went deep into January with one of the best home records in the NBA as they won 16 of their first 19 games on their own court. They've suddenly hit a wall, however, losing three of their last four contests at the Toyota Center.

Houston (32-19) has a chance to right the ship with two games against the same opponent, and it hosts the Los Angeles Clippers (25-27) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. It's the first of two meetings between the teams in as many days. The Rockets, who lost at home to the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets last week, have won three straight meetings with the Clippers in Houston -- including a 115-113 triumph in December.

The Clippers began a four-game road trip with victories against the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves, giving them four wins in their last five away games. However, Los Angeles hasn't won in Houston since posting a 122-116 triumph on March 6, 2024.

Only three other games are on Tuesday's NBA schedule, one of which is a matchup between the Indiana Pacers (13-40) and New York Knicks (34-19) at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have won nine of their last 10 contests, while the Pacers have lost four straight and dropped a 114-113 decision to New York at home earlier this season.

There are 22 games on the college basketball slate, including an ACC showdown between fourth-ranked Duke (21-2) and host Pittsburgh (9-15) at 9 p.m. ET at the Petersen Events Center. The Blue Devils are looking to bounce back from a 71-68 setback against then-No. 14 North Carolina on Saturday that ended their 10-game winning streak.

Another key contest is a Big 12 Conference clash that has No. 22 BYU (17-6) visiting Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas to take on Baylor (13-10) at 7 p.m. ET. The Cougars are hoping to halt a slide that reached four games with Saturday's 77-66 loss to then-No. 8 Houston.

The Rockets are 7.5-point favorites against the Clippers in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Knicks are 12.5-point favorites over the Pacers. Duke is a 17.5-point favorite versus Pittsburgh and BYU is a 3.5-point favorite against Baylor.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Feb. 10. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Pacers at Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 225.5 (-108) | Expert: Jose Alvarado Over 10.5 Points + Assists (-114, PropBetGuy)

When these teams met in Indiana on Dec. 18, they combined for 227 points. The Knicks are ninth in the NBA in scoring with an average of 117.3 points, while the Pacers are allowing 118.5 per game to rank 24th in the league. Six of Indiana's last eight contests went Over the projected total for this matchup, and the SportsLine Projection Model feels the trend will continue as the Over hits in almost 56% of its simulations. Jose Alvarado had a solid performance against Boston in his Knicks debut after being acquired from the New Orleans Hornets last week, recording 12 points and two assists, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (+1126 on his last 152 NBA player prop picks) thinks he'll try to put up even better numbers in his first home game with the club.

Clippers at Rockets

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 212.5 (-112)

Both teams rank in the bottom half of the NBA offensively and are among the top nine defensive clubs in the league. But 12 of Los Angeles' last 14 games went Over the projected total for Tuesday's clash and three of Houston's past five did the same. The Clippers and Rockets combined for 228 and 236 points in their first two meetings this season, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them having another high-scoring affair as its simulations say the Over hits well over 67% of the time.

CBB best bets, where to watch

BYU at Baylor

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Waco, Texas | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Baylor +3.5 (-110) | Expert: Over 160.5 (-110, Chip Patterson)

The Bears are 0-5 against ranked opponents this season, with each of their first four losses being by double digits. However, they held their own versus then-No. 7 Iowa State last Saturday as they were defeated by only three points. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Bears will keep it close against the Cougars, as they cover the spread in 56% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Chip Patterson likes the Over in this contest as BYU hasn't performed particularly well defensively during conference play, allowing at least 76 points in eight of its 10 Big 12 games.

Duke at Pittsburgh

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 136.5 (-109) | Expert: Duke -15.5 (-110, Thomas Casale)

The Blue Devils are sixth in the ACC in scoring with an average of 83.4 points and Cameron Boozer is second in the nation at 23.3 per game. The Panthers are 10th in the conference in points allowed (71.5) and have surrendered at least 76 in three of their last five contests. Taking all of this into account, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think points will be scarce in this matchup as its simulations say the Over hits well over 75% of the time. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale (25-14, +823 on his last 39 college basketball against-the-spread picks) believes Duke, which is coming off its first loss in 11 outings, will take out its frustrations against a Pittsburgh squad that lost both of its last two games by at least 19 points.