The last time Deion Sanders took the field in a competitive game in the city of Atlanta came on April 16, 1997. As the centerfielder and leadoff man for the Cincinnati Reds, Sanders went 1-for-4 and scored the team's only run in a 7-1 loss to the Braves at what was then Turner Field.

Almost 30 years later, Sanders returns to the city in which he blossomed into a two-sport star. On Thursday, Coach Prime will lead the Colorado Buffaloes into Bobby Dodd Stadium to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both teams. Bet on Colorado-Georgia Tech and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Sanders begins a pivotal fourth season as the coach in Boulder. After a breakthrough second season in 2024 when the Buffaloes went 9-4 and Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, Colorado stumbled to 3-9 last season. On Thursday, the Buffaloes will face a Georgia Tech program that has improved every season under coach Brent Key, culminating in a 9-4 record last year.

The Yellow Jackets are 6.5-point favorites.

While Georgia Tech vs. Colorado is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other sports betting options on a sporting landscape that includes a partial college football schedule and a nine-game MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Sept. 3. All times Eastern.

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College football best bets, where to watch

UMass at Rutgers

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Piscataway, N.J. | TV: Big Ten Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rutgers -29.5

Week 1 of the college football season kicks off with a matchup between the Minutemen and Scarlet Knights. UMass has lost 16 straight games — the longest active losing streak in the FBS. Over that time, the team's average margin of defeat has been 24.9 points. Last season, UMass was rarely competitive, staying within 24 points just three times. Meanwhile, Rutgers is one of just two Big Ten teams returning a 1,000-yard rusher (Antwan Raymond) and receiver (KJ Duff) from last season. (No. 1 Ohio State is the other.) The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, says the Scarlet Knights have a 57.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to Rutgers -29.5.

Akron at Wake Forest

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Winston-Salem, N.C. | TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Wake Forest -26.5 | Expert: Akron +24.5 (Emory Hunt)

After a down season in his lone year at North Carolina, quarterback Gio Lopez gets the starting nod for the Demon Deacons in the team's season opener against the Zips. Lopez has been reunited with offensive coordinator Rob Ezell, who helped Lopez throw for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions in 2024 at South Alabama. On Thursday, Lopez will face an Akron program that is 1-26 in its past 27 road openers. The SportsLine Projection Model says Wake Forest has a 56.0% chance to cover and gives a C grade to Demon Deacons -26.5. Hunt disagrees. "Because of the pace of play factor and both teams' ability to run the football, I expect this game to be a lower-scoring, tightly contested contest," he told SportsLine.

Colorado at Georgia Tech

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Georgia Tech -6.5 | Expert: Georgia Tech -6.5 (David Bearman)

The Buffaloes are rebuilding once again. One year after going 3-9 and ranking 112th in total offense (328.4 yards per game) and 104th in rushing offense (125.6), Colorado brought in 40 players through the transfer portal. On defense, the Buffaloes have just two players from their two-deep back from last year. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets added arguably the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal in Justice Haynes. "[Georgia Tech] should control possession with its run-first approach and efficient QB in [Alberto] Mendoza," Bearman told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Yellow Jackets have a 59.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to Georgia Tech -6.5.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Brewers at Cubs

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8.5

The top two teams in the National League Central close out a four-game series when Milwaukee and Chicago collide at Wrigley Field. The first three games of the series have been high-scoring affairs, with 20, 13 and 14 runs having been scored. Because of that, both bullpens have been used extensively and enter the series finale on fumes. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 59.6% chance the teams combine for nine or more runs and gives a B grade to Over 8.5.

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Marlins at Royals

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Royals -117 | Expert: Royals +105 (Eric Cohen)

Miami looks to continue its playoff push and complete a sweep of Kansas City when the teams close out a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The Marlins will send ace Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 3.46 ERA) to the mound, but they have lost his last four starts and seven of his last 10. Kansas City gives the ball to veteran Michael Wacha (8-8, 3.32), and the Royals have won his last three starts and five of his last eight. "Since the All-Star break, Kansas City's starter has given up two earned runs or less in six of his eight starts," Cohen told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Royals have a 53.0% chance to win and gives a B grade to the Kansas City money line (-117).