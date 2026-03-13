While the NCAA Tournament is six days away, Championship Week is as good an appetizer as you can get.

Friday's action runs deep, with each of the top 11 ranked teams in the country taking the court. Arguably no game is more compelling than the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats facing the No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

The Wildcats (30-2) are projected to get a No. 1 seed in next week's NCAA Tournament and are still in the mix to secure the overall No. 1 seed if things fall their way. Meanwhile, the Cyclones (27-6) are playing to improve their seeding. Bracketologists widely have Iowa State as a No. 3 seed, but the Cyclones can add to their résumé with an upset on Friday night.

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The game is a rematch of one played on March 2 in Tucson, Ariz., which the Wildcats won, 73-57. For Friday, Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite over Iowa State.

Elsewhere on the college basketball landscape on Friday, Nebraska and Purdue meet in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, Houston and Kansas collide in the second semifinal of the Big 12 and No. 1 Duke takes on Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC tournament.

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While Wildcats vs. Cyclones is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a slew of other conference tournament games and eight NBA matchups. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, March 13. All times Eastern.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 18 Purdue vs. No. 11 Nebraska

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: BTN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Nebraska +143

On Feb. 10, the Boilermakers escaped Lincoln with an 80-77 victory in overtime. But the Cornhuskers rallied from a 22-point deficit that night and had a chance to take the lead late in regulation before missing a free throw. For Friday, Nebraska has a plus matchup behind the 3-point arc. The Cornhuskers rank third in the conference and 23rd in the country in 3-pointers per game (10.5), while Purdue is 14th in the Big Ten and 231st in the nation in 3-point percentage defense (34.4). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says Nebraska has a 43.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Cornhuskers money line (+143).

No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Arizona

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 143.5 | Expert: Arizona -3.5 (Micah Roberts)

The Wildcats have been elite in true road games this season, going 9-1. That includes victories at No. 3 UConn and No. 2 Houston. In addition, Brayden Burries and Arizona blew out the Cyclones by 16 points on March 2 when they were 6.5-point favorites. "Now the number is 4.5 on a neutral court, a manageable proposition for Arizona, considering they've been double-digit favorites for most of their games," Roberts says. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 73.0% chance the teams combine for 144 points or more and gives a B grade to Over 143.5.

No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 5 Houston

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Houston -5.5

The metrics love the Cougars. According to KenPom, they have the sixth-best defense in the country (92.0 points per 100 possessions) and the 17th-best offense (124.5). They also are sixth in overall rating (+32.51). Led by freshman star Kingston Flemings, Houston also doesn't turn the ball over, with a 1.74 assist-to-turnover ratio that ranks 13th in the nation. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Cougars have a 56.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to Houston -5.5.

Clemson vs. No. 1 Duke

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Charlotte | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 133.5

The Blue Devils are still alive in the ACC Tournament after surviving an 80-79 decision against Florida State on Thursday night. They enter the semifinals still ranking No. 5 in the country in offensive efficiency (128.1 points per 100 possessions). Most importantly, four of Duke's last five games, and three of Clemson's last five games have gone Over 133.5. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's an 81.7% chance the teams combine for 134 points or more and gives a B grade to Over 133.5.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Cavaliers at Mavericks

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mavericks +13.5 | Expert: Cooper Flagg Under 19.5 total points -119 (Prop Bet Guy)

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter Friday night on a bit of a skid. They've lost two of their last three, including a 128-122 loss at the Magic on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are coming off a 120-112 victory over the Grizzlies, which ended an eight-game losing streak. The SportsLine Projection Model says Dallas has a 68.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to Mavericks +13.5. Meanwhile, Prop Bet Guy notes that Flagg has failed to clear this points line in each of the five games since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for three weeks. "Despite a stellar rookie season overall, Flagg has remained under this line in 17/26 games he's played alongside Naji Marshall and PJ Washington, but without Anthony Davis, serving more as a facilitator in the Mavs' wing-heavy lineups," he says.

Timberwolves at Warriors

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Warriors +6.5

Friday's game is a matchup between two teams on three-game losing streaks. But the Timberwolves are licking their wounds after a 153-128 blowout loss at the Clippers. Minnesota will be playing its third game on a four-game road trip on Friday. Meanwhile, the Warriors are a much better home team (19-14) than road one (13-19). The SportsLine Projection Model says Golden State has a 58.0% chance to cover and gives a strong A grade to Warriors +6.5.