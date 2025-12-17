After seven seasons of mediocrity or worse, the South Florida Bulls enjoyed their greatest success since posting a 10-2 record in 2017, winning nine of their 12 regular-season games. They now have the opportunity to win their third straight bowl game and fifth in six attempts, but they'll have to do it with an interim head coach and backup quarterback.

Defensive line coach Kevin Patrick and No. 2 QB Gaston Moore lead the charge when South Florida takes on Old Dominion (9-3) at 5 p.m. ET in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Patrick has taken over the head-coaching position on an interim basis following the departure of Alex Golesh, who was hired by Auburn in late November. Moore makes the first start in the final game of his collegiate career as Byrum Brown has elected to sit out the contest after having a stellar regular season.

South Florida, which rolled past Rice 52-3 in their regular-season finale, has scored a total of 86 points in its last two bowl appearances. Under Golesh, the Bulls trounced Syracuse 45-0 in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl and edged San Jose State 41-39 in five overtimes in last year's Hawaii Bowl to improve to 8-4 in bowl games.

Old Dominion is making its fourth appearance in a bowl game. After defeating Eastern Michigan 24-20 in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl, the Monarchs lost to Tulsa 30-17 in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl and dropped a 38-35 decision in overtime to Western Kentucky in the Famous Toastery Bowl two years later.

Later Wednesday, Louisiana (6-6) and Delaware (6-6) square off at 8 p.m. ET in the 68 Ventures Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The Ragin' Cajuns were crushed by TCU 34-3 in last year's New Mexico Bowl, while the Blue Hens are making their first bowl game appearance since falling 17-14 to Eastern Kentucky in the 1982 Pioneer Bowl.

Only two games are on Wednesday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies (12-14) and Minnesota TImberwolves (17-9) at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves hope to remain hot, as they've won seven of their last eight overall contests and six of seven at home.

Five contests are on the NHL slate, one of which has the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes (21-9-2) visiting Bridgestone Arena to face off against the Nashville Predators (13-15-4) at 8 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes occupy first place in the Metropolitan Division and are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, with each of the last three being shootout victories.

Meanwhile, an abundance of college basketball games take place on Wednesday, with one being a clash between 13th-ranked Vanderbilt (10-0) and Memphis (4-5) at 7 p.m. ET at the FedExForum. The Tigers had their three-game winning streak snapped by No. 11 Louisville on Saturday but are looking to hand the Commodores their first loss of the season.

South Florida is a 3-point favorite against Old Dominion in the latest consensus college football odds, while Louisiana is a 2.5-point favorite versus Delaware. The Timberwolves are 7.5-favorites against the Grizzlies, the Hurricanes are -184 on the money line against the Predators and Vanderbilt is a 9.5-point favorite versus Memphis.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Dec. 17. All times Eastern

CFB best bets, where to watch

Old Dominion vs. South Florida

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Orlando, Fla. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Old Dominion +3 (-114) | Expert: Under 53.5 points (-109, Mike Tierney)

All but one of South Florida's nine victories this season were lopsided, as the Bulls won those eight contests by 27 or more points. But they're without starting quarterback Byrum Brown, who became the 12th player in FBS history to pass for 3,000 yards (3,158) and rush for 1,000 (1,008) in the same season, and are running into an Old Dominion squad that is on a five-game winning streak and outscored its last four opponents 136-26. Even though Monarchs QB Colton Joseph also opted out of the game, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Old Dominion, which wins in 53% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Mike Tierney (5-0 on his last five South Florida over/under picks) believes the combination of backup quarterbacks and solid defenses will result in the Cure Bowl being a low-scoring affair.

Louisiana vs. Delaware

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Mobile, Ala. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Louisiana -133

The teams enter the 68 Ventures Bowl with .500 records, but the Ragin' Cajuns definitely come into the matchup with more momentum. Louisiana ended its regular season with four consecutive victories while Delaware, which is making its first bowl game appearance in 43 years, lost three of its final five contests. Louisiana possesses one of the better ground attacks in the nation as it ranked 29th with an average of 189.8 yards per game, with three players gaining more than 625 yards. Since Delaware is 89th against the run (164.3 yards allowed), the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Ragin' Cajuns running to victory as its simulations have them winning 74% of the time.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Grizzlies at Timberwolves

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 230.5 (-111) | Expert: Jaren Jackson Jr. Under 5.5 rebounds (-147, Mike Barner)

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies both rank in the top of the NBA in points allowed, as the former is ninth (114.5) and the latter 12th (115.4). Minnesota is sixth in the league in scoring (119.8 points), but three of their last four games have gone Under the projected total for Wednesday's matchup. Five of Memphis' last seven contests have done the same, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees the trends continuing as the Under hits in more than 56% of its simulations. Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging five rebounds this season and has grabbed fewer than six in six of his last eight outings, leading SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (7-4 on his last 11 NBA player prop picks) to think he won't do so against a Timberwolves team that is 11th in fewest boards allowed per game.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Hurricanes at Predators

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Nashville | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6 (-104) | Expert: Predators +1.5 (-166, Matt Severance)

Even though they are on a four-game winning streak, the Hurricanes haven't been lighting up the scoreboard. The club has scored three goals or fewer in each of its last three contests and six of its past eight. Nashville has netted at least five tallies twice in its last three outings but ranks 26th in the NHL with an average of 2.81 per game. Taking those things into consideration, the SportsLine Projection Model is calling for a low-scoring contest as its simulations have the Under hitting close to 54% of the time. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (4-1-1, +265 on his last six Carolina against-the-spread picks) agrees and likes the Predators to cover as goaltender Juuse Saros has posted a 2.53 goals-against average and .920 save percentage this month.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Vanderbilt at Memphis

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Memphis | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 158.5 (-112) | Expert: Vanderbilt -7.5 (-108, Bruce Marshall)

The Tigers have held their opponents to 42.7% shooting this season, but they'll be hard-pressed to contain Vanderbilt. The Commodores are making 51.6% of their shots and are fifth in the nation with an average of 95.4 points per game. Louisville scored 99 points against Memphis last Saturday, and Vanderbilt has put up 88 or more in eight of its 10 contests this season. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks the Commodores will come close to that number on Wednesday, and the Over hits almost 53% of the time in its simulations. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (+459 on his last 15 college basketball picks) expects Vanderbilt to cover the spread behind guard Duke Miles, who is averaging a team-leading 16.6 points in his first season with the school.