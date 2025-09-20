There are 19 ranked teams set to play on Saturday, Sept. 20, including three battles throughout the day of two of them squaring off.

At 12 p.m. ET on FOX, it's a major showdown between Big 12 foes, with No. 16 Utah hosting No. 17 Texas Tech. These are two of the three top 25 teams in the conference, along with No. 12 Iowa State. Neither team has been particularly challenged so far this campaign, with the tightest win being a 25-point road victory by Utah over Wyoming. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier and Texas Tech signal-caller Behren Morton are tied for the seventh-lowest Heisman odds at Caesars Sportsbook at +1600 each.

There is a big revenge battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC when Jackson Arnold takes on his former team with No. 22 Auburn facing No. 11 Oklahoma. Arnold is tied for 12th in Heisman odds at Caesars Sportsbook at +2200, along with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. But Arnold's replacement in Oklahoma, John Mateer, is the current favorite to win the award at +775, just edging out Miami's Carson Beck at +800.

One of the top primetime battles is a Big Ten showdown, with No. 9 Illinois traveling to No. 19 Indiana. This could be the first time this season that a top 10 team closes as a touchdown underdog at the time of kickoff, as Illinois opened as a 2.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook and now sits at +7 at Indiana.

Other key college football matchups for Week 4 include No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska on CBS/Paramount+ at 3:30 p.m. ET, South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri at 7 p.m. on ESPN and Florida at No. 4 Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

In addition to a big Week 4 of college football, the Saturday sports slate also includes a 16-game MLB slate (thanks to a doubleheader between the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins), an intriguing UFC Fight Night card and a couple afternoon English Premier League matches. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Sept. 20. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Norman, OK | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Auburn +6.5 | Expert: Auburn +7 (Bruce Marshall)

This line opened at Oklahoma -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook but has spent most of the week bouncing between Oklahoma -6.5 and -7. Each team is looking for a second major victory this season after Oklahoma took care of Michigan at home and Auburn dispatched Baylor on the road. SportsLine college football expert Bruce Marshall suggests taking the points here, saying, "Hugh Freeze's offense will work better with Jackson Arnold than it did with less-mobile Payton Thorne. OU did win at Jordan-Hare last year, and that was with Michael Hawkins Jr. at QB, not Arnold, but better Freeze teams have been spiky underdogs before." The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model has Auburn covering +6.5 in 54% of simulations.

Michigan at Nebraska

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Lincoln, NE | TV: CBS/Paramount+ | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Michigan money line -116 | Expert: Nebraska +2 (Tom Fornelli)

Two of the biggest names in the country will be squaring off under center, as Michigan superstar freshman Bryce Underwood makes his Big Ten debut against Nebraska gunslinger Dylan Raiola. Here we have a battle between man and machine, with Tom Fornelli backing the Cornhuskers at +2. "I'm not ready to trust a team with a true freshman QB as a favorite on the road, particularly given how Michigan's offense performed in its last road game," Fornelli said. But the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model has given an "A grade" to Michigan money line, as the Wolverines win outright in 66% of simulations to bring value to those -116 odds.

More CFB best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Mariners at Astros

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: SCHN and Root Sports NW | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model pick: Mariners money line -105

The tightest MLB division race is the AL West, where the Mariners took a 1-game lead over the Astros after Friday's 4-0 victory in Houston. The Mariners are currently the hottest team in baseball, having won 12 of their past 13 games. George Kirby (9-7, 4.46 ERA) gets the start to try and continue Seattle's surge, while the Astros counter with Framber Valdez (12-10, 3.59 ERA). The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model likes the Mariners to take a second straight game in Houston, as Seattle wins in 57% of simulations to bring value to those -105 money line odds.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Rams at Eagles

Time: 1 p.m., Sunday | Location: Philadelphia | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Eagles money line -185 | Expert: Rams +3.5 (R.J. White)

There are 10 undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, and there are a pair of games on Sunday that see two of them squaring off, with Rams at Eagles and Cardinals at 49ers. The Eagles defeated the Rams in last year's Divisional Round, but White thinks the underdog presents good value here. "The Rams' defensive front is capable of standing up to the Eagles' offensive line, and Matthew Stafford can move the ball against a defense that hasn't looked as good as last year," White says. The Inside the Line team's model, however, sees the strongest value for this game being Eagles money line -185, which hits in 73% of simulations to make this an "A-graded" play.