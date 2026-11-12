The New York Giants and Washington Commanders collide in the Thursday Night Football game, with a 95% chance of rain and a 100% chance of animosity.

While there's a large chance weather will play a role in the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., there's every chance that rancor will. The NFC East rivals are both seeking redemption for their 27-27 tie in Week 5, which left each team feeling as if it had blown a chance to win. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

The Giants (5-2-1) are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL. After going a combined 7-27 over the past two seasons, they lead the NFC East over the second-place Cowboys (4-5). Both quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Cam Skattebo reportedly will play on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Commanders (2-5-1) enter the second half of the season with coach Dan Quinn's future in doubt. The team is 4-15-1 over its last 20 games and 0-3 in its past three road games.

New York is a 2.5-point favorite over Washington in the latest NFL betting odds.

While Giants vs. Commanders is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other sports betting options that include four NBA games and a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Nov. 12. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

NFL best bets, where to watch

Commanders at Giants

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Commanders +2.5 | Expert: Commanders +2 -112 (R.J. White)

Jayden Daniels' clean play this season has been partially lost in Washington's poor start. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year has thrown for at least 200 yards in three straight starts, has not thrown an interception this season (while throwing for seven touchdowns) and leads the team in rushing (252 yards). He's also 3-0-1 in his career against the Giants, with five total touchdowns and zero turnovers. "With the Giants' rushing attack flopping last week, I'm going to back the 'dog with the much better QB in this matchup in Jayden Daniels, who has yet to throw an interception this year," White told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, agrees. It says Washington has a 58.0% chance to cover and assigns a moderate B grade to Giants +2.5.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Mavericks at Timberwolves

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: NBA TV

SportsLine pick -- Model: Timberwolves -5.5 | Expert: Jaden McDaniels Under 17.5 Total Points -121 (Alex Selesnick)

After going 26-56 last year, the Dallas Mavericks are off to a 7-4 start this season, and one of the reasons is defense. The Mavericks rank ninth in the NBA in defensive efficiency (110.2 points allowed per 100 possessions). That's significant improvement over last year (23rd in the league at 115.5) and one of the reasons Selesnick is fading McDaniels. "The Wolves have no shortage of high-usage scorers as well," Selesnick told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says that Minnesota has a 51.0% chance to cover and gives a C grade to Timberwolves -5.5.

Hornets at Suns

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: NBA League Pass

SportsLine pick -- Model: Suns -6.5 | Expert: Naz Reid Over 19.5 Total Points -125 (Brad Thomas)

Charlotte will be without both Brandon Miller (groin) and Kon Knueppel (hamstring), which bodes well for Reid fans. On Monday, with both Miller and Knueppel out, Reid scored 25 points on 26 shots. "He's most effective when shooting from deep, and the Suns have one of the worst perimeter defenses in the NBA," Thomas told SportsLine. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model says Phoenix has a 65.0% chance to cover and assigns a moderate B grade to Suns -6.5. Get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code:

College football best bets, where to watch

Memphis at South Florida

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Tampa, Fla. | TV: ESPN

SportsLine pick -- Model: Memphis -3.5

The Tigers (7-2, 4-1 in American) have one of the best offenses in the country. They rank fifth in the FBS in total offense (513.3 yards per game) and 14th in scoring offense (37.6). Of the team's seven wins this season, none has been by fewer than six points. Memphis will be the best offense the Bulls (6-3, 2-3) have faced this season — by far. South Florida has not played an offense ranked higher than 46th in yards per game, and that team was UTSA, which beat the Bulls 31-24. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Tigers have a 51.0% chance to cover and gives a C grade to Memphis -3.5.

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Monroe, La. | TV: ESPN2

SportsLine pick -- Model: Louisiana -10.5

The Ragin' Cajuns (6-3, 3-2 in Sun Belt) have a plus matchup against the Warhawks' rushing defense. Louisiana ranks third in the Sun Belt and 23rd in the country in rushing (203.6 yards per game). The team also is coming off its best rushing performance of the season: 312 yards on 44 attempts (7.1 per carry) in a 28-26 victory over South Alabama. That bodes well against a Louisiana-Monroe defense that is 133rd in the nation in rushing yards allowed (211.1). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Ragin' Cajuns have a 71.0% chance to cover and assigns a strong A grade to Louisiana -10.5.