Two major contenders in the NFC collide when the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders in the Thursday Night Football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

The game could eventually prove to have massive playoff implications as both teams are expected to make deep runs in the postseason after their success last year. The Packers earned a wild card berth and lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round. Meanwhile, the Commanders surprisingly advanced to the NFC Championship Game before losing to the Eagles.

This season, Green Bay is +390 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NFC behind only Philadelphia (+360). Washington is the +850 third choice.

Both Green Bay (1-0) and Washington (1-0) are coming off Week 1 home victories over division rivals. Last week, the Packers beat the two-time defending NFC North champions Detroit Lions 27-13, in Micah Parsons' first game with Green Bay. Meanwhile, the Commanders smothered the New York Giants in a 21-6 victory, limiting Russell Wilson & Co. to just 231 total yards.

The Packers are looking for their first 2-0 start to a season since 2020, while Washington can secure just its third 2-0 start in the past 15 seasons.

While the Thursday Night Football game between the Packers and Commanders is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Thursday, there are other options on a nine-game MLB slate, NC State vs. Wake Forest in college football and a four-game WNBA lineup.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Sept. 11. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Commanders at Packers

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Green Bay, Wisc. | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Packers -3 | Expert: Commanders +3.5 (R.J. White)

The outcome of this game could hinge on the Commanders' ability to block Parsons. Last season, when he played for the Cowboys, the attack man off the edge had 4.5 sacks, seven pressures and 12 tackles across two games against Washington. After being acquired in a trade from Dallas, Parsons had one sack last week but played just 29 snaps while dealing with a back injury. White, who is 13-4 in his last 17 NFL picks, doesn't see Parsons' role increasing significantly on the short week. "I'm going to take the Commanders here and expect that if the Packers win, it'll be by three points," he says. White also notes Green Bay could be without two starting offensive linemen, right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (ankle/groin), who are listed as questionable.

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Phillies

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8.5 total runs | Expert: Phillies -1.5 +150 (Bruce Marshall)

The Philadelphia Phillies can complete a four-game sweep of the rival New York Mets and continue the Amazins' freefall when the teams battle at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (86-60) have won the first three games of the series by a combined 21-6 score and lead the National League East by 10 games over New York (76-70), which has lost five in a row. The Mets are in danger of losing the third and final wild card spot in the NL. Thursday's pitching matchup features Philadelphia's Jesús Luzardo (13-6, 4.01 ERA) and New York's David Peterson (9-5, 3.72). Marshall, who is 141-126-3 in his last 270 MLB picks, notes Peterson has a 6.69 ERA since the start of August. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says the teams average 10.1 runs scored on Thursday night and assigns a "B" grade to Over 8.5 runs.

Royals at Guardians

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Guardians -140

Second place in the American League Central will be on the line when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. The Guardians (74-71) sit in second in the division, 9.5 games behind the division-leading Tigers but just 3.5 games behind the Mariners for the third and final wild card spot in the AL. Meanwhile the Royals (74-72) are another half game behind Cleveland. On Thursday, Kansas City's Stephen Kolek (5-5, 3.88) is set to take on the Guardians' Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.17). The SportsLine Projection Model says Cleveland has a 56% chance to win and gives a "C" grade to the Guardians money line (-140).

Angels at Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: MLBN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mariners -155 | Expert: Bryce Miller Under 17.5 total pitcher outs -112 (Prop Bet Guy)

The Seattle Mariners will look to stay hot and continue their postseason push when they start a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners (78-68) have won five in a row (the longest active streak in the majors) and have reduced their deficit in the AL West to one game behind the Astros (79-67). Seattle also owns the third and final wild card berth in the AL. Meanwhile Los Angeles (69-77) has the worst run differential (-180) in the AL. On Thursday, Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.53) will take the mound for the Mariners against the Angels' José Soriano (10-10, 4.07). Prop Bet Guy notes that Miller has gone Under 17.5 total pitcher outs in 13 of 14 starts. "The M's are 1.5 games atop of the surging Rangers for the final AL wild card spot, and I expect every game to be managed tightly," he says.

More MLB best bets

College football best bets, where to watch

NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Winston-Salem, NC | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Wake Forest +226 | Expert: Wake Forest +7.5 -118 (Josh Nagel)

Two longtime rivals renew their series when the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons face off at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. The programs have met every year since 1910, making this the longest continuous series in ACC history and the second-longest in the FBS, behind only Minnesota and Wisconsin. This year, Wake Forest ranks second in the conference in scoring defense (9.5 points per game), but Nagel prefers the Demon Deacons offense's matchup against NC State defense. "NC State just gave up 514 yards of total offense and had to overcome a double-digit deficit against what should prove to be a mediocre Virginia club," says Nagel, who is 10-2 in his last 12 college football picks. The SportsLine Projection Model gives Wake Forest a 42% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to the Demon Deacons money line.

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Aces at Sparks

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine expert pick: A'ja Wilson 25+ points +164 (Max Meyer)

The WNBA regular season concludes on Thursday with four games, including two that will have implications on playoff seeding. One of those games is the Las Vegas Aces (29-14) visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (21-22). The Aces have won 15 in a row and can secure the No. 2 seed in the postseason with a victory over the Sparks. Wilson is averaging 23.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game and is currently the betting favorite for the WNBA MVP award. Meyer notes Wilson has scored 35, 13 and 34 points in three games against the Sparks this season. "That 13 stands out, but it was also a game where she left late in the third quarter with a head injury and shot a very uncharacteristic 2-of-12 from the floor up until that point," he says.