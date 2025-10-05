The Los Angeles Chargers aim to bounce back from their first loss of the 2025 NFL season when they host the Washington Commanders in Week 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles (3-1) began the year with three consecutive victories against AFC West rivals before dropping a 21-18 decision to the previously winless New York Giants last week.

Despite the loss, the Chargers enter Week 5 first in the division, one game ahead of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Washington (2-2), which is second in the NFC East, also is coming off a defeat as it suffered a 34-27 setback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. However, the Commanders hope quarterback Jayden Daniels will have a big game in his return after missing the team's previous two games with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, both American League Division Series resume Sunday, with the New York Yankees visiting the Toronto Blue Jays at 4:08 p.m. ET and the Seattle Mariners hosting the Detroit Tigers at 8:03 p.m. ET. Toronto cruised to a 10-1 victory in its series opener against New York, while Detroit outlasted Seattle 3-2 in 11 innings in Game 1 of their matchup.

The WNBA Finals continue Sunday, when the Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 at 3 p.m. ET. Las Vegas, which is seeking its third championship in four years, drew first blood with an 89-86 victory on Friday.

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites against the Commanders in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Yankees are -155 favorites on the money line versus the Blue Jays and the Tigers are -133 against the Mariners, while the Aces are 2.5-point favorites versus the Mercury at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Oct. 5. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Commanders at Chargers

Time: 4:25 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Cal. | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 47 (-110) | Expert: Commanders +3.5 (-139)

The Chargers officially are 2-0 at home this season, although one of those victories came in their season-opening matchup against the Chiefs in Brazil, where they were the designated home team. Los Angeles posted a 3-point victory over Denver in its first contest at SoFi Stadium this year. The Commanders are seeking their first road win of 2025 after losing at Green Bay and Atlanta. More than 60 combined points were scored in each of Washington's last two games, both with backup Marcus Mariota at quarterback, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees another high-scoring affair in Los Angeles as the Over hits in 57% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is 5-1 in his last six NFL against-the-spread picks, likes the Commanders to cover with Jayden Daniels (knee) back under center.

Patriots at Bills

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Orchard Park, N.Y. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bills -8.5 | Expert: Drake Maye Over 220.5 passing yards (-115)

This concludes a season-opening stretch during which Buffalo plays four of five games at home. Including their matchup in the wild card round in 2021, the Bills have won four consecutive home meetings with the Patriots. New England has alternated losses and wins thus far this campaign, and a defeat on Sunday Night Football is imminent if the pattern continues. The SportsLine Projection Model is in agreement, as its simulations have the Bills covering the spread 68% of the time. SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick believes Drake Maye will have a solid game, as he thinks New England's quarterback will throw often in an attempt to keep pace with counterpart Josh Allen.

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Blue Jays

Time: 4:08 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8.5 ( -101) | Expert: Blue Jays +1.5 (-130)

New York had no answers for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Game 1, and its bullpen continued to struggle. Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI while the Yankees' relievers surrendered eight runs over 5 1/3 innings. Manager Aaron Boone is hoping for a repeat performance from Max Fried, who worked 6 1/3 scoreless frames against the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series. Toronto is countering with rookie Trey Yesavage, who will be making his fourth major-league start and first in the postseason. That could be the reason the SportsLine Projection Model sees another high-scoring affair, as the Over hits in almost 64% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes the Blue Jays to cover the spread, citing Fried's mediocre 4.07 ERA in four regular-season starts against Toronto.

Tigers at Mariners

Time: 8:03 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mariners +113

The Tigers pulled out a surprising victory in the series opener but exhausted their bullpen in the process, using seven relievers. Manager A.J. Hinch is hoping he won't need much from the relief corps in Game 2 as reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal takes the mound after allowing just one run and registering 14 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings in his outing against the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card Series. However, Skubal went 0-2 with a 5.91 ERA in two meetings with the Mariners during the regular season. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks Seattle will get to the Tigers ace again, as its simulations have the Mariners winning 60% of the time.

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Mercury at Aces

Time: 3 p.m. | Location: Paradise, Nev. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

After winning three of their four regular-season meetings, Las Vegas edged Phoenix in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals as A'ja Wilson and Dana Evans scored 21 points apiece. Wilson, who was named league MVP this season for a record fourth time, finished with her third double-double of the postseason as she also pulled down 10 rebounds. Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas nearly registered her second triple-double of these playoffs, recording 15 points, 10 boards and nine assists. Phoenix is no stranger to its current situation as it lost the opener of both its first-round series against the New York Liberty and its semifinal matchup versus the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx.