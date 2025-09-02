A critical series between American League contenders kicks off Tuesday as the New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros for a three-game set. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. ET from Daikin Park.

The Astros (76-62) enter Tuesday in first place in the AL West, three games ahead of the Seattle Mariners (73-65). They have won four of their past six but are coming a weekend series in which they dropped two of three to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees (76-61, .555) currently sit just 0.1 percentage point ahead of the Boston Red Sox (77-62, .554) for the top spot in AL wild card race. They saw a seven-game winning streak snapped Sunday with a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The pitching matchup features Yankees ace Max Fried (14-5, 3.06 ERA) taking on Astros stalwart Framber Valdez (12-7, 3.18). Fried is 8-3 with a 3.71 ERA in 14 road starts, while Valdez broke a seven-start winless streak by holding the Colorado Rockies to just three hits across the seven innings in a 4-0 victory in his last outing.

New York is a -118 betting favorite (risk $118 to win $100), while Houston is priced at -102 in the latest MLB betting odds for Yankees vs. Astros.

In addition to the 14-game MLB slate, the WNBA features a two-game card and we'll look ahead to the NFL regular season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Tuesday, Sept. 2. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Yankees at Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Houston| TV: TBS/TruTV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8 runs (-107) | Expert: Yankees -118 (Micah Roberts)

The SportsLine Projection Model loves the Over in this matchup, as its 10,000-game simulation sees the teams combining for 9 runs in a 4.7-4.4 final score in favor of New York. The model's simulation results suggest the Over will hit a whopping 64% of the time, providing a massive value position versus the sportsbook implied odds of 51%.

However, SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts (+850) sees the value on the razor-thin price behind the Yankees. He notes they have the better current form, with wins in seven of their past eight, and that Valdez had been struggling behind a 1-5 mark in his past six outings.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks - Expert pick: Mercury -5 (Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai)

SportsLine WNBA analysts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai say they are fading a Fever team that has seen significant home/road splits in its ATS results. Indiana has lots three of its last four road games, all by double figures, and its road opponents are averaging an ATS cover by 2 points per game this season. What's more, the Mercury won 95-60 the last time these clubs met on Aug. 7.

Looking ahead: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday Location: Philadelphia | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 47.5 points (A-rated pick) | Experts: Eagles -6.5 (consensus)

At long last, the 2025 NFL regular season is here, and the much-awaited action kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown.

The Eagles are again favored to win the NFC East (-160) and perhaps contend for another Lombardi Trophy, while the Cowboys start the season amid a groundswell of uncertainty. This is primarily due to the trade of defensive stalwart Micah Parsons, whose move to the Green Bay Packers dramatically shifted the futures odds for both teams and the point spread for this Week 1 matchup.

Sportsbooks opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite but moved to -6.5 amid some early money on the Cowboys. However, the money flow has since done an about-face behind the sentiment that not only will the Dallas defense suffer from this trade, but motivation could also be an issue as the remaining Cowboys might feel the trade signals a move toward rebuilding.

Five SportsLine experts are aligned on the Eagles, but all of them posted their picks at the value price of -6.5. Now that the number is -8.5, you might want to reconsider.

However, the SportsLine Projection Model has no concerns. The model has an A-rated pick on the Over 47.5, projecting a final score of 33-22 that also sees the Eagles covering the adjusted point spread.