After 206 days without a meaningful NFL game, the league returns to the field with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the rival Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles are coming off one of the most dominant postseason runs in NFL history. En route to lifting the Lombardi Trophy, they outscored their opponents by a combined 68 points. That was the most since the 2002 Buccaneers (69 points).

This season, Philadelphia features many of the same major contributors, including running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts, receiver A.J. Brown, offensive lineman Lane Johnson, linebacker Zack Baun, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. But the offense will have a new coordination in Kevin Patullo, who was elevated to replace Kellen Moore, who is now the head coach of the Saints. The defense must also find a cornerback opposite Mitchell and will need to replace two of its top three leaders in sacks last season, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are in a season of significant change. Gone is head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract expired after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since his inaugural year in 2020. He has been replaced by Brian Schottenheimer, who served as the team's offensive coordinator the last two seasons but has never been a head coach at any level.

Dallas also will not have its best defensive player from last season, defensive end Micah Parsons. The All-Pro pass rusher was famously traded to the Packers last week after failing to agree to a contract extension with the team.

While the NFL season opener between Philadelphia and Dallas is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Thursday, there are other options on a six-game MLB slate and a three-game WNBA lineup.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Sept. 4. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Cowboys at Eagles

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 48.5 | Expert: Cowboys +8.5 (Mike Tierney)

Barkley, who led the league in rushing last season (2,005 yards), has a juicy matchup against a Dallas defense that allowed 137.1 rushing yards per game last year, the fourth-most in the NFL. The last time he saw the Cowboys, Barkley ran for 167 yards on 31 carries. Meanwhile, the Dallas offense could have an edge against the Eagles defense. After trading for receiver George Pickens in the offseason, the Cowboys feature one of the best receiving duos in the league with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. They will go up against a Philadelphia pass defense that is looking for a new cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell after waiving starting cornerback Darius Slay in the offseason. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, forecasts 55 points scored on Thursday and gives an 'A' grade to Over 48.5 points. Meanwhile, Tierney notes that Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 4-1 straight-up against the Eagles.

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

Phillies at Brewers

Time: 4:10 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Brewers -120 | Expert: Brewers -122 (Bruce Marshall)

The top two teams in the National League play the rubber game of their three-game series when the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies battle at American Family Field. The Phillies (80-59) won the first game of the series 10-8. The Brewers (86-54) responded with a 6-3 on Wednesday. On Thursday, Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.58 ERA), who hasn't allowed a run in 24 straight innings, faces Philadelphia's Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.02). "All Peralta did in August was imitate Don Drysdale circa 1968," Marshall says. The SportsLine model gives a 'B' grade to the Brewers money line.

Yankees at Astros

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Yankees -142 | Expert: Yankees -141 (Zack Cimini)

Two American League teams hoping to make deep runs in October close out a three-game series when the Houston Astros and New York Yankees collide at Daikin Park. The Astros (77-63) lead the AL West by four games over the Mariners. Meanwhile the Yankees (77-62) trail the Blue Jays by 3.5 games in the AL East. However, the Yankees do own the top wild card spot in the AL. Houston and New York have split the first two game of the series, with the Yankees winning Game 1 and the Astros taking a Game 2 that featured multiple ejections. Thursday's pitching matchup features New York lefty Carlos Rodon (15-7, 3.18) against Houston righty Cristian Javier (1-1, 3.38). The Yankees have won each of Rodon's last five starts.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Lynx at Aces

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine expert pick: Kayla McBride Over 2.5 made 3-pointers +116 (Max Meyer)

The best team in the WNBA meets the hottest team in the league when the Minnesota Lynx square off against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena. The Lynx (32-8) already have clinched the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage for the upcoming WNBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the Aces (26-14) have won 12 in a row and are in a three-way battle with the Dream (27-14) and Mercury (26-14) for the second-best record in the league. McBride has made at least three 3-pointers in five consecutive games. Meyer also notes that McBride has taken 22 3-pointers total in three previous games against the Aces. "After missing all five of her attempts in the first game (when Napheesa Collier left early due to injury), McBride went 3-of-7 in the second meeting and 8-of-10 in the most recent battle," Meyer says.