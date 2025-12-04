As we head into the final stretch of the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are fighting for their playoff lives with five games remaining. Postseason hopes could be crushed for one team as Week 14 begins when the Cowboys visit the Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas (6-5-1) shockingly has gotten itself in the playoff picture by posting three consecutive victories, including a 31-28 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Cowboys are 1 1/2 games behind the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East and remain in the hunt for the third wild card spot in the conference, which currently is occupied by the 9-4 San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions (7-5) have lost three of their last five contests and trail the first-place Chicago Bears (9-3) in the NFC North by two games. They also are 1 1/2 games behind the 49ers in the wild card race. A loss on Thursday would severely damage both Detroit and Dallas' postseason chances.

Five games are on Thursday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Golden State Warriors (11-11) and Philadelphia 76ers (11-9) at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Warriors are kicking off a three-game road trip after a 2-3 homestand, while the 76ers are wrapping up a three-game stretch at home.

The NHL has 10 contests on its slate, one of which has the league-best Colorado Avalanche (19-1-6) looking to extend their point streak to 18 games when they visit the New York Islanders (14-10-3) at 7 p.m. ET. Colorado has gone 14-0-3 since suffering its lone regulation loss of the season, a 3-2 setback against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 25.

The Lions are 3-point favorites against the Cowboys in the latest consensus NFL odds. Meanwhile, the 76ers are 3.5-point favorites against the Warriors and the Avalanche are -194 favorites on the money line against the Islanders.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, Dec. 4. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Cowboys at Lions

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cowboys +3 (-109) | Expert: Jake Ferguson Under 5.5 receptions (Alex Selesnick)

The Cowboys have looked like a different team since returning from their Week 10 bye as they rolled past the Las Vegas Raiders and rallied from 21 points down to knock off the Eagles 24-21 before edging the Chiefs last week. Detroit has sandwiched losses to Philadelphia and the Green Bay Packers around an overtime triumph over the New York Giants in which it needed to overcome a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Dallas to cover the spread on Thursday Night Football, as it is calling for a 29-27 victory by Detroit. SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick (+1090 on his last 74 NFL player prop picks) doesn't see Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson making a ton of catches, as six receptions is a tall order for any player and Ferguson hasn't hauled in more than five passes in any of his last five outings.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Warriors at 76ers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Warriors +3.5 (-114) | Expert: 76ers -162 (Matt Severance)

Golden State is just 4-8 away from home this season but went 3-3 on its last road trip, during which it reeled off three consecutive victories - including a pair at San Antonio. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is only 6-6 at home and lost four straight on its own court before defeating the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Even though Stephen Curry (quadriceps) is out and Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable, the SportsLine Projection Model expects a close game as the Warriors cover the spread in 67% of its simulations. However, SportsLine expert Matt Severance (+262.5 on his last 32 NBA money-line picks) believes Philadelphia will come away with the victory despite feeling that any player could opt out of the lineup at the last minute for any reason whatsoever.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Avalanche at Islanders

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Elmont, N.Y. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Avalanche -194 | Expert: Islanders +1.5 (-143, Matt Severance)

The Avalanche just don't lose in regulation. They have won 12 of their last 13 games, with their only setback during that stretch coming in a shootout, and their lone 60-minute defeat of the season occurred more than a month ago. The Islanders have won only two of their last six contests, and they failed to score a goal in one of the victories as they defeated the Seattle Kraken 1-0 in a shootout. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see New York beating Colorado, as its simulations say the Avalanche win 65% of the time. But SportsLine expert Matt Severance feels the Islanders will cover the puck line as they will be going against backup goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood instead of No. 1 netminder Scott Wedgewood, who is dealing with a back injury.