The Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 for a third consecutive season in 2023 to finish atop the NFC East but went 7-10 and missed the playoffs last year, prompting owner Jerry Jones to part ways with Mike McCarthy. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to head coach in January but hasn't had much success in his first year at the helm as Dallas has won only three of its first nine games.

The Cowboys (3-5-1) have a lot of work to do if they hope to earn a postseason berth, and it begins when they conclude Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season by visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. Dallas is coming off its bye, which was much needed following back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders have struggled mightily in Pete Carroll's first year as their head coach and enter this matchup having lost three straight contests.

Eight games are on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks (8-6) and Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5) at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena. Milwaukee will be looking to avenge the 118-113 loss it suffered when it visited Cleveland last month.

Meanwhile, the NHL has six games on its slate, one of which has the Edmonton Oilers (9-7-4) continuing its seven-game road trip with a showdown against the Buffalo Sabres (6-8-4) at 7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center. The Oilers won two of the first three games of their trek, both in overtime, while the Sabres ended a five-game slide Saturday with an OT triumph over the Detroit Red Wings.

There also are more than 30 college basketball games on Monday, including a clash between West Georgia (2-2) and Tennessee Tech (2-2) at 7 p.m. ET at the Hooper Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tenn. Both teams are coming off a victory as Tennessee Tech trounced Berea College last Thursday and West Georgia defeated The Citadel the following day.

The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites against the Raiders in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Cavaliers are 7.5-point favorites against the Bucks, the Oilers are -161 favorites on the money line against the Sabres and Tennessee Tech is a 3.5-point favorite against West Georgia.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Nov. 17. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Cowboys at Raiders

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Paradise, Nev. | TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cowboys -3.5 (-106) | Expert: George Pickens Over 64.5 receiving yards (-112)

The Cowboys are just 1-4 on the road this season, but the Raiders haven't fared any better at home, losing three of their four contests at Allegiant Stadium. Two of Dallas' three victories in 2025 were by double digits, while four of Las Vegas' seven losses were by 11 or more points. While it doesn't think a blowout will take place on Monday Night Football, the SportsLine Projection Model believes the Cowboys will win by more than a field goal as they cover the spread in 57% of its simulations. SportsLine prop expert PropBetGuy (+218 on his last 39 NFL player prop picks) sees Dallas wideout George Pickens, who has racked up at least 68 receiving yards in seven of his last eight contests, having another productive game since the Raiders allow the fourth-most receiving yards per game to outside receivers (126.4) at the fifth-highest yards per route run (2.29).

NBA best bets, where to watch

Bucks at Cavaliers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cavaliers -7.5 (-105) | Expert: Jarrett Allen Over 8.5 rebounds (-116)

The Bucks have dropped two of their last three contests, losing to the Charlotte Hornets by 11 points last Wednesday and suffering a 24-point defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have won two of their last three, with both triumphs being by at least eight points. The SportsLine Projection Model sees those trends continuing as its simulations have Cleveland covering the spread 58% of the time. Stephen Oh, the founder of the model, feels Jarrett Allen will be a factor on the boards against Milwaukee as he grabbed 11 rebounds when the teams met on Oct. 26.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Oilers at Sabres

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Buffalo | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6.5 (+102) | Expert: Sabres +1.5 (-169)

Buffalo returns home following a 1-3-0 road trip during which seven goals were scored in each game. However, the Sabres played much tighter at KeyBank Center prior to the trek as a total of six tallies were produced in back-to-back contests there. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see Monday's matchup being a high-scoring affair, as the Under hits in 58% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is 15-9-1 on his last 25 against-the-spread picks involving Buffalo, thinks the Sabres will cover as the Oilers may be looking ahead to Wednesday's meeting with Washington.

CBB best bets, where to watch

West Georgia at Tennessee Tech

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Cookeville, Tenn. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 152.5 (-109) | Expert: Tennessee Tech -150

West Georgia has alternated high and low-scoring games thus far this season, and the pattern suggests Monday's contest will be a low-scoring one. Tennessee Tech is likely to comply, as three of their first four games were Under the projected total for this matchup. Therefore, the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations say the Under hits more than 71% of the time. Severance (+444 on his last six college basketball picks) likes the Golden Eagles to post their third consecutive victory, as the Wolves have lost 18 of their last 20 road contests.