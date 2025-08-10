A full 15-game MLB slate concludes with the rubber game of a three-game series between National League Central rivals as the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cubs (67-49), who are five games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers but sit atop the NL wild card standings, bounced back from a 5-0 defeat in the series opener with a 9-1 triumph on Saturday. St. Louis (59-59) is 4 1/2 games out of a wild card spot.

The first week of the 2025 NFL preseason comes to an end Sunday with a pair of contests. Ben Johnson makes his debut as a head coach when the Chicago Bears host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Kellen Moore does the same with the New Orleans Saints, who visit SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4 p.m. ET.

Five games are on Sunday's WNBA schedule, including a matchup between the Atlanta Dream (19-11) and Phoenix Mercury (19-11) at 6 p.m. ET at the PHX Arena.

The Cubs are -120 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Cardinals, who are priced at +102. The Bears are 2.5-point favorites in their matchup with the Dolphins, while the Saints are 2.5-point underdogs versus the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Mercury are favored by 4.5 points in their contest against the Dream.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Aug. 10. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Cubs at Cardinals

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cubs -123 | Expert prop: Shota Imanaga Over 17.5 outs recorded (-130)

After getting blanked in the series opener, the Cubs scored in each of the first five innings en route to victory on Saturday. Michael Busch and Matt Shaw both homered for Chicago, which collected 13 hits in the win. The Cubs are hoping for another strong outing from Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.12 ERA), who allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds in his last start and worked five scoreless frames in a victory over St. Louis back in June. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Chicago taking the rubber game of the set, while SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy thinks Imanaga will last more than five innings in this matchup.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Mystics at Wings

Time: 4 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Tex. | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Experts: Under 165.5

Both teams are struggling, as each enters this showdown with a four-game losing streak. Washington, which is wrapping up a four-game road trip, dropped an 80-76 decision to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, while Dallas is coming off an 88-77 home setback against the New York Liberty. SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai see the Under hitting in this matchup, as the teams combined for just 150 points in their previous meeting.

Dream at Mercury

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Dream +3.5

Unlike Washington and Dallas, the Dream and Mercury currently are surging. Atlanta enters with a four-game winning streak after rolling past the Chicago Sky 86-65 on Thursday, while Phoenix trounced the Indiana Fever 95-60 that evening for its third straight victory. Wetzel and Barzilai like the Dream to cover the spread in this matchup, especially since they already have posted a pair of double-digit wins against the Mercury this season.

Sun at Aces

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Paradise, Nev. | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Las Vegas is seeking its fourth consecutive victory after edging the Seattle Storm 90-86 on Friday. The Aces have won seven straight meetings with the Sun, including three this season, since falling 94-77 on June 8, 2023. Connecticut is looking to avoid a four-game losing streak after suffering a 102-91 defeat against the Los Angeles Sparks last Thursday.

More WNBA picks

NFL best bets today, where to watch

Dolphins at Bears

Time: 1 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- | Expert: Dolphins +3

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is 70-51-1 (+1638) on his last 126 picks in Bears games, but he's going with the underdog Dolphins on Sunday. White expects Miami to start some of its regulars, which should give the team an edge. He also notes the Dolphins feature a strong set of running backs who should be the focal point of the attack in the second half.

Saints at Chargers

Time: 4 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Cal. | TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- | Expert: Chargers +1.5

SportsLine expert Matt Severance is an impressive 37-12 (+1938) on his last 49 NFL money line picks, and he's backing Los Angeles in this matchup. Severance thinks Trey Lance will see a good amount of playing time under center for the Chargers, and he's not confident in the Saints no matter who is at quarterback.