The Chicago Cubs had home-field advantage when they faced the San Diego Padres in a National League Wild Card matchup last postseason and capitalized, winning their first playoff series since 2017. The Padres have the luxury of hosting the rematch this year and hope to end the Cubs' campaign on Wednesday.

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San Diego looks to advance to the NL Division Series when it takes on Chicago at 10 p.m. ET in Game 2 of their Wild Card showdown at Petco Park. After stranding the tying run at second base in the ninth inning of a 3-1 loss in the decisive third game at Wrigley Field last postseason, the Padres posted a dominant 8-0 victory in Tuesday's opener and can make their third trip to the NLDS in five years with a win on Wednesday.

Michael King held the Cubs to one hit over seven innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. set the tone by homering on the first pitch of the game by Chicago's Matthew Boyd as San Diego banged out 13 hits. Manny Machado also went deep in the first inning, and Xander Bogaerts added a solo shot in the fourth for the Padres, who have gone 18-3 since Sept. 6.

San Diego has scored at least eight runs in three consecutive contests, and it eclipsed its total (five) from last year's series against Chicago with Tuesday's performance. The Padres attempt to end this matchup behind right-hander Nick Pivetta, who will be making just his fifth start since returning from a nearly five-month absence due to an elbow injury. The 33-year-old has allowed a total of three runs over 18 2/3 innings in his four outings since rejoining the rotation.

The Cubs turn to Kevin Gausman as they hope to force a Game 3. The 35-year-old righty, who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline in early August, has yielded fewer than three runs in three of his last four starts but came away with just one victory during that stretch.

The American League Wild Card Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox continues Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. ET with Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. New York, which eliminated Boston in three games in their Wild-Card showdown last year, drew first blood this postseason with a 9-0 triumph as Ben Rice went 4-for-5 with two homers -- including a grand slam -- and six RBI. Meanwhile, AL Cy Young Award favorite Cam Schlittler recorded 10 strikeouts and gave up two hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Boston looks to register more than three hits when it faces left-hander Max Fried, who limited the Red Sox to one run and six hits over 11 2/3 frames in two starts this year. The AL leader in wins with a career-high 18, former Yankee Sonny Gray, tries to keep Boston's season alive. The 36-year-old righty allowed three runs across 13 2/3 innings in two turns against New York in 2026 and picked up the win in his outing at Yankee Stadium.

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Three games are on Wednesday's NHL schedule, including a Keystone State battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and host Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET in the 2026-27 season opener for both teams at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Metropolitan Division rivals met in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Flyers knocking off the Penguins in six games. Pittsburgh earned six of a possible eight points against Philadelphia during the 2025-26 campaign, recording a pair of victories while losing twice in a shootout.

The reigning Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche also kick off their campaign when they host the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Avalanche and Kings also squared off in the opening round last postseason, with Colorado sweeping the series. Los Angeles failed to defeat the Avs in 2025-26, as it also lost all three regular-season meetings.

The Padres are -144 money line betting favorites against the Cubs in the latest MLB betting odds, while the Yankees are -136 sports betting favorites versus the Red Sox. The Flyers are -142 favorites over the Penguins at sports betting apps, and the Avalanche are a massive -193 to win against the Kings.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on Wednesday, Sept. 30. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Red Sox at Yankees

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (-122) | Expert: Yankees ML (-134, Micah Roberts)

Including the regular season, these American League East rivals have played seven games at Yankee Stadium this year and combined for at least seven runs in five of them. The Yankees eclipsed that number by themselves in Game 1, making it three straight home contests against the Red Sox in which they scored nine or more runs. Even though Boston produced a total of three runs in those games, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think there will be a shortage of runs in Game 2 as the Over hits in well over 63% of its simulations. New York left-hander Max Fried allowed just one run across 11 2/3 innings in two regular-season turns against Boston and yielded fewer than two in seven straight outings before his season finale when the Tampa Bay Rays tagged him for four in 6 2/3 frames. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts likes Fried to come up with another strong performance and the Yankees to wrap up the series with a victory.

Cubs at Padres

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (+101) | Expert: Padres ML (-133, Adam Thompson)

Despite being shut out in the series opener, the Cubs led the major leagues in the regular season with 850 runs. The Padres are on fire, as they've recorded at least eight runs in three consecutive contests. Chicago and San Diego have combined for eight or more runs in six of their seven meetings in 2026, including all four at Petco Park. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the trend will continue in Game 2, as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 57% of the time. Since Sept. 6, the Padres have won 18 of their 21 games. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson (48-23, +1944 on his last 71 MLB picks) is backing them to post another victory on Wednesday and advance to the NL Division Series.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Penguins at Flyers

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Penguins ML (+120) | Expert: Under 6.5 (-135, Matt Severance)

The Penguins won two of the four meetings between the teams last season, with one of the victories coming in Philadelphia. Pittsburgh could have had three wins but squandered a pair of leads in the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss in their final matchup. The Penguins will be seeking revenge after losing their first-round series against the Flyers last postseason, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them getting it as Pittsburgh posts the victory on Wednesday in 62% of its simulations. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh combined for fewer than seven goals in three of their four meetings in 2025-26. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes them to finish below that total in their 2026-27 opener.

Kings at Avalanche

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Over 5.5 (-130, Todd Fuhrman)

The Avalanche and Kings faced off three times during the 2025-26 regular season, and at least six total goals were scored in two of the meetings. The clubs also reached the six-goal mark in the final two contests of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series, which Colorado swept. Los Angeles was just 29th in the NHL in scoring last campaign with 220 tallies, but the Avalanche led the league with 298 and Nathan MacKinnon scored a career-high 53 times to capture the Maurice Richard Trophy. SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman doesn't think the teams will have much trouble finding the back of the net Wednesday and sees them combining for more than five goals.

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