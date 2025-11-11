Stephen Curry is set to return Tuesday following a three-game absence because of an illness, and the Golden State Warriors hope their star guard is the cure to what ails them when they visit the defending NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center.

The matchup will serve as a daunting but accurate litmus test for a Golden State team that started the NBA season 4-1 but has dropped four of its past six. The Warriors have lost their last four contests away from home and are facing a Thunder team that has yet to lose on its home floor. Oklahoma City returns from a four-game road trip in which its lone defeat -- and only loss so far this season -- came to the Portland Trail Blazers 121-119.

The Warriors come in on a positive note behind a 114-83 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday but now embark on a road trip that includes back-to-back games against the Spurs, as well as matchups at New Orleans, Orlando and Miami.

"I think it's significant," Golden State veteran center Al Horford said. "I know it's still November, but it's a big challenge for our group and the way to address it, and I know that we will. We'll take it a game at a time and we can't overlook anyone."

Oklahoma City is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 227.5 in the latest NBA sportsbook odds for Warriors vs. Thunder.

In addition to the NBA marquee showdown, we'll look at a matchup on the gridiron and a key NHL contest as part of the games to watch for Tuesday, Nov. 11.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Thunder -7.5

Although the return of Curry undoubtedly makes Golden State more dangerous, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see the future Hall of Fame sharpshooter making enough of a difference for the Warriors to keep pace with the blistering Thunder. In fact, the model believes the presence of Curry providers a discount on the point spread that can be exploited. Its 10,000-game simulation sees Oklahoma City coming out on top by an average score of 124-109, covering the spread a whopping 68% of the time in the process. It all adds up to an "A" grade selection on the Thunder, a rare classification that indicates an extremely strong position. The model also offers a moderate lean on the Over 227.5 points.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Kalamazoo, Mich. | TV: ESPN2 Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Ohio +1.5

This Tuesday night MAC showdown might fall under the radar for some college football observers, but hardcore fans will savor this battle of clubs that are both 4-1 in the conference and fighting for supremacy in the top-heavy league. Both teams have won five of their past six. While the Broncos are 1.5-point favorites in this game, the SportsLine Projection Model sees this as a lopsided contest in Ohio's favor. Its 10,000-game simulation forecasts an outright Ohio win and thus a cover around an astounding 71% of the time. These numbers result in another rare "A" grade selection for the model on Bobcats money line.

NHL best bets today, where to watch

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Seattle| TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Expert : Seattle -120 (Matt Severance)

The SportsLine Projection Model has a moderate lean on the Blue Jackets, but top NHL SportsLine expert Matt Severance (+543 on the NHL this season) likes it the other way and has released a play on the Kraken. He notes this is the end of a dreadful road trip for Columbus in which it has lost the first four, with three of those defeats coming by one goal. Severance also notes the Kraken have won their past three home contests against the Blue Jackets.