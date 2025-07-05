The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros continue their high-profile series Saturday night when the two teams meet in L.A. at 7:15 p.m. ET, and Shohei Ohtani will be on the hill for the defending champs. The Astros handed the Dodgers their worst loss ever at Dodger Stadium in an 18-1 thumping on Friday. Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions, with the Dodgers owning the best record in the National League.

Ohtani (0-0, 2.25 ERA) starts for Los Angeles, while Houston counters with star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.72 ERA). This is Ohtani's fourth appearance on the mound this year after he wasn't able to pitch last year due to elbow surgery. He's been more of an opener than a starter, though he pitched two innings in his last outing after throwing just a single inning in each of his first two starts. As for Valdez, the veteran southpaw has once again been an All-Star-caliber arm for Houston. He didn't allow an earned run over his last two starts, which spanned 13 innings, and he posted a 1.74 ERA in five starts in June.

While this 2017 World Series rematch is arguably the top game on the schedule for Saturday, there are 14 other MLB games as well as two WNBA contests and 10 MLS matches.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, July 5. All times Eastern

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Astros at Dodgers

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FOX

SportsLine picks -- Model: Astros +1.5 (-174) | Model/Expert: Dodgers ML (-142)

Friday was a game to forget for the Dodgers, who have never lost at Dodger Stadium like they did on Friday. Jose Altuve did a lot of the damage, swatting two home runs, driving in five and reaching base five times. Christian Walker, Victor Caratini and Isaac Paredes also homered for Houston. Now, the Astros send their ace to the hill in Valdez, while the Dodgers will have their bullpen working, given Ohtani's season high for innings pitched is just two. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Astros covering at +1.5 in 66% of simulations, bringing value at -174 odds.

Despite getting blown out on Friday, the Dodgers are who expert Matt Severance is backing on the money line on Saturday. Severance, who is 175-106 in his last 281 MLB picks and 72-31 over his last 103 Dodgers money-line picks, thinks the defending champs will be looking for payback after a rough showing on Friday. "In a 162-game season, you need to find spots where teams will care. I assure you this will be one for the Dodgers," he says.

Tigers at Guardians

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: FOX

SportsLine picks -- Model: Guardians +1.5 (-147) | Model/Expert: Tigers ML (-130)

Runs were hard to come by for these two AL Central rivals on Friday, with the Tigers winning 2-1 as all three runs scored in the game via solo home runs. Jose Ramirez scored Cleveland's lone run in the first inning by going yard, but Wenceel Perez and Zach McKinstry each homered to give Detroit a narrow 2-1 win. Right-hander Casey Mize (8-2, 2.86 ERA) starts for the Tigers, and the Guardians will send lefty Logan Allen (5-6, 4.27 ERA) to the hill. Mize allowed two runs in 6.2 innings in his last start, while Allen allowed three in six innings in his most recent outing. The model likes the Guardians to cover at +1.5. Cleveland covers the spread in 60% of model simulations, returning value at -147 odds.

Expert Bruce Marshall, who is 35-32-1 over his last 68 MLB picks and 5-1 across his last six Tigers money-line picks, likes the Tigers on Saturday, pointing to Cleveland's recent struggles and lack of faith in Allen. "Tepid offensive output is hard to overcome unless the pitchers are spot-on, and for the Gs, Saturday starter Logan Allen hasn't been nearly good enough in his recent efforts, as his mediocre 4.34 June ERA isn't sufficient as long as the offense is struggling in such a manner," he says.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Sparks at Fever

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: NBA TV

SportsLine expert pick: Over 163.5 (-110, Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai)

The Fever won the Commissioner's Cup earlier this week and despite having been without star Caitlin Clark for several games this season, Indiana has appeared to find its footing in her absence. And even with Clark sidelined once again with a groin injury, Wetzel and Barzilai like both teams to combine for the Over here. "Even though the Fever's defense has looked much more impressive than their offense with Clark out of the lineup, the pace at which the Sparks play, coupled with their lack of defense, still makes this a very good look," they say.

More WNBA picks

Looking ahead: Gold Cup Final picks, preview

Time: Sunday, 7 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: FOX

SportsLine expert pick: Mexico to score in second half (-110, Jon Eimer)

The United States and Mexico battle once again in the Gold Cup Final, with this match taking place Sunday in Houston. The Mexican side enters this matchup both as the defending Gold Cup champs and as the favorites over the Americans. While neither squad has been that impressive to SportsLine expert Jon Eimer, he thinks Mexico is ultimately too talented for a U.S. team that's a "primarily backup squad," and one of his picks is for Mexico to score in the second half. "I don't have faith in the USA to stop the likes of Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez from scoring goals," he says.