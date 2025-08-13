The Los Angeles Dodgers look to avoid a season sweep and remain in first place in the National League West when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday evening for the finale of their three-game series. After losing all three home meetings with the Angels in May, the Dodgers (68-52) dropped the first two contests of this set at Angel Stadium, including a 7-6 decision in 10 innings on Tuesday. As a result of that setback, the Dodgers fell into a tie with the San Diego Padres for the division lead.

Reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani had an eventful outing against his former team on Tuesday, lining into a triple play in the sixth inning before belting a solo home run in the ninth that extended his hitting streak to 11 games and gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead. The Japanese superstar, who has gone deep in four consecutive games and five of his last six, leads the NL with 43 blasts.

Ohtani (0-0, 2.37 ERA) will be in the spotlight again in the series finale as the two-way threat takes the mound for the ninth time this season. The right-hander, who underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career in September 2023 and did not pitch at all last year, allowed one run and registered eight strikeouts over a season-high four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday.

The Angels, who are six games back in the American League Wild Card race, counter with Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.63). The 35-year-old righty has given up three earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts but has recorded just one victory in that span. The Dodgers are -207 betting favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the total is set at 9.5.

In addition to the Dodgers-Angels matchup, there are eight other games on the MLB evening schedule and four contests on the WNBA slate.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Aug. 13. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Twins at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: Bronx, N.Y. | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8.5 (-113)

After having lost seven of their previous nine contests, the Yankees welcomed a series against a Minnesota team with which they seemingly always have their way. New York predictably won the first two games of the set in solid fashion, posting a 6-2 victory in the opener before routing the Twins 9-1 on Tuesday. The SportsLine Projection Model sees plenty of runs being scored in the series finale, as it has the Over in nearly 60% of its simulations.

Braves at Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Queens, N.Y. | TV: FS1 | Steam: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Braves +1.5 (-120)

The Mets endured a seven-game losing streak that dropped them six games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East before beginning their series against another division rival. They took out their frustrations on the Braves in Tuesday's opener as Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez each hit two of the team's six home runs en route to a 13-5 triumph. However, the model feels Atlanta will keep the score closer on Wednesday, as it has the Braves covering the spread in 63% of its simulations.

Dodgers at Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. | Location: Anaheim, Cal. | TV: MLB Network | Steam: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Angels +1.5 (+108)

Including their final meeting in 2024, the Angels have won six straight against the Dodgers, scoring at least six runs in each victory. Jo Adell has recorded 11 RBI over his last eight games and Taylor Ward has collected 11 in his last nine. The model believes the Angels will at least keep it close in the series finale and possibly complete their second sweep of the season versus the Dodgers as it has them covering the spread in more than 60% of its simulations.

Rays at Athletics

Time: 10:05 p.m. | Location: West Sacramento, Cal. | TV: MLB Network | Steam: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Athletics +1.5 (-145) | Expert prop: Brandon Lowe to homer (+330)

Tampa Bay has lost four of its last five contests and fallen 6.5 games back in the AL Wild Card standings. The Athletics lost the opener of this three-game series but bounced back to post their third win in four overall contests, a 6-0 triumph on Tuesday as Jacob Lopez and two relievers combined on a four-hitter. The model sees the Athletics covering the spread, while SportsLine expert Jake Fetner (+585 on his last eight MLB player prop picks) believes Brandon Lowe will go deep for the second time in the series and fifth time in his last eight overall games.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Liberty at Aces

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Paradise, Nev. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert prop: NaLyssa Smith Over 5.5 rebounds (-128)

The Liberty have recovered from their four-game losing streak, winning four of their last five contests. New York (21-11), which owns a half-game lead over the Atlanta Dream in the Eastern Conference, began its three-game road trip Tuesday with a 105-97 triumph over the Los Angeles Sparks. Las Vegas (18-14) trails the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Lynx by nine games despite its current four-game winning streak. The Aces have lost six straight meetings with the Liberty, including two this season. Regardless, SportsLine's Max Meyer sees Las Vegas forward NaLyssa Smith being strong on the boards in this matchup.

Dream at Storm

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: ESPN3 | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Dream -1.5

These teams are moving in opposite directions, as Atlanta enters with a five-game winning streak while Seattle has lost five in a row. They split their first two meetings this season, with the Dream posting a 94-87 victory in May and the Storm taking an 80-79 decision in Atlanta last month. The clubs square off twice in the next three days, and SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai believe sticking with the current trends of both is the way to go in this contest.

Looking ahead: 2025 BMW Championship

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday | Location: Owing Mills, Md. | TV: Golf Channel | Stream: Fubo (watch now, save $20!)

SportsLine expert picks -- SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's leaderboard

The 2025 FedExCup Playoffs launched last weekend with a compelling finish as Justin Rose outlasted J.J. Spaun in a playoff in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and the playoffs continue with the 2025 BMW Championship this week. The top 50 players in the FedExCup standings will congregate at Caves Valley Golf Club, where they will tee off for the first round Thursday. No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler still holds a significant lead atop the standings, while the top 30 players after this weekend will move on to the Tour Championship.

Scheffler is the +220 favorite (risk $100 to win $220) in the 2025 BMW Championship odds, while Rory McIlroy is +800 after sitting out last week's competition. Other 2025 BMW Championship contenders include Xander Schauffele (18-1), Tommy Fleetwood (20-1), Patrick Cantlay (25-1) and Justin Thomas (25-1).

SportsLine golf analyst Mike McClure's model has nailed 16 majors entering the weekend and is up over $8,500 on best bets since the June 2020 PGA restart. Click to see his projected leaderboard for the 2025 BMW Championship.