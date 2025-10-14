The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to ace right-hander Freddy Peralta on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers as they hope to avoid a two-game deficit the National League Championship Series. First pitch from American Family Field is set for 8:08 pm. ET.

The defending World Series champions Dodgers won the series opener 2-1 on Monday behind Blake Snell's scoreless, one-hit performance in eight innings. Freddie Freeman's sixth-inning solo homer accounted for all the scoring until the Dodgers added a run in the ninth on a walk with the bases loaded.

The veteran ace Peralta (1-1, 4.66 ERA postseason),who won 17 games during the regular season, will be opposed by Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 2.53). Peralta is 4-2 with a 3.27 ERA in eight career starts against the Dodgers. He won both his starts against them this season, allowing four runs in 11 innings.

Peralta also faced the Dodgers once each as a reliever in the 2018 NLCS and in a 2020 NL wild-card series, throwing a combined four innings and yielding one run.

"I like our chances when he's out there," Brewers teammate Christian Yelich told the media Monday night. "He's a great pitcher and gives a shot to win. So now, flush this one and get ready for tomorrow."

In his only performance against the Brewers this season, Yamamoto lasted just two-thirds of an inning on July 7 in Milwaukee. He allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in a 9-1 loss.

Los Angeles is around a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Milwaukee is priced at +100 in the latest sportsbook MLB odds for Dodgers vs. Brewers in Game 2 of the NLCS.

In addition to the monster MLB contest, we'll feature an NHL matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars and also look ahead to the Thursday night NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. All times Eastern.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Dodgers at Brewers

Time: 8:08 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Brewers +100 | Expert: Dodgers -124 (Zack Cimini)

The SportsLine Projection model sees a value window on the Brewers as a slight home underdog and likes them to win Game 2 of the NLCS. It's 10,000-game simulation sees Milwaukee winning outright about 56% of the time, a significant contrast from the implied sportsbook odds of around 50%.

However, SportsLine MLB expert Zack Cimini (+768 on LAD picks) likes the Dodgers to pick up another win and take a commanding lead in the series. He sees a Brewers club that is reeling, with losses in three of its past four playoff games, and a struggling offense that has put up three or fewer runs in those losses.

More MLB best bets

NHL: Wild at Stars

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Wild +158 | Expert: Stars -1, -137 (Matt Severance)

The SportsLine Projection Model sees some value with the underdog Wild amid the lucrative price. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees Minnesota winning about 43% of the time, a value position against the implied sportsbook odds of around 37%/ The model is offering a B-rated selection on Minnesota.

However, SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance (+431 on NHL picks this season) likes the favored Stars and is willing to lay the -1 to fetch better odds. He notes it's a difficult back-to-back spot for Minnesota and expects an inspired effort from the Stars in their home opener.

Looking ahead: Steelers at Bengals

Time: 8:15 p.m. Thursday | Location: Cincinnati | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Bengals +5.5 (R.J. White)

Following a wild finish to Week 6 of the NFL season in which both underdogs won outright in the Monday Night Football doubleheader, we move on to Week 7 with an AFC North rivalry renewing Thursday night between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for

Behind 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers (4-1) have been efficient on offense, and their defense is starting to round into shape with the return of several key players from injury. The Bengals (2-4) won their first two games before quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, sending them into a tailspin.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning was ineffective in two starts, and a defense that is giving ul 30.5 points per game (No. 30 in the NFL) isn't helping matters. In a desperate move to try and salvage their season, they acquired well-traveled Joe Flacco to take the reins under center.

Flacco went 29-of-45 for 219 yards and two touchdowns while peppering receivers Ja'Maar Chase and Tee Higgins with 20 total targets. Still, the Bengals fell 27-18 to the Packers for their fourth consecutive defeat while the Steelers clipped the Browns 23-9 for their third straight win.

SportsLine top NFL expert R.J. White (+2141 on NFL picks this season) expects the trend of underdogs covering in primetime games to continue Thursday. He says he believes Pittsburgh shouldn't be laying nearly a touchdown on the road in a divisional rivalry despite Cincinnati's recent struggles, and he's taking the points with the home underdog.