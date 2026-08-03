Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Dodgers vs. Cubs, Astros vs. Blue Jays and more

Happy MLB Trade Deadline day.

After weeks, even months, of speculation, the players that have been rumored to be on the move will finally be dealt by 6 p.m. ET. The deals made today will have a bigger impact on the season than any single result from Monday's schedule.

That said, there are eight games on the slate, including a matchup between the reigning World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers (69-43) own a comfortable 10-game lead in the NL West but have lost three in a row after being swept by the Red Sox. Meanwhile, the Cubs (63-49) sit in second in the NL Central but hold the top wild card spot in the NL. Los Angeles is a -124 favorite over Chicago (+107) on Monday.

While Dodgers vs. Cubs is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes seven other MLB games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Monday, Aug. 3. All times Eastern.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Nationals at Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 9 | Expert: Phillies -144 (Matt Severance)

Washington waved the white flag on Sunday by trading lefty slugger Luis Garcia to the Yankees. Garcia led the NL in slugging (.560) while hitting 23 home runs and driving in 76 runs. "[The trade] obviously significantly weakens a Washington lineup that not long ago traded another infielder having a career year in Curtis Mead," Severance says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says there's a 50.4% chance the teams combine for 10 runs or more and assigns a "C" grade to Over 9 runs.

Dodgers at Cubs

Time: 8:05 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cubs +1.5

Chicago starter Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.41 ERA) is coming off a hot July. Last month, he went 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. The Cubs also are 9-3 when he takes the mound this season, including a 7-1 record in his last eight appearances. Los Angeles is reeling after getting swept by the Red Sox at Dodger Stadium and had to fly to the Midwest after playing in the Sunday Night Baseball game. The SportsLine Projection Model says Chicago has a 65% chance to cover the run line and gives a "B" grade to Cubs +1.5 (-165).

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Giants at Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Texas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Rangers -1.5

Arguably the lone bright spot in San Francisco's miserable season was shipped out of town on Monday when second baseman Luis Arraez reportedly was traded to the Phillies. Arraez, who already has won three batting titles, leads the NL and ranks second in all of baseball in batting average (.324) and has an OPS of .801. Even with Arraez, the Giants have struggled scoring runs this season, ranking 13th (of 15) in the NL in runs (470). Meanwhile, Texas will be happy to see San Francisco after losing five straight to two American League division leaders: Tampa Bay and Houston. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Rangers have a 66% chance to cover the run line and assigns a "B" grade to the Texas -1.5 (+168).

Blue Jays at Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Astros -130 | Expert: Jeremy Pena Over 1.5 total bases +112 (Prop Bet Guy)

There are two guarantees in Houston in August: humidity and the Astros in a playoff chase. Despite a roster not nearly as talented as its ones over the past decade, Houston has surged to the top of the AL West, winning six in a row (the longest winning streak in the majors) and 11 of 12. One of major reasons is shortstop Jeremy Pena, who is hitting .389 since July 1 and is on a 14-game hitting streak. For those interested in prop betting, Prop Bet Guy notes Pena has cleared Over 1.5 total bases in 11 of his last 12 games and in 15 of 20 full games at home against a righty starter. On Monday, he will square off against Blue Jays righty Shane Bieber (2-2, 5.74). "[Bieber] has allowed righties to hit 21 of 59 off him (.356) and also struggled in his minor league rehab outings." The SportsLine Projection Model says the Astros have a 61% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Houston money line (-130).

Rays at Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 11.5 | Expert: First 5 Innings Tampa Bay -0.5 -114 (Larry Hartstein)

The best team in the American League faces the worst team in the National League when the Tampa Bay Rays (65-46) open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies (45-67). The Rockies are set to give the ball to righty Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.54), who ranks near the bottom of multiple advanced metrics, including xBA (.294), chase percentage (25.1) and hard-hit percentage (46.2). He's also 1-4 with an 8.34 ERA in 10 starts at home. "Current Rays batters own a 1.079 OPS against Lorenzen," Hartstein says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 59.2% chance the teams combine for 11 runs or fewer and assigns a "B" grade to Under 11.5 for those looking at over/under betting.

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