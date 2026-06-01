Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks, Brewers vs. Giants and more

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their problems with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025, barely taking the season series 7-6. They got off to a strong start against their National League West rival this year, however, and are ready to continue their winning ways.

Los Angeles (38-21) looks to remain perfect against Arizona (31-27) this campaign when they kick off a four-game series with the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix at 9:40 p.m. ET on Monday. The Dodgers, who swept a three-game set versus Arizona at home to open the 2026 MLB season, went just 4-3 at Chase Field last year but won the last two contests there.

The two-time reigning World Series champions outscored the Diamondbacks 13-4 in those two games and 16-8 in the sweep to start this season. Los Angeles has won 14 of its last 17 overall contests, while Arizona is returning home after being swept by the Mariners in Seattle over the weekend.

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There are eight other games on Monday's MLB slate, including the opener of a four-game series between the San Francisco Giants (23-36) and Milwaukee Brewers (35-21) at 7:40 p.m. ET at American Family Field. The Brewers have gone 17-5 over their last 22 contests, while the Giants lost 12 of 16 before ending a five-game slide with Sunday's 19-6 road triumph over the Colorado Rockies.

Another matchup has the struggling Miami Marlins (26-34) visiting the Washington Nationals (31-29) at 6:45 p.m. ET for the opener of the three-game set between the NL East rivals at Nationals Park. Miami, which won two of three against Washington at home last month, enters with a five-game losing streak while the Nationals have won six of their last eight contests.

The Dodgers are -163 favorites on the money line against the Diamondbacks in the latest consensus MLB odds. The Brewers are -153 favorites over the Giants and the Nationals are -142 favorites versus the Marlins.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, June 1. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Marlins at Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Washington, D.C. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8 (-119) | Expert: Nationals ML (-142, Matt Snyder)

The Marlins have had difficulty scoring runs during their current losing streak, crossing the plate just once in four of the five games. They've had no problem giving them up, however, as they yielded at least six in all but one of the defeats. Meanwhile, the Nationals lead the major leagues with 324 runs scored. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken all that into account, and the Over hits in well over 63% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Snyder (4-1, +300 on his last five MLB money-line picks) believes Miami's losing streak will continue, as the club has gone 8-19 on the road this year and right-hander Sandy Alcantara has yielded at least six runs in each of his last two starts.

Giants at Brewers

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (+100) | Expert: Brewers ML (-146, Matt Severance)

The Giants are near the bottom of the majors in scoring but erupted for 19 runs at Coors Field on Sunday. They likely won't come anywhere close to that total in the series opener against Milwaukee, but there's a good chance they'll allow a fair amount of runs, as they've surrendered six or more in five of their last six contests. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think runs will be at a premium, as its simulations have the Over hitting almost 70% of the time. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (67-27, +1479 on his last 94 MLB money-line picks) is backing the Brewers to win, as the club is 19-11 at home this season and San Francisco has lost five of its last six on the road.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 9 (-107) | Expert: Emmet Sheehan Under 16.5 outs recorded (-113, PropBetGuy)

The Dodgers are third in the majors with 314 runs scored and are coming off a 9-1 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Arizona is 12th in scoring (264 runs) and is facing right-hander Emmet Sheehan, who enters with a 4.70 ERA and gave up four runs over 3 1/3 innings against the Diamondbacks in his season debut on March 27. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think scoring will be a problem in the series opener as the Over hits in almost 58% of its simulations. Sheehan worked six innings in his last start, but SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (6-0, +600 on his last six MLB player prop picks) doesn't see him lasting that long on Monday. He's recorded 15 or fewer outs in each of his last three outings on the road.

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Looking Ahead

NHL: Golden Knights at Hurricanes

Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Raleigh, N.C. | TV: ABC

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Hurricanes ML (-149, Jeff Hochman)

The Hurricanes have been nearly perfect this postseason, losing just one game on its road to the Stanley Cup Final. That defeat came at home, where they'll face the Golden Knights in Game 1 on Tuesday, but it also occurred after an 11-day layoff between series. Vegas now faces a similar dilemma as it will have had six days of inactivity since completing its four-game sweep of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman (23-16, +463 on his last 39 NHL money-line picks) sees the Hurricanes taking advantage of that and getting within three victories of their first Stanley Cup championship since 2006.

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