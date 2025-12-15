If history is any indication, then the Pittsburgh Steelers are a lock to beat the Miami Dolphins in the Monday Night Football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have won 22 straight home games on Monday night, the longest such streak in NFL history. They have not lost a Monday night home game since 1991.

In addition, the Dolphins have lost 13 straight games with game-time temperatures under 40 degrees. And, barring an unexpected heat wave suddenly descending upon Pittsburgh (the forecasted game-time temperature is 20 degrees), then Miami will have to overcome the cold as well as the Steelers.

Against that backdrop, Monday's matchup serves as a key game in the AFC playoff race. Pittsburgh (7-6) is back atop the AFC North after knocking off the Ravens last week in Baltimore. Meanwhile, after starting the season 2-7, the Dolphins (6-7) have won four in a row to give their fans a glimmer of postseason hope, but Miami needs a win on Monday night to keep its playoff dreams alive.

The Steelers are 3-point favorites over the Dolphins on Monday night.

While Miami vs. Pittsburgh is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes a five-game NBA slate and a five-game NHL schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Dec. 15. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Dolphins at Steelers

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Dolphins +146 | Expert: Dolphins +3.5 (Daniel Vithlani)

What have the Dolphins done well over their four-game winning streak? The team has allowed 17 points or fewer in each of those games. In addition, Miami has found a running game. The Dolphins have rushed for 164 yards or more in each of the last four games, even with running back De'Von Achane leaving early last week. He is expected to play on Monday. The Dolphins have a plus matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that has surrendered 466 rushing yards combined over the last two weeks. "Pittsburgh will probably be a popular pick coming off their upset win over the Ravens, but this feels like a letdown spot," Vithlani says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says Miami has a 42% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Dolphins money line (+146).

NBA best bets, where to watch

Pistons at Celtics

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: Peacock

SportsLine picks -- Model: Celtics -130

Two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference standings collide when the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics square off at TD Garden. The Pistons (20-5) own the best record in the East and have won three in a row and five of their last six and are coming off a 142-115 victory over the Hawks in which 12 Pistons scored at least seven points. Meanwhile, the Celtics (15-10) sit in third place in the East, five games behind Detroit. Boston enters off a 116-101 loss to the Bucks, which ended a five-game winning streak. Over their last nine games, the Celtics are scoring 128.5 points per 100 possessions, which ranks second in the league over that time, behind only the Nuggets. The SportsLine Projection Model says Boston has a 70% chance to win and gives a strong "A" grade to Celtics money line (-130).

Rockets at Nuggets

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: Peacock

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rockets -104

Two challengers to the Thunder's reign atop the league will battle when the Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets in a scintillating matchup at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets (18-6) are in second place in the Western Conference, one game ahead of Kevin Durant and the Rockets (16-6). Denver has the No. 1 offense in the NBA (124.4 points per 100 possessions), while Houston has the No. 2 defense (111.0). In the teams' only previous matchup this season, the Nuggets beat the Rockets 112-109 in Houston. But strangely, Denver has lost four straight games at home. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Rockets have a 62% chance to win and assigns a strong "A" grade to Houston money line (-104).

NHL best bets, where to watch

Panthers at Lightning

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Tampa Bay, Fla. | TV: NHL Net

SportsLine picks -- Model: Panthers +105

The Tampa Bay Lighting and Florida Panthers renew one of the best rivalries in the NHL when the teams face off in the latest Battle of Florida at Benchmark International Arena. Either the Panthers or Lightning has represented the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past six seasons. This year, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the East with 39 points while Florida is 12th with 34. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has missed the last six games because of injury, participated in Monday's game-day skate but still isn't ready to play. The SportsLine Projection Model says Florida has a 53% chance to win and gives a "B" grade to Panthers money line (+105).

Looking ahead

Time: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Las Vegas | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 227.5

One team will be crowned 2025 NBA Cup champions when the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs meet up in the final on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. The Spurs (18-7) are coming off a 111-109 semifinal victory over the Thunder, ending the reigning NBA champions' 16-game winning streak. Victor Wembanyama returned from a monthlong absence in the win over Oklahoma City, scoring 22 points and grabbing nine rebounds in 21 minutes. Meanwhile, the Knicks advanced to the final with a 132-120 semifinal victory over the Magic. New York owns the No. 2 offense in the league (122.0 points per 100 possessions). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 63.8% chance the teams combine for 228 points or more and assigns a "B" grade to Over 227.5.