College sports are great for a lot of reasons, and matchups between two arch-rivals certainly is near the top of the list. We've got arguably the best rivalry in college basketball history taking place on Saturday with the Duke Blue Devils visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels, and both squads are ranked as clear-cut title contenders to boot.

UNC holds an 85-69 edge dating back to 1965, though recent history has effectively been a coin flip as it feels like these two rivals trade wins each and every year. The Tar Heels recently beat a very good and ranked Virginia team, but this would be far and away the team's signature win. As for the Blue Devils, a big road win at North Carolina would further cement Duke as one of the top national championship contenders.

The Big Ten also features a very notable matchup on Saturday as there's a top-10 clash between No. 5 Illinois and No. 10 Michigan State, with the Fighting Illini looking to stake their claim as a legit title contender while the Spartans are trying to snap a two-game skid and show they remain a team to watch out for under Tom Izzo.

In addition to these two ranked college hoops clashes, there are plenty of other intriguing college basketball games on the schedule for Saturday, and we've also got a loaded NBA slate with 10 games on tap.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Feb. 7, as well as a preview of Super Bowl 60 on Sunday. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 214.5

The Thunder continue to struggle against the Spurs, losing their fourth game to San Antonio this season, but they have just eight total losses against non-Spurs teams. Things are tougher for the next few weeks at least, though, as OKC will be without reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to an abdominal injury that will sideline him through at least the All-Star Break. Despite being one of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Rockets have yet to defeat OKC this year, dropping the first two matchups against the West's No. 1 seed. Houston and longtime Thunder star Kevin Durant will look to change that on Saturday, and the Rockets would also snap a two-game losing streak for good measure. Houston has been much better at home (17-6) than on the road (14-13) this season, while OKC is 22-4 at home. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Over on 214.5 as its top play as that hits in more than 60% of simulations.

Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

Time: 6 p.m. ET | Location: San Antonio | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Spurs -6.5

The Mavericks have had quite the last 12 months, trading superstar guard Luka Doncic to the Lakers for a return package centered around veteran big man Anthony Davis before taking Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. While Flagg is coming into his own as a star in the league, Davis barely played for Dallas due to injury and was traded to Washington ahead of the trade deadline. The Mavs are one of the worst teams in the West, and their Saturday opponent is the No. 2 seed in the conference in the Spurs, who are fresh off beating the Thunder for the fourth time in five tries this season. This is the third meeting between these in-state rivals, with the Spurs winning each of the first two matchups. The SportsLine model thinks this is a game the Spurs should win comfortably as they cover the 9.5-point spread in nearly 70% of its 10,000 simulations.

College basketball best bets today, where to watch

No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: Chapel Hill, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Duke -5.5

College basketball's greatest rivalry writes another chapter on Saturday with North Carolina hosting Duke in a pivotal ACC battle. The Blue Devils are 21-1 on the year and enter Saturday with a perfect 10-0 record in conference play. The Blue Devils' lone loss this year was to Texas Tech on Dec. 20 by one point, but they have won 10 straight since then. They also have the likely player of the year in Cameron Boozer, who's averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels are 18-4 overall and 6-3 in ACC play. They've won four straight entering the weekend and are a perfect 13-0 at home this season. The SportsLine model thinks Duke will take care of its rivals on Saturday, with the Blue Devils covering as 5.5-point favorites in 55% of simulations.

No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 10 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: East Lansing, Mich. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Illinois ML

A top-10 tilt takes place in the Big Ten on Saturday with Illinois visiting Michigan State. The Fighting Illini are tied with Michigan atop the conference standings with an 11-1 Big Ten record and are 20-3 and winners of 12 straight. The team's lone Big Ten loss was to then-undefeated Nebraska. The Spartans are No. 10 in the nation right now, though they likely will drop a hair as they've lost two straight games to fall to 19-4 overall and 9-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is coming off losses to both rival Michigan and Minnesota. Illinois is second in the conference in scoring and fourth in scoring defense, while Michigan State yields the second-fewest points per game in the Big Ten and is middle of the pack in terms of offensive output. The SportsLine model likes backing Illinois on the road as the Fighting Illini win in 50% of simulations as slight underdogs.

Looking ahead: Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: Santa Clara, Calif. | TV: NBC

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 45.5 | Expert: New England team total Under 20.5 (R.J. White)

The final NFL game of the 2025 season is nearly upon us as the Seahawks and Patriots square off in Super Bowl 60. Seattle is aiming to win its second Super Bowl title in franchise history and get revenge for a loss to the Pats back in Super Bowl 49, while New England can win its seventh title and first under Mike Vrabel. It's easy to see why both teams have reached the big game, as the Seahawks are first in scoring defense and third in scoring offense while the Patriots are fourth in scoring defense and second in scoring offense. Plenty of eyeballs will be on the quarterbacks, with New England's Drake Maye having been sacked 15 times this postseason with quite a few fumbles while Seattle's Sam Darnold is coming off a near-perfect performance in the NFC Championship Game.

Many expect points to be at a premium here, and the SportsLine model has Under 45.5 hitting in nearly 60% of model simulations. Looking specifically at the Patriots, SportsLine's R.J. White is taking the Under on their team total of 20.5. "The last opponent to get to 300 yards against Seattle besides the Rams was the Cardinals in Week 10, and the Seahawks have allowed two total touchdowns in six games against non-Rams opponents since Week 12," White said. "Drake Maye had one game with a sub 60% completion rate heading into the playoffs and has been below that number in all three games."