The Philadelphia Eagles will try to bounce back from their first defeat in almost 10 months when they face the New York Giants in the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles (4-1) enter Thursday's game off a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, which ended the team's 10-game winning streak and was the team's first loss since Dec. 22. Despite the defeat, Philadelphia still leads the NFC East and is tied for the best record in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Giants (1-4) are once again off to a slow start to the season. For the sixth time in the last 10 years, they have begun 1-4 or worse. They are coming off a 26-14 loss to the previously winless New Orleans Saints in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's second game as the starter. One week after accounting for two touchdowns in a 21-18 upset over the previously undefeated Chargers, Dart turned the ball over three times in the loss to the Saints.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites over the Giants on Thursday.

Philadelphia has dominated the head-to-head series against New York recently. The Eagles have won seven of the last eight and 19 of the last 23 matchups against the Giants. Philadelphia also has won 11 straight games against New York in primetime, including the playoffs, which includes a 3-0 record against the Giants on Thursdays.

New York also has struggled in NFC East play for an extended period. The Giants have lost eight straight games against divisional opponents. That's the longest active streak in the NFL.

While the Eagles-Giants game is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on Thursday, there are other viewing options on a two-game MLB playoff slate and a four-game college football lineup.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on Thursday, Oct. 9. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Eagles at Giants

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Eagles -7.5 | Expert: Giants +7.5 (R.J. White)

Though Philadelphia remains one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl (+900, behind only the Bills, Lions and Packers), the Eagles are showing some flaws. The offense, which is in its first season under coordinator Kevin Patullo, ranks 30th in the league in total offense (261.6 yards total yards per game), better than only the Titans (233.8) and Bengals (228.6). In addition, the Eagles are averaging just 99.8 rushing yards per game (25th in the league), one season after they ranked second in the NFL in rushing (179.3). White also notes that the Giants defense played well last week outside of an 87-yard touchdown. "This may come down to ball protection, but this feels like a low-scoring divisional game that shouldn't be decided by more than a touchdown," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model, however, gives Philadelphia a 63.0% chance to cover and assigns an A grade to Eagles -7.5

MLB best bets, where to watch

NLDS Game 4: Phillies at Dodgers

Time: 6:08 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: TBS, HBO Max

SportsLine picks -- Model: Dodgers -133 | Expert: Dodgers -116 (Matt Severance)

The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers get another chance to close out the Philadelphia Phillies and advance to the National League Championship Series when the two teams collide in Game 4 of the NL Division Series at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles took the first two games of the series in Philadelphia 5-3 and 4-3 before dropping Game 3 8-2 on Wednesday. Thursday's pitching matchup features Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA) against Dodgers righty Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19). The SportsLine Projection Model says Los Angeles has a 54.0% chance to eliminate Philadelphia and gives a C grade to the Dodgers money line (-133). In addition, Severance gives the pitching edge to L.A. "[Sanchez] had a 5.68 ERA against [the Dodgers] in two [regular season] starts and allowed two runs over five [innings] in Game 1," he says. "The Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow had a 2.77 ERA at home this year and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in Game 1."

NLDS Game 4: Brewers at Cubs

Time: 9:08 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: TBS, HBO Max

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cubs +1.5 -171 | Expert: Over 7 total runs -115 (Micah Roberts)

The Milwaukee Brewers can advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2018 when they battle the rival Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. The Brewers, who had the best record in baseball at 97-65, won the first two games of the series in Milwaukee, 9-3 and 7-3. The Cubs responded with a 4-3 victory in Game 3. On Thursday, the Brewers will send ace Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70) to the mound to face Chicago lefty Matthew Boyd (14-8, 3.21). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Cubs have a 67.0% chance to cover and assigns a B grade to the Chicago run line +1.5 (-171). In addition, Roberts predicts that by the fifth or sixth inning the wind will be "blowing out to left field at 10 mph" and is taking Over 7 runs.

College football best bets, where to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: New Orleans | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 53.5 | Expert: Tulane -6.5 (Emory Hunt)

A Tulane team picked to win the American Conference will look to go to 2-0 in conference play when it hosts the East Carolina Pirates at Yulman Stadium. After suffering their first loss of the season at No. 13 Ole Miss, the Green Wave (4-1, 1-0) got back on track with a 31-14 victory over Tulsa. Tulane enters Thursday off a bye week. The Pirates (3-2, 1-0) also were off last week, one week after beating Army 28-6. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Under hits 69.0% of the time and gives a B grade to Under 53.5. Meanwhile, Hunt likes how quarterback Jake Retzlaff runs the Green Wave offense. "Tulane plays at a really good tempo and pace, taking advantage of a defense that may not be able to get aligned and adjusted," he says.

Looking ahead

ALDS Game 5: Tigers at Mariners

Time: 9:08 p.m. Friday | Location: Seattle | TV: FOX

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mariners +118

A trip to the American League Championship Series to play the Toronto Blue Jays will be on the line when the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday at T-Mobile Park. The Tigers won Games 1 and 4 in the series, while the Mariners took Games 2 and 3. Friday's pitching matchup pits Detroit's 2024 Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21), against Seattle's George Kirby (10-8, 4.21). The SportsLine Projection Model gives the Mariners a 60.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Seattle money line (+118).