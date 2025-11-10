Sports are the best form of reality television. Tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, for example, doesn't require any manufactured scenes such as "real" housewives flipping tables and throwing alcoholic drinks to get people to watch. Tonight's matchup has that additional drama anyway.

The game pits the team that perfected the play known as the tush push (the Eagles) against the team that led the fight to ban it (the Packers). In April, Green Bay submitted a proposal to ban the play, arguing it jeopardized player safety. Critics of the proposal believed the Packers were trying to ban the play off the field because they couldn't stop the play on the field. The proposal needed 24 of 32 votes to pass; it received 22.

After the vote the Philadelphia social media team posted a message on X to "Push On."

And so on Monday the Eagles (6-2) bring their tush push to Green Bay (5-2-1), adding spice to a game that already features the two preseason favorites to win the NFC. The Packers are lukewarm 1-point favorites.

While Philadelphia vs. Green Bay is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes and a nine-game NBA slate and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Nov. 10. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Eagles at Packers

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Green Bay, Wisc. | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Packers -1 | Expert: Eagles +2.5 (R.J. White)

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruthlessly efficient this season, with 15 touchdown passes against one interception while adding five rushing touchdowns. Over the last two games, he has almost as many touchdown passes (seven) as incompletions (nine). "The Packers secondary is down Nate Hobbs, and that could allow Jalen Hurts to have more success in the pass game, especially as the Eagles are the rare team with tackles capable of slowing down Green Bay's pass rush," White says. He also notes Philadelphia is coming off a bye week while the Packers surprisingly lost to the Panthers, and the Eagles are 4-0 following a bye under coach Nick Sirianni. Meanwhile the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, gives Green Bay a 54% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Packers -1.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Wizards at Pistons

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Pistons -11.5 | Expert: Pistons -11.5 (Bruce Marshall)

The team with the best record in the Eastern Conference faces the team with the worst when the Pistons host the Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons (8-2) have won league-best six in a row, while the Wizards (1-9) are on an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the NBA. "It's a good starting point when the team you're backing hasn't lost a game in two weeks and the team you're going against hasn't won a game in more than two weeks," Marshall says. Both Marshall and the SportsLine Projection Model like Detroit to cover even though the Pistons will be playing the second half of a back-to-back. Washington hasn't played since Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model says Detroit has a 52% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Pistons -11.5.

Hawks at Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 220.5 | Expert: Ivica Zubac Over 2.5 total assists +130 (Stephen Oh)

The Hawks begin a four-game West Coast road trip on Monday when they face the slumping Clippers at the Intuit Dome. The Hawks (5-5) are coming off a 122-102 victory over the Lakers in Atlanta on Saturday despite playing without three of their five starters. Hawks guard Trae Young will again miss Monday's game with a sprained MCL. Meanwhile, the Clippers (3-6), who have dropped four in a row, will not have Kawhi Leonard for a fourth straight game as he recovers from a sprained ankle. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 62.3% chance of the teams going Over the total and assigns a "B" grade to Over 220.5. Oh notes his projections have Zubac at 2.6 assists tonight. "Since last season his average and Over 2.5 rate is much higher at home (2.9 average, 26-22 Over) versus the road (2.4, 21-27)," he says.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Sioux Falls, S.D. | TV: ESPNU | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cyclones -5.5

Two teams from power conferences square off when the No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet at the Sanford Pentagon. The Cyclones (2-0) have blown out two overmatched opponents, Fairleigh Dickinson and Grambling, while the Bulldogs (1-0) raced past North Alabama in the second half of their opener for a decisive win. Monday's matchup features two of the country's best point guards: Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey and Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard. Lipsey, an all-Big 12 preseason selection, has averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field so far this season. Meanwhile Hubbard, a preseason All-SEC first team member, scored 27 points and had eight assists without committing a turnover in the team's season opener. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Cyclones have a 55% chance to cover and gives a "C" grade to Iowa State -5.5.

Southeast Louisiana at Georgia Tech

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Yellow Jackets -16.5 | Expert: Yellow Jackets -15.5 (Thomas Casale)

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will look to improve to 3-0 on the season when they host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) opened the season by escaping with a 56-52 overtime victory over Maryland Eastern Shore before blowing out Bryant, 74-45, in their second game. On Monday, they will face a Southeastern Louisiana team that opened the season with a 30-point loss at Ole Miss and followed that with a six-point defeat at Louisiana. Casale notes the Lions will be playing their third road game in eight days. "The Yellow Jackets should dominate in the paint with their size advantage," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model also likes Georgia Tech to cover, giving the Yellow Jackets a 74% chance to cover and assigning a "B" grade to Georgia Tech -16.5.