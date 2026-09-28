With one game remaining in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, five teams remain undefeated. The Philadelphia Eagles hope to increase that total to a half-dozen.

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The Eagles (2-0) look to get off a 3-0 start for the fourth time in five seasons when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears (1-1) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. After squeaking past the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia aims to continues its season-opening winning streak and keep pace with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

Jalen Hurts capped a nine-play, 65-yard drive in the final two minutes against Tennessee last week by throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper with nine seconds remaining to give the Eagles a 24-20 victory. The club now seeks its fourth consecutive road win -- including a playoff triumph -- over the Bears, who halted their six-game losing streak in the all-time series with a 24-15 victory at Philadelphia last season.

Chicago will be without quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in last week's 9-3 loss to Minnesota. Even though backup Tyson Bagent has cleared protocol for the concussion he sustained against the Vikings, the Bears likely will go with veteran journeyman Case Keenum, who hasn't started -- or appeared in -- an NFL game since 2023 with the Houston Texans.

That probably means running back D'Andre Swift will receive a heavy workload against his former team. The 27-year-old rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago's season-opening 59-37 triumph over the Carolina Panthers but was held to 45 yards on 16 carries in Week 2.

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The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites against the Bears on Monday Night Football in the latest consensus NFL betting odds, and the Over/Under is set at 41.5.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Sept. 28. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Eagles at Bears

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 41.5 (-108) | Expert: Jalen Hurts Under 28.5 pass attempts (-114, R.J. White)

Both teams are around the middle of the pack in points allowed, as the Eagles rank 14th (21) and the Bears 16th (23). Philadelphia put up 24 points in each of its first two games this season, while Chicago was limited to just a field goal last week after erupting for 59 points in its 2026 opener. Since the Bears will have third-string quarterback Case Keenum under center on Monday night, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see them lighting up the scoreboard and is leaning toward the Under, which hits in 54% of its simulations. Chicago's QB situation indicates it will rely heavily on its ground attack in an attempt to eat up the clock and keep the ball out of Jalen Hurts' hands as much as possible. Still, SportsLine expert R.J. White believes the Eagles will have the lead for much of the game and Hurts won't need to try to throw anywhere near as many passes as the 37 attempts he had last week.

Looking ahead

MLB: Red Sox at Yankees

Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday | Location: Bronx, N.Y. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (-104) | Expert: Yankees ML (-143, Matt Severance)

This is a rematch of last year's wild-card matchup, which the Yankees won in three games. New York right-hander Cam Schlittler went 2-1 in four starts against Boston this season and allowed a total of seven runs -- two earned -- over 24 1/3 innings. However, at least 11 total runs were scored in each of the last two games between these bitter American League East rivals, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes the clubs will combine for seven or more in Game 1. Its simulations have the Over hitting almost 61% of the time. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (16-7, +678.5 on his last 23 MLB picks) likes the Yankees to draw first blood behind Schlittler, especially since they'll have had an extra day of rest after their regular-season finale on Sunday was rained out.

MLB: Cubs at Padres

Time: 10 p.m. Tuesday | Location: San Diego | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Cubs ML (+108, Jeff Hochman)

The Cubs limped into the playoffs, losing four of their final six games, while the Padres won 17 of their final 20 contests. But Chicago dominated the season series as it won the final five meetings after losing the first matchup. The Cubs, who led the major leagues in scoring this year with 850 runs, scored five or more in all three of their games at San Diego in 2026 and racked up 32 over the final two contests between the teams at Wrigley Field. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman (15-9-2, +854.5 on his last 26 MLB picks) thinks the Cubs will strike first in this wild-card series as they face Padres righty Michael King, who was tagged for five runs over four innings in his last outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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NHL: Canadiens at Maple Leafs

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (+103) | Expert: Maple Leafs ML (-105, Jeff Hochman)

This is one of two matchups between "Original Six" teams that kicks off the NHL season on Tuesday. It marks the seventh consecutive time the Canadiens and Maple Leafs kick off a campaign against each other and fifth time Toronto is the host. Montreal suffered a 5-2 loss in the 2025-26 opener but won each of the final three meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals. The clubs combined for seven goals in two of those four contests, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them reaching or exceeding that total Tuesday as the Over hits in almost 59% of its simulations and the model has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Even though the Maple Leafs missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2015-16, SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman believes they will make 2026 first overall draft pick Gavin McKenna's NHL debut a victorious one against a Montreal squad that Hochman believes overachieved last season.

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