Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season features a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, as the Kansas City Chiefs seek revenge when they host the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City (0-1) was looking to become the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles last season, but Philadelphia (1-0) dominated the matchup from the start as it scored the first 34 points of the contest before posting a 40-22 victory to avenge its loss in the championship game two years earlier.

Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns and Saquon Barkley added a TD run as the Eagles began the defense of their title with a 24-20 home triumph over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Patrick Mahomes had a hand in both of the Chiefs' touchdowns in their opener, running for one score and connecting with tight end Travis Kelce through the air for the other, but it wasn't enough as the team dropped a 27-21 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 2 pits the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) against the visiting Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings opened the campaign with 27-24 road triumph over the Chicago Bears, while the Falcons were edged at home 23-20 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There also is a full 15-game MLB slate on Sunday, including the finale of a three-game series between a pair of American League East rivals as the New York Yankees attempt to complete a sweep of the Boston Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball at Fenway Park. New York (83-65) won the first two contests of the set to move 2.5 games ahead of Boston (81-68) for the top wild card spot in the AL and remain three behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the division.

Meanwhile, the WNBA Playoffs begin Sunday with four first-round series openers, including a battle between the defending champion New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury at 5 p.m. ET at PHX Arena.

The Eagles are 1-point favorites against the Chiefs in the lastest consensus NFL odds, while the Vikings are favored by 3.5 points versus the Falcons. The Red Sox are -155 favorites against the Yankees, who are priced at +129, and the Liberty are 2-point favorites against the Mercury at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Sept. 14. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Yankees at Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Yankees +1.5 (-168)

New York recorded 4-1 and 5-3 victories in the series to extend its overall winning streak to three games. Will Warren (8-6, 4.22 ERA) takes the mound Sunday as the Yankees look to complete the sweep, while Boston counters with ace Garrett Crochet (15-5, 2.57), who is 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA in three starts against New York this season. The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model sees the Yankees keeping it close versus the left-hander, as it has them covering the run line in 73% of its simulations.

More MLB best bets

NFL best bets, where to watch

Eagles at Chiefs

Time: 4:25 p.m. | Location: Kansas City | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 46.5 (-110) | Expert: Eagles -1 (-105)

This is the 11th overall time a Super Bowl rematch has taken place the following season, and it's the fourth to occur within the first two weeks of that campaign. The championship-winning team won seven of the previous 10 rematches. Mahomes enters with 292 career touchdown passes and needs two to pass Peyton Manning for the most in a player's first nine seasons, including the playoffs. The two-time NFL MVP also is looking to avoid the first three-game losing streak of his career. Meanwhile, Hurts aims to improve to 16-1 in his last 17 starts. The ITL team doesn't see a shootout in this matchup as they have the Under hitting in 54% of its simulations. Expert Emory Hunt likes the Eagles to cover the short spread since he felt they were significantly better on both sides of the ball in Week 1.

Falcons at Vikings

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis, Minn. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Vikings -172 | Expert: Falcons +3.5 (-115)

Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy struggled over the first three quarters of his NFL debut against Chicago last week before breaking out in the fourth, when he led the Vikings to touchdowns on three straight possessions to erase a 17-6 deficit. The Falcons are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Tampa Bay in which they allowed a go-ahead touchdown with 59 seconds remaining in regulation and saw the usually reliable Younghoe Koo miss a 44-yard field-goal attempt with six seconds left. The proven model is backing the Vikings, who win outright in 75% of its simulations, while expert Daniel Vithlani likes the Falcons to cover the spread since Minnesota is dealing with several key injuries.

More NFL best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Liberty at Mercury

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Reigning champion New York, which is the No. 5 seed, ended the regular season on a high note as it won each of its final three games. Conversely, the fourth-seeded Mercury lost their final three contests after having posted a six-game winning streak. Phoenix won three of its four regular-season meetings with the Liberty, however, including both at home.

Storm at Aces

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Seventh-seeded Seattle lost three of five contests before defeating Golden State in its regular-season finale to clinch a playoff spot. The Storm have a tall task at hand as they face the hottest team in the WNBA in the No. 2 Aces, who enter the postseason with a franchise-record 16-game winning streak. The Western Conference rivals split their four-game, regular-season series, with Las Vegas posting a 90-86 home victory in the most recent matchup on Aug. 8.