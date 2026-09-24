Poor Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons running back is a unique talent who is wasting away in Atlanta. According to numbers pulled by CBS Sports colleague and ace researcher Doug Clawson, Robinson is one of just 21 players in NFL history averaging 100-plus yards from scrimmage per game (minimum 50 games).

Yet he owns the worst winning percentage (.434) of those players, worse than Saquon Barkley (.477), Barry Sanders (.484) and Jonathan Taylor (.488). This season, Robinson has 254 yards from scrimmage (fifth-most in the NFL), but the Falcons are 0-2 after losing to the Steelers and getting blown out by the Panthers 34-3 last week.

On Thursday, Robinson and the Falcons will try to turn the 2026 season around when they battle the Packers in the Thursday Night Football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

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The Packers (1-1) are breathing easier after edging the Jets 20-17 in overtime, a victory that ended the team's six-game losing streak dating to last season.

Green Bay is a 4.5-point spread betting favorite over Atlanta in NFL betting odds.

While Packers vs. Falcons is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other sports betting options on a sporting landscape that includes a 12-game MLB slate and a partial college football schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Thursday, Sept. 24. All times Eastern.

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NFL best bets, where to watch

Falcons at Packers

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Green Bay, Wisc. | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Packers -4.5 | Expert: Christian Watson Over 4.5 total receptions -122 (Prop Bet Guy)

Though the Atlanta offense will get back starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is set to play his first game since Nov. 16, the Atlanta defense will be without at least two key pieces. Both top cornerback A.J. Terrell (groin) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring) will miss the game because of injuries. That bodes well for Green Bay receiver Christian Watson, who has a nearly 30% target share through two weeks. "The Packers receiver has 19 targets through two games, and is running a much more diversified route tree," SportsLine prop betting expert Prop Bet Guy said. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, says Green Bay has a 62% chance to cover and assigns a 'B' grade to Packers -4.5.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Reds at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Reds +182 | Expert: Braves -1.5 +105 (Adam Thompson)

Atlanta and Cincinnati play the rubber game of a three-game series, and the National League East champions have a decided edge in pitching. Braves starter Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.81 ERA) has a 1.28 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP since joining Atlanta eight starts ago. Cincinnati starter Brady Singer (6-15, 5.67) has a 9.17 ERA over his last seven starts. "The Braves aren't overwhelmingly raking, but they should have ample opportunities against poor Brady Singer and a tired bullpen, and motivation to win their final regular season home game before the playoffs," Adam Thompson told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Reds have a 37% chance to win and gives a C grade to the Cincinnati money line betting line of +182.

Astros at Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: West Sacramento, Calif. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Athletics +137 | Expert: Peter Lambert Under 16.5 total pitcher outs -129 (Prop Bet Guy)

Houston (78-80) is in a pillowfight for the crown in the American League West, currently tied with the Rangers for the lead in one of the worst divisions in MLB history. On Thursday, the Astros hand the ball to Peter Lambert (8-10, 3.70), who has a 5.06 ERA since the beginning of August and has gone Under 16.5 total pitcher outs in five of his last nine outings. "The Astros are in an absolute dogfight for the division right now, and will have to be in playoff mode in terms of the leash afforded to Lambert and bullpen management," Prop Bet Guy told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Athletics have a 49% chance to win and assigns a 'B' grade to the Athletics money line (+137).

Angels at Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Angels +175 | Expert: Mariners -1.5 +116 (Eric Cohen)

One year removed from being one win away from reaching the World Series for the first time in franchise history, Seattle is one loss away from being eliminated from postseason contention. On Thursday, Bryan Woo (12-9, 3.92) takes the mound for the Mariners at T-Mobile Park, where he has been lights-out this season. He is 8-1 with a 2.36 ERA at home versus 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA on the road. Eric Cohen notes that Los Angeles has lost 11 of the last 12 times Grayson Rodriguez (4-8, 5.96) has started. "I don't love playing home teams -1.5 runs, but this one seems to be an exception on Thursday night," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Angels have a 38% chance to win and gives a 'C' grade to the Los Angeles money line (+175).

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College football best bets, where to watch

Liberty at Coastal Carolina

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Conway, S.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Liberty -132

Flames coach Jamey Chadwell faces his former team for the first time when he leads Liberty into Brooks Stadium to battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. From 2017 to 2022, Chadwell coached at Coastal Carolina, including the last four seasons as the head coach before being hired away by Liberty. The Flames (2-1) enter Thursday's game off a 51-15 blowout of Ball State. Te Chanticleers (1-2) own only a win over FCS member Fordham against losses to West Virginia and Delaware. The SportsLine Projection Model says Liberty has a 75% chance to win and assigns a strong 'A' grade to the Flames money line (-132).